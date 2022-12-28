California is Raising the Minimum Wage to $15.50 per Hour Starting on January 1, 2023 from $14.00 in 2022

Mark Hake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aMZ3g_0jwx9Xl800
Photo byPhoto by Joachim Schnürle on UnsplashonUnsplash

Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, several days from now, California's minimum wage is set to increase to $15.50 per share. That is based on regulations set by the Dept. of Industrial Relations in the California government. This is up 10.7% from the $14.00 per hour last year.

However, there is a whole list of other local entities in California that have a higher minimum wage. For example, Mountain View, CA has a minimum wage of $18.15 per hour. At least 40 such localities have a higher than $15.50 per hour minimum wage.

The Effect on Inflation - Wage Push

Inflation is running just 7.1% over the past year, according to the CPI-U index of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. So this if this increase spreads across the U.S. it could have a deleterious effect on inflation.

That would result in a situation known by economists as wage-push inflation. That is the most vicious type of price spiraling, as the expectations for higher wages, each year leads to higher goods and services prices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gmKYm_0jwx9Xl800
Photo byPhoto by Ehimetalor Akhere UnuabonaonUnsplash

This is because labor is such a huge portion of the cost of goods sold. Companies have to pass this higher cost on in the prices of their goods and services.

Some economists supported the California $15.00 wage objective - now reached. But where will they stand if the state keeps pushing through 10% wage hikes each year? That could lead to incipient wage push inflation throughout the state and maybe the U.S. as well.

Earlier this year a conservative Sacramento, California judge barred an initiative to put an $18.00 per hour minimum wage on the ballot. According to Common Dreams, a left-leaning online magazine:

"... the California Restaurant Association and the California Business Roundtable--leading corporate lobbying groups in the state--pleaded with the judge to rule against the minimum wage proposition."

The initiative shows that there may be pressure in follow-on ballets to get the wage to move to $18.00 in the future.

In the end, this could price out some businesses from operating in the state. It could also lead to higher inflation pressures in California. For the time being though, it looks like higher minimum wages are set to continue in California.

************************

Don't forget to hit the "Thumbs up" button and also the "Follow" button below. You can also download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. That way you can see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# California# CA minimum wage# California salaries# CA labor# Sacramento

Comments / 7

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
11160 followers

More from Mark Hake

El Paso, TX

DHS Claims It Moved 10,000 Migrants Out of El Paso - Meanwhile, the Texas Border City Says It is Overwhelmed

In El Paso, Texas migrants are sleeping on the street, and overwhelming the city. Meanwhile, the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Tuesday, Dec. 20, it has done a great job by removing 10,000 people from the city. This is despite the fact that the mayor Oscar Leeser issued an emergency declaration a week ago.

Read full story
5 comments

The U.S. Now Lets Anyone from Haiti, Ethiopia, and 4 Other African and South American Nations Plus 6 Others Get Asylum

As of Dec. 5, anyone from Haiti was allowed to apply for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) as long as they get into the U.S., in a recent announcement by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Read full story
1430 comments
Tampa, FL

Forbes Says Tampa Is the Best City in Florida To Live

Forbes Advisor magazine reported on Dec. 24, 2022, that Tampa is the number one place to live in Florida. Here is how they did this:. " We analyzed cities by pulling recent data on key lifestyle factors such as the area’s median home price, personal income per capita, and the unemployment and crime rate."

Read full story
2 comments
California State

California Migrants May Be Hoping To Board Planes Under the New CA ID Law - But Won't Be Allowed After May 7, 2025

California immigrants still won't be able to board planes in the U.S. under the REAL ID Act of 2005 when it goes into effect without a passport. As I wrote about the new REAL ID deadline on Dec. 15: "California Residents Now Have Longer - Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - In Order To Board a Plane."

Read full story
181 comments
Texas State

Texas.GOV, Still Features the Old Deadline, May 3, 2023, for the REAL ID Driver's License - In Order to Fly

The Texas.gov website still features the old deadline of May 3, 2023, on its REAL ID website. As previously pointed out in NewsBreak, the new DHS deadline is May 7, 2025. You need a REAL ID driver's license by May 7, 2025, unless you show a passport, in order to board a plane by that deadline. But the https://www.texas.gov/driver-services/texas-real-id/ website still shows that you only have until May 3, 2023.

Read full story
10 comments
Kentucky State

Kentucky Residents Have an Extended Date to Get a REAL ID by May 7, 2025, In Order to Get on a Plane

Kentucky's REAL ID site shows that the deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license is now May 7, 2025, instead of May 3, 2023. I described this earlier deadline in my Nov. 11, 2022, article, "Kentucky Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a Black Star (REAL ID) on the License - In Order to Board Planes Then."

Read full story
11 comments

Southwest Airlines Refusal to Code Share and Do Interline Agreements Is Unique - JetBlue, Frontier & Spirit Have Them

Southwest Airlines is coming under increasing scrutiny and criticism for not only how it is canceling its flights but also its lack of code share and interline agreements with other major airlines.

Read full story
21 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Residents Have a Reprieve - Don't Have to Get a REAL ID Until May 7, 2025, to Board a Plane Without a Passport

The Tennessee REAL ID website now says that its residents have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license in order to board a plane. Without it, at the deadline, you will have to carry a passport.

Read full story
13 comments

Today’s Voice Technology Allows Seniors to Improve Their Lives

Photo byPhoto by Matthew Ball on UnsplashonUnsplash. Voice technology, such as virtual assistants like Amazon's Alexa or Google Home, can be useful for older people to improve their lives in a number of ways. Seniors can use the devices to shop, simplify daily tasks, provides news and information, and stay connected with others.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

The Rise of Co-Living Spaces in Phoenix: A New Trend in Real Estate

In recent years, the concept of co-living has gained popularity as a more affordable and flexible housing option for individuals and families. Co-living spaces, which are typically furnished apartments or houses shared by multiple people, offer a sense of community and shared amenities like gyms, pools, and common areas.

Read full story
8 comments
Maryland State

If You Live in Maryland or Washington, D.C. You Now Have Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID In Order To Board a Plane

The Maryland.gov and Washington D.C. REAL ID-related websites now say that you have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license. This will allow you to board planes and enter Federal buildings starting on that date.

Read full story

Data Shows U.S. Workers Work Longer In Their Life for Good Reason

People are working longer at older ages these days. There are several reasons for this. Increased life expectancy: People are living longer than they used to, and as a result, they may choose to work longer in order to have a longer retirement. According to the World Health Organization, the global average life expectancy has increased from around 65 years in the 1960s to over 72 years in 2020.

Read full story
37 comments

It Might Be Difficult to Make a Living Online, But It Can Be Done

The internet has revolutionized the way we work and do business. It's opened up a world of possibilities for people looking to make money online. But how easy is it to actually make money online in today's digital landscape? This article explores some of the most common ways to make money online. It discusses the difficulties involved in each method.

Read full story

New Mexico Residents Now Have to Get a REAL ID by May 7, 2025 In Order to Fly on a Plane - a 24 Month Extension

New Mexico MVD now says on its website that the NM REAL ID deadline is May 7, 2025. It used to be May 3, 2023. But the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) postponed the implementation of the REAL ID Act of 2005. On Dec. 5, 2022, the DHS extended the "full enforcement" deadline to May 7, 2025, over 2 years and 4 months from now.

Read full story
21 comments
Virginia State

Virginia's DMV says VA Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2025, to Get a REAL ID - In Order to Board a Plane

Virginia residents now have a 24-month extension from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license. That will allow them to board a plane starting on May 7, 2025, or even enter Federal buildings. That is important for Virginia residents who work in the D.C. area.

Read full story
50 comments

It Might Be Better to Open Presents on New Year's Eve - But Many Do It on Christmas Morning

Photo byPhoto by Kira auf der Heide on UnsplashonUnsplash. Some people prefer to open their presents on Christmas morning, while others prefer to wait until New Year's Eve.

Read full story

New York Residents Now Have a 24-month Extension from the DHS to Get a REAL ID - In Order to Be Allowed to Board a Plane

New York residents now have a postponed or extended deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license. It used to be May 3, 2023. But now the new deadline, according to NY's DMV, is May 7, 2025.

Read full story
73 comments

Mastercard Gets Clipped By the FTC - Forced to Allow Merchants to More Easily Process Non-Mastercard Debit Cards

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) ordered an end to illegal Mastercard tactics with its merchants on Dec. 23. The FTC said it was stopping Mastercard from blocking competing debit card networks on its system.

Read full story
7 comments
Louisiana State

Residents in Louisiana Have an Extension to May 7, 2025, to Get a Real ID - to Be Allowed to Board a Plane

Louisiana residents no longer have a deadline of May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID. This requirement was discussed in my story on Nov. 19, but now the deadline has been extended by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy