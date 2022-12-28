California is Raising the Minimum Wage to $15.50 per Hour Starting on January 1, 2023 from $14.00 in 2022

Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, several days from now, California's minimum wage is set to increase to $15.50 per share. That is based on regulations set by the Dept. of Industrial Relations in the California government. This is up 10.7% from the $14.00 per hour last year.

However, there is a whole list of other local entities in California that have a higher minimum wage. For example, Mountain View, CA has a minimum wage of $18.15 per hour. At least 40 such localities have a higher than $15.50 per hour minimum wage.

The Effect on Inflation - Wage Push

Inflation is running just 7.1% over the past year, according to the CPI-U index of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. So this if this increase spreads across the U.S. it could have a deleterious effect on inflation.

That would result in a situation known by economists as wage-push inflation. That is the most vicious type of price spiraling, as the expectations for higher wages, each year leads to higher goods and services prices.

This is because labor is such a huge portion of the cost of goods sold. Companies have to pass this higher cost on in the prices of their goods and services.

Some economists supported the California $15.00 wage objective - now reached. But where will they stand if the state keeps pushing through 10% wage hikes each year? That could lead to incipient wage push inflation throughout the state and maybe the U.S. as well.

Earlier this year a conservative Sacramento, California judge barred an initiative to put an $18.00 per hour minimum wage on the ballot. According to Common Dreams, a left-leaning online magazine:

"... the California Restaurant Association and the California Business Roundtable--leading corporate lobbying groups in the state--pleaded with the judge to rule against the minimum wage proposition."

The initiative shows that there may be pressure in follow-on ballets to get the wage to move to $18.00 in the future.

In the end, this could price out some businesses from operating in the state. It could also lead to higher inflation pressures in California. For the time being though, it looks like higher minimum wages are set to continue in California.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.