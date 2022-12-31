The U.S. Now Lets Anyone from Haiti, Ethiopia, and 4 Other African and South American Nations Plus 6 Others Get Asylum

Mark Hake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uh4y8_0jztDYK500
Photo byBarbara ZandovalonUnsplash

As of Dec. 5, anyone from Haiti was allowed to apply for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) as long as they get into the U.S., in a recent announcement by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

This is an extension for 18 months " for an additional 18 months, from February 4, 2023, through August 3, 2024, due to extraordinary and temporary conditions in Haiti."

Haiti is part of a list of 4 other South American countries where anyone can apply for TPS status:

  • El Salvador
  • Honduras
  • Nicaragua
  • Venezuela

But on Oct. 21, 2022, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas announced a new designation of Ethiopia for TPS for 18 months from Dec. 12, 2022, through June 12, 2024.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AqEoJ_0jztDYK500
Photo byFrancesca Noemi MarconionUnsplash

Ethiopia is part of a list of 4 other African countries where anyone can apply for temporary protected status (TPS), as long as they can get into the U.S.:

  • Cameroun
  • Somalia
  • South Sudan
  • Sudan

There are 6 other countries as well where anyone can apply to get temporary protected status (TPS) as long as they can get into the U.S. somehow:

  • Afghanistan
  • Burma
  • Nepal
  • Syria
  • Ukraine, and
  • Yemen

That makes 16 countries in total where anyone who is not a criminal can now apply to get TPS benefits as long as they into the U.S.

Bottom Line: Open Doors Under Biden - Even for a Job

In fact, while they are waiting to get asylum in the U.S., these TPS people can often apply for and immediately get approval to travel out of the U.S. (form I-131), and also a work permit called an Employment Authorization Document (EAD).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QgPoB_0jztDYK500
Photo byNerea Martí SesarinoonUnsplash

The last one is very important for many people as it allows them to work in the U.S. as soon as they get here, whether or not they get asylum. All they have to do is fill out form I-765 and pay the fee (it is not cheap, though at $410 for anyone ages 14-65 years old).

The bottom line here is that just about anyone, who is not a criminal or terrorist, and gets into the U.S., stays here, and applies for work status, can immediately get an EAD allowing them to work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DqzM5_0jztDYK500
Photo byDocumericaonUnsplash

Never mind whether they actually have asylum status, or whether others who don't get into the U.S. illegally and are on a visa wait list would rather have a job in the U.S., or whether Americans who are unemployed need a job.

This is the main reason why hordes of undocumented migrants are rushing to get into the U.S. from South America, Africa, and/or the Middle East during the Biden Administration's lax immigration enforcement rules.

**************

