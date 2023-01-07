Arizona's Attorney General Office Claims Major Legal Victories and Focus on Border Issues - a Focus Not Like The New AG

Mark Hake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JeCrd_0k6yy6xP00
Photo byMark Brnovich - former AZ Attorney General

Joseph Kanefield, the former Chief Deputy attorney for the former Republican Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, highlighted their achievements in today's Washington Examiner article, "What We Accomplished in Arizona."

He wrote that they had four major legal victories in the past 8 years. These included:

  • a $71 million Ticketmaster refund to customers who purchased tickets for Arizona live events affected by the coronavirus pandemic;
  • an $85 million settlement with Google for deceptively obtaining users’ location data;
  • several lawsuits against the Biden Administration concerning the border "attempting to hold the Biden administration accountable to the rule of law;"
  • opioid lawsuit settlements as part of the multi-state lawsuits against 4 pharmaceutical companies and separate settlements with McKinsey & Company and Chandler-based opioid manufacturer Insys Therapeutics.

This comes after Mark Brnovich wrote his own article in the Washington Examiner on Dec. 31, 2022, about his tenure as Arizona's Attorney General.

He talked about several other lawsuits and "recoveries" from other corporations including Juul Labs, Volkswagen, and Takata, as well as the Google settlement.

He also talked about arguing one case before the U.S. Supreme Court and various lawsuits against the Obama and Biden Administrations concerning illegal drugs coming into the U.S. across the Arizona border.

He concluded by saying that he left his office better than when he found it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fryqW_0k6yy6xP00
Kris Mayes - new Arizona Attorney GeneralPhoto by12news.com

The New Arizona AG - Kris Mayes

The new Attorney General for Arizona is Ms. Kris Mayes, a Democrat. She has other priorities, including some political ones, according to a recent interview. She also apparently wants to go after Saudi Arabia according to the article for their use of Arizona water.

There will likely be no concentration on border issues like the previous attorney general for Arizona, not the least since she is a Democrat and not likely to oppose Biden's agenda on a loose border policy.

*************************

Don't forget to hit the "Thumbs up" button and also the "Follow" button below. You can also download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. That way you can see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Arizona# AZ Attorney General# Kris Mayes# Mark Brnovich# Arizona border

Comments / 7

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
12K followers

More from Mark Hake

Washington State

Washington State Residents Need to Get a REAL ID Drivers License by May 7, 2025 To Board Planes - Instead of May 3, 2023

Washington state residents now have longer to get a REAL ID driver's license. The old deadline was May 3, 2023. Now they have until May 7, 2025, less than 28 months from now, instead of 3 months away. That is what the WA state REAL ID website says now.

Read full story
105 comments
Scottsdale, AZ

Super Bowl Renters Now Have to Register Their Rental Homes in Scottsdale

Short-term home and vacation home rental owners now have to register their Scottsdale, Arizona, rentals with the city government for $250/yr per property. The owners must receive a license to be able to do these short-term rentals, even ahead of the Feb. 12, 2023, Super Bowl event in Glendale, AZ.

Read full story
21 comments

Amazon Stock Has High Option Premiums, Making Its Puts and Calls Attractive to Investors Who Short Them for Income

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story

Some Investors Think Oil Will Hit a New High with China's Opening, Despite its Massive Covid-19 Outbreak

Some analysts and hedge funds are counting on a rebound in crude oil prices, now that China has opened up its economy, according to Seeking Alpha. this is despite the massive outbreak of Covid-19 which has apparently reached much of the Chinese population.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Southbound I-17 Will Be Closed This Weekend Between Greenway and Northern Ave - in Phoenix, AZ - Plus Other Restrictions

The AZ Dept. of Transportation (ADOT) says that the southbound lane of I-17 will be closed this weekend from Friday night, Jan. 6, 2023, from 10 PM to 5 AM Monday, Jan. 9. In addition, both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 will be closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Deer Valley Road/Rose Garden Lane, Union Hills Drive, and Bell Road will also be closed.

Read full story
Utah State

Utah Residents Need a REAL ID by May 7, 2025, to Board a Plane, Not the May 3, 2023, Deadline the UT DPS Says

Utah residents have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license, in order to board a plane without a passport in the U.S. This is not what the Utah Dept of Public Safety (DPS) says - they still have the old May 3, 2023, deadline on their "REAL ID - What You Need to Know" site.

Read full story
9 comments

The DHS Now Says 360K Migrants Annually from 3 Latin American Countries Can Come to the US to Work for 2 Years

The DHS proposed yesterday to allow 30,000 migrants to apply from 3 Latin American countries can get authorization to come to the U.S. and then work for 2 years in the U.S. This is likely to be on top of the hordes of migrants who come here unauthorized and which the DHS is shipping to various cities around the country.

Read full story
252 comments
Georgia State

Georgia's DDS Website Still Says the REAL ID Deadline is May 3, 2023, Instead of May 7, 2025 - To Board a Plane

Georgia's Dept. of Driver Services website for the REAL ID requirement - i.e., the driver's license with a star in the upper right-hand corner - is May 3, 2023. But the new deadline is May 7, 2025.

Read full story

FTC's Ban on Noncompete Clauses Is Controversial, Likely to Be Challenged

Yesterday I wrote about the FTC's suits against 3 companies that had "unlawful" noncompete clauses. It looked like this might be the end of the matter at the FTC. But today the Federal Trade Commission came out with a new announcement that it is cracking down on noncompete clauses - claiming that it can issue a rule by adding a new regulation to the Federal code that bans all non-compete clauses.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida's DMV Says That DHS Did Not Need to Extend the REAL ID Deadline - As it has 98% of Residents Signed Up

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently extended the deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license to May 7, 2025, from the prior deadline of May 3, 2023. Florida residents have been signing up under the old deadline and on Jan. 1, 2023, the Florida DMV says that 98% of its residents now have a REAL ID.

Read full story
Michigan State

The FTC Is Cracking Down on Companies with Unlawful Non-Compete Restrictions - That Prevent Competition

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) just filed lawsuits today against three companies that it says had imposed unlawful and harmful non-compete restrictions on their employees. The FTC says it has lots of experience in this arena, but this is the first time that the agency has sued to halt unlawful non-compete restrictions.

Read full story
6 comments

The US Citizenship and Immigration Service Wants to Hike Fees So It Can Process More Applications from Migrants

On Jan. 3, 2023, the USCIS (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service) said it needs more money to hire more people and Congress isn't giving it the money, so it is proposing to hike its fees.

Read full story
196 comments
Arizona State

Arizona MVD Now Has a Mobile App For a Digitized Version of Your License - In Case You Lose Your Driver's License

The Arizona MVD has a digitized version of your driver's license available under an app provided by the Arizona Dept. of Transportation. The app has been out for less than two years since March 2021 but is growing in awareness.

Read full story
3 comments

China is Exporting Its Failed Covid Policy, as the Country Is Now in Deep Contagion - with Its New Open Travel Rules

China is in the middle of a massive Covid-19 contagion wave, as many news outlets other than the state sites have shown. Some news sites say that at least 250 million were infected in the early weeks of December 2022.

Read full story
4 comments

Biden Plans on Making it Easier to Pass the Test to Become a US Citizen

The U.S. Citizen and Immigration Service (USCIS), which is part of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) plans on making it easier to pass the "naturalization" test to become a U.S. citizen.

Read full story
454 comments

Your Kids Play Fortnite, Or Used To, so Epic Games Might Pay You a Refund as Required by the FTC

Photo byFortnite, a hugely popular game created by EPIC Games. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has fined Epix Games, a private company that created the hugely popular Fortnite game, $520 million. If your kid plays Fortnite or used to, you might be eligible to receive a portion of the $245 million in mandated refunds from Epic Games.

Read full story
32 comments
El Paso, TX

DHS Claims It Moved 10,000 Migrants Out of El Paso - Meanwhile, the Texas Border City Says It is Overwhelmed

In El Paso, Texas migrants are sleeping on the street, and overwhelming the city. Meanwhile, the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Tuesday, Dec. 20, it has done a great job by removing 10,000 people from the city. This is despite the fact that the mayor Oscar Leeser issued an emergency declaration a week ago.

Read full story
426 comments

The U.S. Now Lets Anyone from Haiti, Ethiopia, and 4 Other African and South American Nations Plus 6 Others Get Asylum

As of Dec. 5, anyone from Haiti was allowed to apply for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) as long as they get into the U.S., in a recent announcement by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Read full story
2638 comments
Tampa, FL

Forbes Says Tampa Is the Best City in Florida To Live

Forbes Advisor magazine reported on Dec. 24, 2022, that Tampa is the number one place to live in Florida. Here is how they did this:. " We analyzed cities by pulling recent data on key lifestyle factors such as the area’s median home price, personal income per capita, and the unemployment and crime rate."

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy