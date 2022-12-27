If You Live in Maryland or Washington, D.C. You Now Have Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID In Order To Board a Plane

The Maryland.gov and Washington D.C. REAL ID-related websites now say that you have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license. This will allow you to board planes and enter Federal buildings starting on that date.

The prior deadline was May 3, 2023, as I described in my previous article, "Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal Buildings."

For example, here is what a Maryland REAL ID driver's license looks like:

Samples of MD REAL ID driver's licenses. Photo by Maryland.gov

This shows that the REAL ID license has a black circle with a white star in the middle of them. This means that the holder has presented adequate documents to the Maryland DMV showing proof of their identity, their Social Security card, and 2 proofs of residence in Maryland.

In addition, here is a sample of a Washington, DC REAL ID driver's license:

DC license with REAL ID. Photo by Washington D.C. gov

This also shows that the REAL ID for Washington, D.C. has a black star in the upper right-hand corner. This means the holder has presented similar documents to the DC Dept. of Motor Vehicles.

Without this REAL ID license or ID, you won't be able to fly starting on May 7, 2025, or enter federal buildings that are secure, without presenting a passport.

The problem is the Biden Administration has postponed the deadline once again. One wonders why this has happened.

Why did the DHS Extend the Deadline?

The DHS says that states have to get over delays from the Covid-19 pandemic. There is supposedly a lingering effect on the ability of people to go to DMV offices and get a REAL ID.

But no one believes that. The real reason probably relates to the Biden's drive to allow migrants into the U.S.

For example, DHS said on Dec. 5:

" Under the new regulations published to execute this change, states will now have additional time to ensure their residents have driver’s licenses and identification cards that meet the security standards established by the REAL ID Act."

“This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card.

The real reason probably relates to the Biden Administration's loose immigration policy. It is not due to these COVID-19-related reasons.

What the Biden Administration Apparently Wants

Biden's policy seems to be to let anyone in the U.S. in the southern part of the U.S. They apparently want undocumented people to enter the U.S. with just an asylum request. Then they are let loose in the U.S.

Biden may want people to fly throughout the U.S. on commercial planes. So, by extending the REAL ID deadline that was set to start on May 3, 2023, anyone can now fly anywhere in the U.S. with any kind of ID.

If you have a regular I.D. or driver's license you can still get through TSA security at an airport. These IDs can easily be bought on the black market for a fake ID or license.

By contrast, to get a REAL ID you will have to prove U.S. citizenship, a green card, a visa, and/or proof of permanent resident status. But now, the Biden Administration has postponed this for over 2 years.

