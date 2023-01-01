DHS Claims It Moved 10,000 Migrants Out of El Paso - Meanwhile, the Texas Border City Says It is Overwhelmed

Photo by Barbara Zandoval on Unsplash

In El Paso, Texas migrants are sleeping on the street, and overwhelming the city. Meanwhile, the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Tuesday, Dec. 20, it has done a great job by removing 10,000 people from the city. This is despite the fact that the mayor Oscar Leeser issued an emergency declaration a week ago.

The situation is so bad on the border in Texas that the state government has deployed the Texas National Guard there. It sent a “contingency border force” of over 400 personnel to El Paso as the city continues to deal with a surge of asylum-seekers. The city says it is overwhelmed by thousands of migrants and the citysaid it had to turn hundreds loose on its streets as its shelters have filled up.

Under the Biden Administration, the U.S. provides temporary protection status (TPS) to migrants from 16 countries, including 5 South American and Caribbean nations.

Title 42 and Recidivism

If the Supreme Court had not recently halted the Title 42 restrictions on migrants entering with Covid-19 symptoms, the border crisis could have accelerated. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, to keep in place Title 42 regs that allowed the federal government to remove migrants, including those seeking asylum, at the southwest border. The measure stays in place for 2 more months.

But that doesn't stop anyone already found in the U.S. at the border from requesting or filing for TPS status, which the US will grant to those without Covid-19.

As a result, even the New York Times recently admitted that there was already a border crisis. In fact, the Title 42 restrictions have led to a high recidivism rate. The number of people who turn around after being expelled and reenter the U.S. illegally has risen from 7% to 27% since 2019, according to Texas Tribune.

Nevertheless, El Paso has begun experiencing higher crime rates. KFOX19 reported that the El Paso Police Department arrested three migrants from Venezuela after migrants made complaints about criminal activity and individuals trying to take advantage of them. The police arrested 2 migrants trying to charge people for getting warm on a bus provided by the city. Meanwhile ICE officials have begun telling migrants they cannot stay on a street near a church in El Paso.

The bottom line is that El Paso seems to be in an emergency situation right now due to the border crisis, which everyone acknowledges could get much worse if the Title 42 restrictions are lifted in 2 months.

