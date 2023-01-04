Florida's DMV Says That DHS Did Not Need to Extend the REAL ID Deadline - As it has 98% of Residents Signed Up

Mark Hake

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently extended the deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license to May 7, 2025, from the prior deadline of May 3, 2023.

Florida residents have been signing up under the old deadline and on Jan. 1, 2023, the Florida DMV says that 98% of its residents now have a REAL ID.

The REAL ID license has a gold circle white star in the upper right-hand corner:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aLD6H_0k3XDFrE00
Photo byFlorida DMV

This means that the driver has presented documents to the DMV in Florida proving their identity, that they have a Social Security number, and most importantly they have a legal residence and presence in the U.S.

Why The DHS Did This Even Though Florida Has Almost 100% Compliance

If Florida has such high compliance with the REAL ID Act of 2005, which has been continuously extended, as if it was not in effect, perhaps many other states also have high compliance.

This has lifted doubts in many minds about the real reason why the Biden Administration extended the deadline over two years.

The move by the DHS to extend the REAL ID deadline might be an attempt to help migrants travel throughout the U.S. This coincides with their loose immigration policies and desire to allow many undocumented people into the U.S. under the asylum regulations.

For example, once in, they can apply for TPS status (Temporary Protected Status) and even ask for an EAD (Employment Authorization Document). Moreover, some states, such as California now have a new law issuing them driver's licenses and IDs, regardless of whether they have a legal presence in the U.S.

As a result, they can present these IDs to the TSA at airports and get on board planes as well as enter secure Federal buildings. If the May 3, 2023, deadline had gone into effect these IDs, which have no white star gold circle and are designed as "Not for Federal ID purposes," would prevent them from flying.

Bottom Line - Everyone Who Is Eligible in Florida for a Driver's License Has a REAL ID

The statement on Jan. 1, 2023, by the Florida DMV, that "more than 19 million Floridians sport a gold star on their Florida license” and that they expect to hit 100% compliance this year, should be a clear sign to people that the DHS reason to allow more time for compliance might have been misguided.

They clearly had another purpose in extending that deadline. One suspects that it relates to the Biden Administration's immigration policy, rather than the Covid-19-related reason that was given.

********************

