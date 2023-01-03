Arizona MVD Now Has a Mobile App For a Digitized Version of Your License - In Case You Lose Your Driver's License

Photo by Mobile ID ADOT

The Arizona MVD has a digitized version of your driver's license available under an app provided by the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

The app has been out for less than two years since March 2021 but is growing in awareness.

It's one of those items you wish you had if you go out without your wallet and get pulled over or need to make a purchase with your ID.

You can go to ADOT's website to learn more about this new mobile ID. The Arizona Mobile ID (MiD) app is a voluntary, secure, digitized version of your ADOT MVD-issued driver's license or ID card that you can carry in an app on your smartphone.

If you go to this site you download the app - or else click on these direct links from the Apple App Store or from Google Play.

You can use it to verify your ID when making purchases with your credit card or use it to scan QR codes when making a purchase that requires your ID. And, of course, if you forget your wallet you can use it to verify who you are - including to the police if you are pulled over and forgot your wallet.

ADOT says it is secure since you can use fingerprint and face ID features on your smartphone.

For example, when you sign up you have to scan your thumbprint, put in a pin code, and also give a 3-D scan of your face. I got this done in literally less than 2 minutes.

The MiD app says that there are two privacy features that will help users:

Mobile ID puts you in control by letting you decide what information you share with the help of unique privacy views.

Mobile ID lets you verify your age without exposing sensitive data like birth date, height, weight, or address.

Arizona's ADOT says this is the future. However, mID is optional for Arizonans to use and MVD will continue to issue physical, plastic credentials to all customers.

Additionally, the Arizona MVD wants Arizonans to keep carrying their physical ID. It may take some time before awareness about digital driver licenses grows.

