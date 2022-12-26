Data Shows U.S. Workers Work Longer In Their Life for Good Reason

Mark Hake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EWt7C_0jv2C8XV00
Photo byMikhail Nilov

People are working longer at older ages these days. There are several reasons for this.

  1. Increased life expectancy: People are living longer than they used to, and as a result, they may choose to work longer in order to have a longer retirement. According to the World Health Organization, the global average life expectancy has increased from around 65 years in the 1960s to over 72 years in 2020.

People in the United States are generally living longer. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the average life expectancy in the U.S. has been increasing over the past few decades.

As of 2020, the average life expectancy for a person born in the U.S. is about 78 years. This is an increase from the average life expectancy of about 75 years in the year 2000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YBYJs_0jv2C8XV00
Photo byU.S. Census Bureau

There are several factors that contribute to the increase in life expectancy, including advances in medical technology, improved public health efforts, and changes in lifestyle and behavior.

However, there are also significant disparities in life expectancy among different groups within the U.S. population. For example, life expectancy for non-Hispanic Black Americans is about 75 years, which is about 3.5 years lower than the average for the overall population.

And of course, women are expected to last longer than men. The chart below from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that by the mid-2030s women will average 85 years old, and men will be about 82.5 years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ifEar_0jv2C8XV00
Historical and Projected Life Expectancy of the Total U.S. Population at birth: 1960-2060Photo byU.S. Census Bureau study: Living Longer: Historical and Projected Life Expectancy in the US: Fig 1

In addition, life expectancy can vary significantly by geographic region, with some areas having significantly higher life expectancy than others.

2. Improved health and vitality: As people age, they may be healthier and more able to work than they were in the past.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the percentage of Americans aged 65 and over who report being in good or excellent health has increased from 58% in 1997 to 69% in 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KWnZw_0jv2C8XV00
Photo byAndrea Piacquadio

Right now the CDC reports that it expects that men will live 18.2 years starting at 65 years old, and women will live 20.8 years longer at that age.

3. Financial necessity: Many people may need to work longer in order to save enough money for retirement or to pay off debt. A survey conducted by the Employee Benefit Research Institute found that 46% of Americans aged 55 and over said they will need to work longer in order to have a financially secure retirement.

One of their studies shows that 10.3% of retirees are now highly indebted and 85% saved less than they needed for retirement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19vKsI_0jv2C8XV00
Fig 10 - Employee Benefit Research CouncilPhoto byEmployee Benefit Research Council

4. Changes in pension and social security: In some countries, changes to pension and social security systems have made it more difficult for people to retire at a traditional age.

For example, in the United States, the full retirement age for social security has been gradually increasing from 65 to 67. This means that people who were born in 1960 or later will not be eligible for full social security benefits until they are 67 years old.

That means that more people have to work longer if they want to receive full benefits from The Social Security Administration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KKCWQ_0jv2C8XV00
Photo byAndrea Piacquadio

5. Personal preference: Some people may simply prefer to work longer because they enjoy their jobs or because they find meaning and purpose in their work. A survey conducted by the Pew Research Center found that 53% of American workers aged 65 and over said they would prefer to work as long as possible, while only 27% said they would prefer to retire as soon as possible.

Overall, it is clear that there are a variety of factors contributing to the trend of people working longer at older ages. These factors may vary depending on individual circumstances and personal preferences, but they all play a role in shaping the way people think about work and retirement in the modern world.

*********************

Don't forget to hit the "Thumbs up" button and also the "Follow" button below. You can also download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. That way you can see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# retirement# Social Security# working# old people# retirement age

Comments / 31

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
10552 followers

More from Mark Hake

Kentucky State

Kentucky Residents Have an Extended Date to Get a REAL ID by May 7, 2025, In Order to Get on a Plane

Kentucky's REAL ID site shows that the deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license is now May 7, 2025, instead of May 3, 2023. I described this earlier deadline in my Nov. 11, 2022, article, "Kentucky Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a Black Star (REAL ID) on the License - In Order to Board Planes Then."

Read full story
6 comments
California State

California is Raising the Minimum Wage to $15.50 per Hour Starting on January 1, 2023 from $14.00 in 2022

Photo byPhoto by Joachim Schnürle on UnsplashonUnsplash. Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, several days from now, California's minimum wage is set to increase to $15.50 per share. That is based on regulations set by the Dept. of Industrial Relations in the California government. This is up 10.7% from the $14.00 per hour last year.

Read full story
4 comments

Southwest Airlines Refusal to Code Share and Do Interline Agreements Is Unique - JetBlue, Frontier & Spirit Have Them

Southwest Airlines is coming under increasing scrutiny and criticism for not only how it is canceling its flights but also its lack of code share and interline agreements with other major airlines.

Read full story
19 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Residents Have a Reprieve - Don't Have to Get a REAL ID Until May 7, 2025, to Board a Plane Without a Passport

The Tennessee REAL ID website now says that its residents have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license in order to board a plane. Without it, at the deadline, you will have to carry a passport.

Read full story
12 comments

Today’s Voice Technology Allows Seniors to Improve Their Lives

Photo byPhoto by Matthew Ball on UnsplashonUnsplash. Voice technology, such as virtual assistants like Amazon's Alexa or Google Home, can be useful for older people to improve their lives in a number of ways. Seniors can use the devices to shop, simplify daily tasks, provides news and information, and stay connected with others.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

The Rise of Co-Living Spaces in Phoenix: A New Trend in Real Estate

In recent years, the concept of co-living has gained popularity as a more affordable and flexible housing option for individuals and families. Co-living spaces, which are typically furnished apartments or houses shared by multiple people, offer a sense of community and shared amenities like gyms, pools, and common areas.

Read full story
8 comments
Maryland State

If You Live in Maryland or Washington, D.C. You Now Have Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID In Order To Board a Plane

The Maryland.gov and Washington D.C. REAL ID-related websites now say that you have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license. This will allow you to board planes and enter Federal buildings starting on that date.

Read full story

It Might Be Difficult to Make a Living Online, But It Can Be Done

The internet has revolutionized the way we work and do business. It's opened up a world of possibilities for people looking to make money online. But how easy is it to actually make money online in today's digital landscape? This article explores some of the most common ways to make money online. It discusses the difficulties involved in each method.

Read full story

New Mexico Residents Now Have to Get a REAL ID by May 7, 2025 In Order to Fly on a Plane - a 24 Month Extension

New Mexico MVD now says on its website that the NM REAL ID deadline is May 7, 2025. It used to be May 3, 2023. But the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) postponed the implementation of the REAL ID Act of 2005. On Dec. 5, 2022, the DHS extended the "full enforcement" deadline to May 7, 2025, over 2 years and 4 months from now.

Read full story
21 comments
Virginia State

Virginia's DMV says VA Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2025, to Get a REAL ID - In Order to Board a Plane

Virginia residents now have a 24-month extension from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license. That will allow them to board a plane starting on May 7, 2025, or even enter Federal buildings. That is important for Virginia residents who work in the D.C. area.

Read full story
48 comments

It Might Be Better to Open Presents on New Year's Eve - But Many Do It on Christmas Morning

Photo byPhoto by Kira auf der Heide on UnsplashonUnsplash. Some people prefer to open their presents on Christmas morning, while others prefer to wait until New Year's Eve.

Read full story

New York Residents Now Have a 24-month Extension from the DHS to Get a REAL ID - In Order to Be Allowed to Board a Plane

New York residents now have a postponed or extended deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license. It used to be May 3, 2023. But now the new deadline, according to NY's DMV, is May 7, 2025.

Read full story
70 comments

Mastercard Gets Clipped By the FTC - Forced to Allow Merchants to More Easily Process Non-Mastercard Debit Cards

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) ordered an end to illegal Mastercard tactics with its merchants on Dec. 23. The FTC said it was stopping Mastercard from blocking competing debit card networks on its system.

Read full story
7 comments
Louisiana State

Residents in Louisiana Have an Extension to May 7, 2025, to Get a Real ID - to Be Allowed to Board a Plane

Louisiana residents no longer have a deadline of May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID. This requirement was discussed in my story on Nov. 19, but now the deadline has been extended by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Read full story
13 comments
Florida State

The Choice To Get a Puppy vs. a Kitten in Florida

Puppy and kitten.Photo byPhoto by Krista Mangulsone on UnsplashonUnsplash. Both puppies and kittens can be wonderful companions, and it's important to choose the one that is right for you and your lifestyle.

Read full story
Arizona State

It's Not That Hard to Get a Kitten in Arizona

Sometimes you want to have a companion and don't want to have a puppy for some reason particular to you. If you live in Arizona, or any other state for that matter, you can get a kitten fairly easily.

Read full story
1 comments

Residents in North Carolina Now Have Until May 7, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver License to Be Able to Board a Flight

Residents in North Carolina now have an extension until May 7, 2025, instead of the earlier deadline of May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license. This is a 24-month extension that the Dept. of Homeland Security recently granted to all U.S. drivers and states offering a REAL ID.

Read full story
108 comments
Scottsdale, AZ

A Group In Scottsdale Will Make the Largest Private Rainwater Harvesting Site in the U.S. in its New Luxury Condos

On Dec. 21, 2022, the group behind the proposed Optima McDowell Mountain Village said it would move ahead with breaking ground in spring/summer 2023 on its massive 22-acre luxury condo project in North Scottsdale. The project has a unique sustainability footprint, including a rainwater harvesting system.

Read full story
5 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Residents Now Don't Have to Get a REAL ID Driver's License until May 7, 2025, In Order to Board a Plane

Pennsylvania residents can now wait until May 7, 2025, rather than May 3, 2023, the previous deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID. That was the date when the Dept. of Homeland Security would have required you to show a REAL ID to board a plane (unless you had a passport).

Read full story
84 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy