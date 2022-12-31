California Migrants May Be Hoping To Board Planes Under the New CA ID Law - But Won't Be Allowed After May 7, 2025

Photo by Barbara Zandoval on Unsplash

California immigrants still won't be able to board planes in the U.S. under the REAL ID Act of 2005 when it goes into effect without a passport. As I wrote about the new REAL ID deadline on Dec. 15: "California Residents Now Have Longer - Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - In Order To Board a Plane."

The REAL ID regulation deadline, a U.S. regulation stemming from the REAL ID Act of 2005, has been extended from May 3, 2023, to go into effect on May 7, 2025. To get a REAL ID driver's license or ID you have to prove not only a legal presence in the U.S. but also a Social Security number.

The New CA "ID for ALL" Effect

However, starting in 2024, California may begin issuing to applicants a type of CA ID under the recently passed law AB 1766, also known as the "California for All ID" law. This is a new law to allow immigrants, even those with no legal presence in the U.S., to get a form of identification.

The state already allows immigrant applicants who can provide proof of identity and California residency to obtain a driver’s license but are not required to prove their legal presence in the United States. This is under the "AB 60" law passed in 2013 and implemented starting in 2014, allowing people in CA to get a driver's license.

But that still left out people, illegally in CA, who don't drive, including older people, and typically within the immigrant population often more women than men, from being able to have a CA ID. The California Immigrant Policy Center estimates that there were still 1 million people out of the total 2.7 million people in the CA immigrant population. That population could easily be twice that number in the next year or may already be there with recent lax border rules.

Immigrants in California take up at least 27% of the state's population - but probably much higher this year with all the migrants entering under the Biden Administration's lax asylum law or border restriction law implementation. It could easily reach up to one-third of the state's population.

Why CA Migrants Will Be Able to Fly Up Until May 7, 2025, Without a REAL ID

However, most of these new migrants will not have California IDs or AB 60 driver's licenses. Many of them may be able to get a new AB 1766 ID once the "California for All" law is implemented in 2024.

But after May 7, 2025, they will still not be able to fly on planes unless they show a passport.

This could be the main reason why the Biden Administration likely extended the implementation of the REAL ID Act of 2005. Now anyone with an ID, including the new CA AB 1766 ID, once issued, can get on an airplane in the U.S. (unless, of course, they have a passport to show the TSA).

This also applies to entering federal buildings where asylum seekers will need to go to follow through with their asylum requests. Again, without a passport, they would have had to have a REAL ID starting on May 3, 2023, but now with the AB 1766 ID in California, they can enter.

The bottom line is that Biden's extension of the REAL ID Act implementation, along with the new CA AB 1766 ID, when issued in 2024 (unless the migrant gets an AB 60 driver's license), will allow anyone in California, including those without a legal presence, to fly on planes.

