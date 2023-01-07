Southbound I-17 Will Be Closed This Weekend Between Greenway and Northern Ave - in Phoenix, AZ - Plus Other Restrictions

Photo by Irina Blok on Unsplash

The AZ Dept. of Transportation (ADOT) says that the southbound lane of I-17 will be closed this weekend from Friday night, Jan. 6, 2023, from 10 PM to 5 AM Monday, Jan. 9.

In addition, both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 will be closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Deer Valley Road/Rose Garden Lane, Union Hills Drive, and Bell Road will also be closed.

As an alternative, drivers should consider using Loop 101 to southbound 51 to get where they need to along the same path.

Southbound I-17 travelers should exit before the closings and use SB 19th Avenue or 35th Avenue to get around the closures.

There are other closures of note as well:

Eastbound US 60 closed between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Dobson Road in Mesa from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 9) for the pavement improvement project. All north- and southbound Loop 101 ramps to the east- and westbound US 60 will be closed.

(Price Freeway) and Dobson Road in Mesa from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 9) for the pavement improvement project. All north- and southbound Loop 101 ramps to the east- and westbound US 60 will be closed. Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 4 a.m. Saturday to 11 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 8) for new interchange construction. I-17 off-ramps at Loop 303 are restricted with access limited to using Sonoran Desert Drive (east of I-17).

Other closings can be seen in the ADOT map below and at this site:

Photo by ADOT

This shows that there are significant closings this weekend and drivers throughout Phoenix on major highways should be aware of these.

This is part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Now that the holidays are over drivers can expect to see more restrictions each weekend.

