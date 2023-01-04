The FTC Is Cracking Down on Companies with Unlawful Non-Compete Restrictions - That Prevent Competition

Photo by Ian Hutchinson on Unsplash

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) just filed lawsuits today against three companies that it says had imposed unlawful and harmful non-compete restrictions on their employees. The FTC says it has lots of experience in this arena, but this is the first time that the agency has sued to halt unlawful non-compete restrictions.

Here is why the FTC is doing this:

"These cases highlight how noncompetes can block workers from securing higher wages and prevent businesses from being able to compete,” said Chair Lina M. Khan."

... workers have the freedom to seek higher wages and better working conditions without unfair restrictions by employers,” said Rahul Rao, Deputy Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition.

“The FTC will continue to investigate, and where appropriate challenge, noncompete restrictions and other restrictive contractual terms that harm workers and competition.”

The rest of the press release issued today describes how these companies ran afoul of the FTC's view that their non-compete restrictions were ok. One is a security guard company in Michigan and the other is a glass manufacturing and bottling company in Ohio.

In both cases, the companies involved restricted their employees from working in the industry or 100 miles from their location in that industry for two years. In one case they tried to sue the former employee and their new employer for $100K or more. The court said this was not fair but they kept on making new employees sign the non-compete. That is when the FTC stepped in and sued the company.

However, not all the commissioners on the FTC agreed with these moves, at least in one case. This shows that this is a controversial topic in employment law. Since the FTC's action is not final they are seeking public comment and they may change their stance, although that is not likely.

Where This Is Coming From

The Biden Administration issued an Executive Order in 2021 encouraging the FTC to start scrutinizing non-competes across the U.S. The Exec Order on July 9, 2021, was couched in terms of "Promoting Competition in the American Economy."

Some industry observers say that the rules the FTC wants to make in this regard will be an overreach. Some former FTC Commissioners such as Noah Phillips say that the FTC does not have the authority to regulate this area.

The good news with this new FTC lawsuit, and based on Bloomberg Law's analysis, is that Biden seems to have backed down from imposing a blanket restriction on all non-competes. That was the fear in many circles when the Exec Order came out in 2021.

Now it seems that the FTC is going to clamp down on specific companies where it can clearly show that the non-competes were designed to prevent competition in very small industries or small focused locales.

As a result, despite the apparent imposition of the FTC into private contracts, businesses in the U.S. can relax a bit now that there will not be an overreaching rule by the FTC on non-competes.

