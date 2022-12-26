Data Shows U.S. Workers Work Longer In Their Life for Good Reason

Photo by Mikhail Nilov

People are working longer at older ages these days. There are several reasons for this.

Increased life expectancy: People are living longer than they used to, and as a result, they may choose to work longer in order to have a longer retirement. According to the World Health Organization, the global average life expectancy has increased from around 65 years in the 1960s to over 72 years in 2020.

People in the United States are generally living longer. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the average life expectancy in the U.S. has been increasing over the past few decades.

As of 2020, the average life expectancy for a person born in the U.S. is about 78 years. This is an increase from the average life expectancy of about 75 years in the year 2000.

Photo by U.S. Census Bureau

There are several factors that contribute to the increase in life expectancy, including advances in medical technology, improved public health efforts, and changes in lifestyle and behavior.

However, there are also significant disparities in life expectancy among different groups within the U.S. population. For example, life expectancy for non-Hispanic Black Americans is about 75 years, which is about 3.5 years lower than the average for the overall population.

And of course, women are expected to last longer than men. The chart below from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that by the mid-2030s women will average 85 years old, and men will be about 82.5 years old.

Historical and Projected Life Expectancy of the Total U.S. Population at birth: 1960-2060 Photo by U.S. Census Bureau study: Living Longer: Historical and Projected Life Expectancy in the US: Fig 1

In addition, life expectancy can vary significantly by geographic region, with some areas having significantly higher life expectancy than others.

2. Improved health and vitality: As people age, they may be healthier and more able to work than they were in the past.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the percentage of Americans aged 65 and over who report being in good or excellent health has increased from 58% in 1997 to 69% in 2017.

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

Right now the CDC reports that it expects that men will live 18.2 years starting at 65 years old, and women will live 20.8 years longer at that age.

3. Financial necessity: Many people may need to work longer in order to save enough money for retirement or to pay off debt. A survey conducted by the Employee Benefit Research Institute found that 46% of Americans aged 55 and over said they will need to work longer in order to have a financially secure retirement.

One of their studies shows that 10.3% of retirees are now highly indebted and 85% saved less than they needed for retirement.

Fig 10 - Employee Benefit Research Council Photo by Employee Benefit Research Council

4. Changes in pension and social security: In some countries, changes to pension and social security systems have made it more difficult for people to retire at a traditional age.

For example, in the United States, the full retirement age for social security has been gradually increasing from 65 to 67. This means that people who were born in 1960 or later will not be eligible for full social security benefits until they are 67 years old.

That means that more people have to work longer if they want to receive full benefits from The Social Security Administration.

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

5. Personal preference: Some people may simply prefer to work longer because they enjoy their jobs or because they find meaning and purpose in their work. A survey conducted by the Pew Research Center found that 53% of American workers aged 65 and over said they would prefer to work as long as possible, while only 27% said they would prefer to retire as soon as possible.

Overall, it is clear that there are a variety of factors contributing to the trend of people working longer at older ages. These factors may vary depending on individual circumstances and personal preferences, but they all play a role in shaping the way people think about work and retirement in the modern world.

