Today’s Voice Technology Allows Seniors to Improve Their Lives

Voice technology, such as virtual assistants like Amazon's Alexa or Google Home, can be useful for older people to improve their lives in a number of ways. Seniors can use the devices to shop, simplify daily tasks, provides news and information, and stay connected with others.

Shopping Using Your Voice

For example, seniors can use Alexa to go shopping online much easier by issuing voice commands. They can create multiple shopping lists, and get access to discounts and deals online.

According to Hampstead Tree , with Amazon’s Voice Shopping app, seniors can purchase pre-approved items and have them delivered to their front door. This includes fast food and groceries, making life for seniors much easier. CNET has a very good instructional step-by-step guide on how to use Alexa for voice purchasing.

In addition, a Google Nest or Home device will allow you to do voice shopping as well. These Google Nest Help instructions show how to purchase items online after setting up a payment method.

Simplifying Life

Voice technology can make it easier for older adults to set reminders, create shopping lists, or turn off lights.

This can be especially useful for those with memory issues or who have difficulty writing or reading.

Alexa or Google Nest or Home can turn on the TV, turn off lights, adjust the thermostat, and other appliances.

Photo by Photo by Marcus Aurelius

Providing Information and News and Staying Connected

Alexa and Home can provide updates on news, updates on weather, and local events and also be set to call out during emergencies. That enhances overall safety and improves the lives of seniors.

In fact, Alex and Home can also be set to call out on the phone to a list of contacts provided by the owner. That helps people who are having difficulty using the phone.

Voice technology can be used to access streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime, and to search for and play specific movies or TV shows.

This can be especially helpful for those who have difficulty navigating menus or using traditional remote controls.

Photo by Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko

Improving Physical and Mental Health

There are a number of physical and mental apps connected to voice technology devices that will help seniors.

Fitbit : Fitbit is a wearable device that tracks physical activity, sleep patterns, and other health metrics. It can be synced with voice technology devices such as Amazon's Alexa or Google Home or Google Assistant .

Headspace : Headspace is a meditation and mindfulness app that provides guided meditation exercises. It can be accessed using voice technology devices such as Amazon's Alexa or Google Home.

MyFitnessPal : MyFitnessPal is a fitness and nutrition tracking app that can be accessed using voice technology devices.

Pill Reminder & Medication Trackers: You can set reminders to take pills on Google Medisafe and Med Reminder or Alexa Together . You can also have others watch your health using these tracker apps.

The bottom line here is that today’s voice technology can be very helpful to seniors.

****************************

Don't forget to hit the "Thumbs up" button and also the "Follow" button below. You can also download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. That way you can see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.