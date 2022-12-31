Forbes Says Tampa Is the Best City in Florida To Live

Photo by Chris Murray on Unsplash

Forbes Advisor magazine reported on Dec. 24, 2022, that Tampa is the number one place to live in Florida. Here is how they did this:

" We analyzed cities by pulling recent data on key lifestyle factors such as the area’s median home price, personal income per capita, and the unemployment and crime rate."

As a result of this methodology, they estimated that Tampa had the best stats: It has

median home price of $437K,

median income of $55.6K

a 2.7% unemployment rate,

community wellness score of 59/100, and

7,680 criminal offenses were reported.

Runner-up Jacksonville, has the following stats, according to Forbes:

median home price of $429K

median income of $55.5K

an unemployment rate of 2.8%

community wellness score of 59/100, and

850 criminal offenses were reported.

Note that Tampa had only a slightly better home price, income, and unemployment rate than Jacksonville. But Tampa had a similar community wellness score but a significantly higher crime rate.

Also, note that this methodology does not include the following important criteria that people consider when making a move:

quality of schools

cultural attractions

and access to healthcare.

Tampa vs. Jacksonville or Whatever?

Tampa is a major city located on the west coast of Florida, facing the Gulf of Mexico. It's known for its diverse population, cultural attractions, and close proximity to beaches. The city has a thriving arts and entertainment scene, with a number of museums, galleries, and performing arts centers. Tampa is also home to a number of professional sports teams, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFL) and the Tampa Bay Lightning (NHL).

Jacksonville is the largest city in Florida by land area and is located on the east coast of the state, on the Atlantic ocean. The city has a more laid-back, suburban feel than Tampa and is known for its beautiful beaches, parks, and outdoor recreation opportunities. Jacksonville is home to a number of professional sports teams, including the Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL) and the Jacksonville Sharks (Arena Football League).

Other magazines say that there are better cities to live in Florida.

For example, U.S. News & World Report recently ranked Tampa as the number 5 place, and Jacksonville as the #4 place to live in Florida. They ranked Sarasota, Florida as the number one place to live in Florida during 2022 and 2023. Their report has lots of pictures for the top 14 places to live in Florida but does not give a number of real reasons why they like one city over another. They have a "Quality of Life" and "Value" (real estate) ranking which is averaged somehow into a final score. Sarasota beat out Naples, FL with an overall score of 6.7 vs. 6.6.

In 2019, Money Magazine reported that Weston, FL was the best place to live in Florida. Weston, FL, is part of the Miami metropolitan area, 30 miles NW of Miami, with a population of 68K.

In any case, Tampa and Jacksonville seem to rank in the top echelon of best places to live in Florida by most rankings.

