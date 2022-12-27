Phoenix, AZ

The Rise of Co-Living Spaces in Phoenix: A New Trend in Real Estate

Mark Hake

Photo by Mikhail Nilov

In recent years, the concept of co-living has gained popularity as a more affordable and flexible housing option for individuals and families. Co-living spaces, which are typically furnished apartments or houses shared by multiple people, offer a sense of community and shared amenities like gyms, pools, and common areas.

As the cost of living continues to rise in Phoenix, co-living spaces have become an attractive option for many residents.

According to a report from the National Association of Realtors, the median price of a single-family home in Phoenix was $317,000 in 2021, an increase of almost 9% from the previous year.

Co-living spaces, on the other hand, offer the opportunity to split the cost of rent and utilities with other residents, making them a more affordable option for many people.

In addition to their financial benefits, co-living spaces also offer a sense of community and flexibility that traditional rentals do not. Many co-living spaces offer flexible lease options, allowing residents to stay for a few months or even just a few weeks at a time. This makes them a great option for people who are in between homes or looking for a temporary housing solution.

Co-living spaces are also becoming more popular among young professionals in Phoenix, who are attracted to the shared amenities and social opportunities that these spaces offer.

With a growing tech industry in the city, there has been an influx of young professionals moving to Phoenix, and co-living spaces offer a way for them to connect with others and build a sense of community.

Overall, the rise of co-living spaces in Phoenix is a reflection of the changing needs of today's renters.

With the cost of living on the rise and the trend towards remote work and flexible living arrangements, co-living spaces offer an affordable and convenient housing solution for many people in the city.

As the demand for co-living spaces continues to grow, it will be interesting to see how this trend shapes the real estate landscape in Phoenix in the coming years.

