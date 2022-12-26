New Mexico Residents Now Have to Get a REAL ID by May 7, 2025 In Order to Fly on a Plane - a 24 Month Extension

New Mexico MVD now says on its website that the NM REAL ID deadline is May 7, 2025. It used to be May 3, 2023.

But the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) postponed the implementation of the REAL ID Act of 2005. On Dec. 5, 2022, the DHS extended the "full enforcement" deadline to May 7, 2025, over 2 years and 4 months from now.

Here is what the New Mexico REAL ID driver's license looks like:

NM MVD REAL ID driver's license. Photo by NM MVD

It shows that there is a gold circle and a white star in the middle of the circle located in the upper right-hand corner of the driver's license.

This means that the holder has presented adequate documents to the NM MVD providing three things: their identity (i.e., a passport or birth certificate), their Social Security card (card, or pay stub), and proof of residence in New Mexico (2 documents, like a regular driver's license and a utility bill).

Why did the DHS Extend the Deadline?

The DHS claims it was to help the states get over delays from the Covid-19 pandemic. They said there was a lingering effect on the ability of people to go to DMV offices and get a REAL ID.

That is not really believable these days. The real reason probably relates the Biden Administration policies on migrants, immigration, and the impact of the May 3, 2023, deadline if it had gone into effect.

For example, here is what the DHS said on Dec. 5:

" Under the new regulations published to execute this change, states will now have additional time to ensure their residents have driver’s licenses and identification cards that meet the security standards established by the REAL ID Act."

“This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card.

The problem is the real reason probably relates to the Biden Administration's loose immigration policy rather than the COVID-19 reasons they gave.

What the Biden Administration Apparently Wants

The Biden Administration is letting anyone in the U.S. in the southern part of the U.S. They apparently want hordes of undocumented people to enter the U.S. under the guise of an asylum request.

That means they may want people to move around the U.S. on commercial planes. So, by extending the REAL ID deadline anyone can now fly anywhere in the U.S. with any kind of ID.

Now anyone with a regular I.D. or driver's license can still get through TSA security. To get a REAL ID you have to prove U.S. citizenship, a green card, a visa, and/or proof of permanent resident status.

How to Get a New Mexico REAL ID Driver's License

The NM MVD has an interactive "Companion" or helper walk-through questionnaire website that will show you what you need if you reside in New Mexico.

What's interesting is if you are not born in the U.S. The walk-through website indicates you can still get a REAL ID if you have any of the following of a birth certificate or passport:

DHS forms

Employment authorization forms 1-766 or I-6888

That means that if you can get someone in the U.S. to ask the Immigration services to issue you those forms you can get a REAL ID. All you need is a pay stub and 2 utility bills.

This shows how easy New Mexico is now making it to get a REAL ID. One wonders, now that the DHS is not enforcing this law that was put into effect 20 years ago, how easy it is to get a regular New Mexico license.

In fact, anyone with a fake NM license might be able to get past TSA at an airport, since the REAL ID white star inside a gold circle is not required as of May 3, 2023. The new deadline of May 7, 2025, effectively allows more people to travel on airplanes and enter federal buildings than would have been allowed otherwise with the old deadline.

