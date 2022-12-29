Kentucky Residents Have an Extended Date to Get a REAL ID by May 7, 2025, In Order to Get on a Plane

Kentucky's REAL ID site shows that the deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license is now May 7, 2025, instead of May 3, 2023.

I described this earlier deadline in my Nov. 11, 2022, article, "Kentucky Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a Black Star (REAL ID) on the License - In Order to Board Planes Then."

Since then, on Dec. 5, the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) extended the deadline.

" WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced its intent to extend the REAL ID full enforcement date by 24 months, from May 3, 2023 to May 7, 2025.

Under the new regulations published to execute this change, states will now have additional time to ensure their residents have driver’s licenses and identification cards that meet the security standards established by the REAL ID Act."

Here is what a Kentucky REAL ID driver's license looks like:

KY REAL ID driver's license. Photo by drive.ky.gov

This shows there is a white star inside a black circle in the upper right-hand corner of the REAL ID license. That signifies the holder has gone through the documentation process.

Kentucky makes it easy on its website by providing a document guide that the reader can use to see if they need to upgrade their license and what documents to bring.

In general, the applicant will have to show proof of identity with a birth certificate or passport, plus show their Social Security card or a pay stub with the SSN. Lastly, the applicant has to show 2 proofs of residency in Kentucky, with items like a utility statement or a bank statement, or a driver's license.

Why The DHS Extended the Deadline

The DHS says that states needed more time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card. They say this is related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But that is hard to believe since the huge effects of the pandemic have been over for a good while. Moreover, the states had been doing a good job of getting people to get a REAL ID driver's license. Many websites at DMVs had a countdown until May 3, 2023, the prior deadline.

The real reason probably relates to policy. The Biden Administration has a loose immigration policy. They want many migrants to come into the U.S. If these people were going to fly around the U.S. and the prior deadline was in place, they might not have been allowed on planes. That is because many migrants don't have the documents to get a REAL ID driver's license.

So don't necessarily believe the Biden Administration and the reasons they give for why anyone can enter and board a plane now. All that the TSA requires is a driver's license at the airport and it does not have to be a REAL ID license.

This could make Kentucky and its residents and the rest of the U.S. less safe. Anyone can get a fake ID or ID or driver's license. They will still be able to board a plane in the U.S. without a problem.

This is a benefit to those who are undocumented or not well-documented and now in the U.S. as migrants. Apparently, that is the new Biden policy.

The REAL ID Act of 2005 will now not be implemented into effect until May 7, 2025. That means it will be over 20 years before the Biden Administration allows this law, enacted in 2005, to go into effect. This is despite the fact that most U.S. states are ready for it.

