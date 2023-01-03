The US Citizenship and Immigration Service Wants to Hike Fees So It Can Process More Applications from Migrants

Photo by Max Böhme on Unsplash

On Jan. 3, 2023, the USCIS (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service) said it needs more money to hire more people and Congress isn't giving it the money, so it is proposing to hike its fees.

But it also wants to process more applications and do more biometric database inputs, as well as exempt more people from the fees.

"If finalized, the proposed rule would decrease or minimally increase fees for more than one million low-income filers each year."

But it wants employers to foot the bill as well as to be able to go on a hiring spree now that its hiring freeze is over. Apparently, with fewer Covid-19 restrictions more people want to be U.S. citizens. As a result, the USCIS, which gets 96% of its funding from its fees, needs to hire more people.

The overall fee for a naturalization application is proposed to rise to $760 from $725, but it is also incorporating the biometric service fee in that total, which used to be optional.

But the USCIS is proposing a new Asylum fee of $600 for employers who want to hire either a nonimmigrant worker under Form I-129 or Form I-140, Immigrant Petition for Alien Workers to cover some of the costs associated with asylum processing, which does not include a fee.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) proposes this fee increase for employer petitioners as a way to mitigate the size of the proposed fee increases for individual applicants and petitioners.

In other words, since the cost of processing the large hordes of migrants requesting asylum has risen for DHS they want the USCIS division of DHS to hike fees on potential employers of these migrants.

The DHS says this is all due to its 149-page Asylum Processing Rule, which was issued in the Federal Register on Aug. 20, 2021, after the Biden Administration revised its asylum processing procedures.

Bottom line: Congress doesn't want to pay for the extra costs of processing asylum and U.S. citizenship applications, so employers and applicants now have to carry the burden.

