Arizona's Attorney General Office Claims Major Legal Victories and Focus on Border Issues - a Focus Not Like The New AG

Photo by Mark Brnovich - former AZ Attorney General

Joseph Kanefield, the former Chief Deputy attorney for the former Republican Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, highlighted their achievements in today's Washington Examiner article, "What We Accomplished in Arizona."

He wrote that they had four major legal victories in the past 8 years. These included:

a $71 million Ticketmaster refund to customers who purchased tickets for Arizona live events affected by the coronavirus pandemic;

an $85 million settlement with Google for deceptively obtaining users’ location data;

several lawsuits against the Biden Administration concerning the border "attempting to hold the Biden administration accountable to the rule of law;"

opioid lawsuit settlements as part of the multi-state lawsuits against 4 pharmaceutical companies and separate settlements with McKinsey & Company and Chandler-based opioid manufacturer Insys Therapeutics.

This comes after Mark Brnovich wrote his own article in the Washington Examiner on Dec. 31, 2022, about his tenure as Arizona's Attorney General.

He talked about several other lawsuits and "recoveries" from other corporations including Juul Labs, Volkswagen, and Takata, as well as the Google settlement.

He also talked about arguing one case before the U.S. Supreme Court and various lawsuits against the Obama and Biden Administrations concerning illegal drugs coming into the U.S. across the Arizona border.

He concluded by saying that he left his office better than when he found it.

Kris Mayes - new Arizona Attorney General Photo by 12news.com

The New Arizona AG - Kris Mayes

The new Attorney General for Arizona is Ms. Kris Mayes, a Democrat. She has other priorities, including some political ones, according to a recent interview. She also apparently wants to go after Saudi Arabia according to the article for their use of Arizona water.

There will likely be no concentration on border issues like the previous attorney general for Arizona, not the least since she is a Democrat and not likely to oppose Biden's agenda on a loose border policy.

*************************

Don't forget to hit the "Thumbs up" button and also the "Follow" button below. You can also download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. That way you can see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.