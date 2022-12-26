It Might Be Difficult to Make a Living Online, But It Can Be Done

Mark Hake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O14g9_0jv0G6uv00
Photo byPhoto by Antoni Shkraba

The internet has revolutionized the way we work and do business. It's opened up a world of possibilities for people looking to make money online.

But how easy is it to actually make money online in today's digital landscape? This article explores some of the most common ways to make money online. It discusses the difficulties involved in each method.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hlhyp_0jv0G6uv00
Photo byAlexander Grey on UnsplashonUnsplash

Starting an E-Commerce Business: A Look at the Pros and Cons

Starting an e-commerce business can be a relatively easy way to make money online if you have a product or service to sell and a way to reach customers.

However, it does require some upfront investment in inventory and marketing, and there is always the risk of competition and the possibility of failure.

Like any business venture, it also has its own set of pros and cons that you should consider before getting started.

Pros:

  1. Low start-up costs: One of the biggest advantages of starting an e-commerce business is that it can be relatively inexpensive to get started. You can start small and scale up as your business grows, which can be especially appealing for those on a tight budget.
  2. Flexibility: An e-commerce business can be run from anywhere, as long as you have an internet connection. This means you can work from home, a coffee shop, or while traveling.
  3. Worldwide market: With an e-commerce business, you can reach customers all around the world. This is especially useful if you are selling unique or niche products that may not be easily available in physical stores.
  4. Automation: There are many tools and software available that can help automate various tasks, such as tracking inventory, processing orders, and sending emails to customers. This can help you save time and focus on other important aspects of your business.

Cons:

  1. Competition: There is a lot of competition in the e-commerce space, and it can be tough to stand out from the crowd. You'll need to have a unique value proposition and a solid marketing plan to attract customers.
  2. Shipping and logistics: Depending on the products you sell, shipping and logistics can be a major headache. You'll need to figure out the best way to get your products to your customers, which can be especially challenging if you are selling internationally.
  3. Customer service: Providing good customer service is important for any business, but it can be especially challenging when you are running an e-commerce business. You'll need to be responsive to customer inquiries and handle any issues that may arise in a timely and professional manner.

Overall, starting an e-commerce business can be a rewarding and profitable venture, but it's important to carefully consider the pros and cons before getting started.

Selling Digital Products: A Low-Cost Way to Get Started

Selling digital products, such as ebooks, online courses, or printables, can be a relatively low-cost way to get started making money online. However, it does require some effort to create and market the products, and there is always the risk of competition in this space.

Some of the potential benefits of selling digital products include:

Pros:

  1. Low start-up costs: As mentioned, one of the main advantages of selling digital products is that there are few upfront costs. You don't have to worry about manufacturing, storing, or shipping physical products.
  2. Unlimited inventory: With digital products, you don't have to worry about running out of stock or having excess inventory that you can't sell.
  3. Easy to distribute: Digital products can be easily distributed via email or downloaded from your website.
  4. Passive income potential: Once you create a digital product, you can continue to sell it indefinitely without having to put in additional time or effort. This can create a passive income stream for you.
  5. Flexibility: You can sell digital products from anywhere in the world as long as you have an internet connection.

Cons:

  1. Competition: There is a lot of competition in the digital product market, so it can be tough to stand out and make sales.
  2. No tangible product: Some customers may prefer to have a tangible product that they can hold in their hands, which can make it more difficult to sell digital products.
  3. Limited opportunities for upselling: With physical products, you can often upsell customers by offering related or complementary products. This is more difficult with digital products because there is no physical product to sell.
  4. Piracy concerns: Digital products are easier to copy and distribute illegally, which can be a concern for sellers.

Overall, selling digital products can be a good way to get started in e-commerce with low start-up costs and the potential for passive income. However, there is competition and some unique challenges that you will need to consider.

Affiliate Marketing

Affiliate marketing involves promoting other people's products or services and earning a commission on any sales that result. It can be a relatively easy way to make money online, but it does require some effort to find and promote products and build an audience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29cJTX_0jv0G6uv00
Photo byChristina @ wocintechchat.com

Freelancing: A Flexible Way to Make Money Online

Freelancing, or offering your services on a contract basis, can be a flexible and potentially lucrative way to make money online. However, it does require some effort to find and secure clients, and there is always the risk of competition in this space.

Here are some of the pros and cons of freelancing to consider:

Pros:

  1. Flexibility: One of the biggest advantages of freelancing is the flexibility it offers. You can set your own schedule and work from anywhere, as long as you have a reliable internet connection. This is ideal for people who value freedom and autonomy in their work.
  2. Control over your workload: As a freelancer, you have the ability to choose which projects you take on and how much work you do. This can be especially appealing for people who want to have control over their workload and schedule.
  3. Potential for higher income: Freelancers often have the ability to earn more than they would as a traditional employee because they are paid for the work they do, rather than being paid a fixed salary.
  4. Diverse experience: Freelancing allows you to work on a variety of projects for different clients, which can help you gain diverse experience and skills.

Cons:

  1. Lack of job security: As a freelancer, you don't have the same job security as a traditional employee. You may go through periods where you don't have any work, and you don't have the same protections and benefits as a traditional employee.
  2. Limited access to resources: Freelancers often don't have the same access to resources and support as traditional employees. This can make it more difficult to get things done and may require you to invest in your own resources.
  3. Administrative burden: As a freelancer, you are responsible for managing your own taxes, invoicing, and other administrative tasks. This can be time-consuming and may require you to invest in additional tools and resources.
  4. Lack of structure: Some people thrive in structured environments, and freelancing may not provide the same level of structure and support as a traditional job.

Overall, freelancing can be a great way to earn a living and have flexibility and control over your work. However, it's important to weigh the pros and cons and consider whether it's the right fit for you.

Summary

Overall, the ease of making money online will depend on your skills, resources, and the approach you take. Some are more straightforward and require fewer resources. Others may be more challenging and take time and effort to be successful. The key: find a method that aligns with your skills and interests.

********************************

Don't forget to hit the "Thumbs up" button and also the "Follow" button below. You can also download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. That way you can see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Online marketing# Freelance# Online selling# Freelancing# Online sales

Comments / 0

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
10552 followers

More from Mark Hake

Kentucky State

Kentucky Residents Have an Extended Date to Get a REAL ID by May 7, 2025, In Order to Get on a Plane

Kentucky's REAL ID site shows that the deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license is now May 7, 2025, instead of May 3, 2023. I described this earlier deadline in my Nov. 11, 2022, article, "Kentucky Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a Black Star (REAL ID) on the License - In Order to Board Planes Then."

Read full story
6 comments
California State

California is Raising the Minimum Wage to $15.50 per Hour Starting on January 1, 2023 from $14.00 in 2022

Photo byPhoto by Joachim Schnürle on UnsplashonUnsplash. Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, several days from now, California's minimum wage is set to increase to $15.50 per share. That is based on regulations set by the Dept. of Industrial Relations in the California government. This is up 10.7% from the $14.00 per hour last year.

Read full story
4 comments

Southwest Airlines Refusal to Code Share and Do Interline Agreements Is Unique - JetBlue, Frontier & Spirit Have Them

Southwest Airlines is coming under increasing scrutiny and criticism for not only how it is canceling its flights but also its lack of code share and interline agreements with other major airlines.

Read full story
19 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Residents Have a Reprieve - Don't Have to Get a REAL ID Until May 7, 2025, to Board a Plane Without a Passport

The Tennessee REAL ID website now says that its residents have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license in order to board a plane. Without it, at the deadline, you will have to carry a passport.

Read full story
12 comments

Today’s Voice Technology Allows Seniors to Improve Their Lives

Photo byPhoto by Matthew Ball on UnsplashonUnsplash. Voice technology, such as virtual assistants like Amazon's Alexa or Google Home, can be useful for older people to improve their lives in a number of ways. Seniors can use the devices to shop, simplify daily tasks, provides news and information, and stay connected with others.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

The Rise of Co-Living Spaces in Phoenix: A New Trend in Real Estate

In recent years, the concept of co-living has gained popularity as a more affordable and flexible housing option for individuals and families. Co-living spaces, which are typically furnished apartments or houses shared by multiple people, offer a sense of community and shared amenities like gyms, pools, and common areas.

Read full story
8 comments
Maryland State

If You Live in Maryland or Washington, D.C. You Now Have Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID In Order To Board a Plane

The Maryland.gov and Washington D.C. REAL ID-related websites now say that you have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license. This will allow you to board planes and enter Federal buildings starting on that date.

Read full story

Data Shows U.S. Workers Work Longer In Their Life for Good Reason

People are working longer at older ages these days. There are several reasons for this. Increased life expectancy: People are living longer than they used to, and as a result, they may choose to work longer in order to have a longer retirement. According to the World Health Organization, the global average life expectancy has increased from around 65 years in the 1960s to over 72 years in 2020.

Read full story
31 comments

New Mexico Residents Now Have to Get a REAL ID by May 7, 2025 In Order to Fly on a Plane - a 24 Month Extension

New Mexico MVD now says on its website that the NM REAL ID deadline is May 7, 2025. It used to be May 3, 2023. But the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) postponed the implementation of the REAL ID Act of 2005. On Dec. 5, 2022, the DHS extended the "full enforcement" deadline to May 7, 2025, over 2 years and 4 months from now.

Read full story
21 comments
Virginia State

Virginia's DMV says VA Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2025, to Get a REAL ID - In Order to Board a Plane

Virginia residents now have a 24-month extension from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license. That will allow them to board a plane starting on May 7, 2025, or even enter Federal buildings. That is important for Virginia residents who work in the D.C. area.

Read full story
48 comments

It Might Be Better to Open Presents on New Year's Eve - But Many Do It on Christmas Morning

Photo byPhoto by Kira auf der Heide on UnsplashonUnsplash. Some people prefer to open their presents on Christmas morning, while others prefer to wait until New Year's Eve.

Read full story

New York Residents Now Have a 24-month Extension from the DHS to Get a REAL ID - In Order to Be Allowed to Board a Plane

New York residents now have a postponed or extended deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license. It used to be May 3, 2023. But now the new deadline, according to NY's DMV, is May 7, 2025.

Read full story
70 comments

Mastercard Gets Clipped By the FTC - Forced to Allow Merchants to More Easily Process Non-Mastercard Debit Cards

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) ordered an end to illegal Mastercard tactics with its merchants on Dec. 23. The FTC said it was stopping Mastercard from blocking competing debit card networks on its system.

Read full story
7 comments
Louisiana State

Residents in Louisiana Have an Extension to May 7, 2025, to Get a Real ID - to Be Allowed to Board a Plane

Louisiana residents no longer have a deadline of May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID. This requirement was discussed in my story on Nov. 19, but now the deadline has been extended by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Read full story
13 comments
Florida State

The Choice To Get a Puppy vs. a Kitten in Florida

Puppy and kitten.Photo byPhoto by Krista Mangulsone on UnsplashonUnsplash. Both puppies and kittens can be wonderful companions, and it's important to choose the one that is right for you and your lifestyle.

Read full story
Arizona State

It's Not That Hard to Get a Kitten in Arizona

Sometimes you want to have a companion and don't want to have a puppy for some reason particular to you. If you live in Arizona, or any other state for that matter, you can get a kitten fairly easily.

Read full story
1 comments

Residents in North Carolina Now Have Until May 7, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver License to Be Able to Board a Flight

Residents in North Carolina now have an extension until May 7, 2025, instead of the earlier deadline of May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license. This is a 24-month extension that the Dept. of Homeland Security recently granted to all U.S. drivers and states offering a REAL ID.

Read full story
108 comments
Scottsdale, AZ

A Group In Scottsdale Will Make the Largest Private Rainwater Harvesting Site in the U.S. in its New Luxury Condos

On Dec. 21, 2022, the group behind the proposed Optima McDowell Mountain Village said it would move ahead with breaking ground in spring/summer 2023 on its massive 22-acre luxury condo project in North Scottsdale. The project has a unique sustainability footprint, including a rainwater harvesting system.

Read full story
5 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Residents Now Don't Have to Get a REAL ID Driver's License until May 7, 2025, In Order to Board a Plane

Pennsylvania residents can now wait until May 7, 2025, rather than May 3, 2023, the previous deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID. That was the date when the Dept. of Homeland Security would have required you to show a REAL ID to board a plane (unless you had a passport).

Read full story
84 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy