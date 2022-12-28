Southwest Airlines Refusal to Code Share and Do Interline Agreements Is Unique - JetBlue, Frontier & Spirit Have Them

Photo by Photo by Angelyn Sanjorjo

Southwest Airlines is coming under increasing scrutiny and criticism for not only how it is canceling its flights but also its lack of code share and interline agreements with other major airlines.

This has left many passengers stranded as the airline has no way to book passengers easily on other flights now that it has canceled virtually all its flights.

Code Sharing and Interline Agreements Could Help Their Passengers

If Southwest cancels a flight, it may be more difficult for the airline to rebook passengers on another carrier without code share agreements or interline agreements in place with other airlines.

In general, if an airline cancels a flight, it will usually try to rebook passengers on another flight with the same airline, if possible. However, if that is not possible, the airline may try to book the passenger on a flight with another carrier if it has a code share or interline agreement in place.

If Southwest does not have code share or interline agreements with other airlines, it may be more challenging for the airline to find alternative flights for its passengers. This is especially true if the cancellation occurs during peak travel periods when flights are more likely to be fully booked.

Moreover, luggage can be a nightmare for a person flying on Southwest who has to switch mid-trip to another airline. He may have to pick up the luggage in the city where first landed. In a weather emergency like today, this can become a nightmare.

Southwest may have to issue refunds to passengers or offer vouchers for future travel. They claim to have a "Southwest Promise" policy. It will do its best to accommodate passengers on other Southwest flights or on flights with other airlines, if necessary. However, if the airline is unable to do so, it may offer a refund or voucher for future travel. This is what is happening now to many stranded passengers.

Interestingly, the CEO Bob Jordan did not refer to this Promise in his apologetic address on Dec. 27 to its customers.

Other Smaller Airlines Have Code Sharing and Interline Agreements

Other small airlines like Frontier, JetBlue, and Spirit (recently taken over by JetBlue) now have code-sharing and interline agreements.

Many U.S. airlines have both code share and interline agreements with other carriers, as these agreements can provide a number of benefits, including increased route networks, the ability to offer more seamless travel experiences for passengers, and the ability to offer a wider range of fares and ticketing options.

Southwest Airlines appears to be the only major airline currently operating in the U.S., other than small regional carriers, without code share and interline agreements.

After this week's fiasco at Southwest, many passengers will remember how antiquated Southwest's operations really are without these agreements.

In fact, other airlines are stepping in to try to capture Southwest passengers' loyalty. CNBC reported today:

" To help stranded travelers, Delta Air Lines said Wednesday that it “capped fares in all the markets Southwest operates” and that the fares are valid through Saturday. American Airlines said it did so in “cities severely affected by cancellations” and United Airlines said it has capped fares in “select cities.”

This could become a nightmare for Southwest unless they decide to modernize and upgrade their airline operations.

