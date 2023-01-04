China is Exporting Its Failed Covid Policy, as the Country Is Now in Deep Contagion - with Its New Open Travel Rules

Photo by Sky News

China is in the middle of a massive Covid-19 contagion wave, as many news outlets other than the state sites have shown. Some news sites say that at least 250 million were infected in the early weeks of December 2022.

This is a result of a turnaround in early December of its zero Covid policy when the government dismantled most of its Covid-19-related restrictions on people and gatherings. But the Chinese government is downplaying this, reporting that there have been zero to few deaths, depending on the source. This deception is now so blatant that the World Health Organization doesn't even believe them, according to a Reuters report.

The root cause of this failed policy is the fact that its own vaccines have not worked and China still refuses to allow the country to receive Western Covid vaccines.

Then on the evening of Dec. 26 and on 27th, the Chinese Healthcare Commission and the Chinese National Immigration Commission announced that the PRC (People's Republic of China) would allow citizens to resume applying for passports to travel overseas starting on January 8, including to China. This sparked an immediate rise in reservations for overseas travel, according to China Insights.

Numerous sources now estimate that almost half of the population may have Covid-19 variants that are even stronger than the Western Omicron tranche. Hospitals are now jam-packed. Some analysts now say that 1 million people could be killed, and the end result could be much higher.

This effectively means the PRC is exporting its failed Covid policy.

China's Export of Covid Being Challenged by the West

According to data from TRIP.com, reservations rose 10x greater than normal, according to China Insights.

Most Western governments are now restricting the entry of Chinese planes, making everyone undergo a Covid-19 test. On Jan. 3, China said it would retaliate against countries that restrict travelers from China with Covid-19 testing rules.

According to Sky News, China's foreign ministry said the country is "willing to improve communication" but is firmly opposed to "attempts to manipulate the epidemic prevention and control measures for political purposes".

They did not say what their retaliation will be and this is not likely to deter any Western or Asian government from loosening their restrictions. This is based on how China acted in the original Covid-19 breakout 3 years ago. That is when Covid-19 spread throughout the world after China allowed worldwide travel of residents from Wuhan where the outbreak likely began.

The bottom line here is that Covid-19 is spreading again mainly due to China's attempt to export its recent massive outbreak.

