Virginia's DMV says VA Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2025, to Get a REAL ID - In Order to Board a Plane

Virginia residents now have a 24-month extension from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license. That will allow them to board a plane starting on May 7, 2025, or even enter Federal buildings. That is important for Virginia residents who work in the D.C. area.

Here is what a REAL ID from Virginia looks like:

VA driver's license with REAL ID star. Photo by VA DMV

It shows that the license has a black circle and white star in the upper right-hand corner of the VA driver's license.

That signifies that the holder has provided significant documentation to the Virginia DMV offices visiting one of their locations.

This is important since the documents show that the person has lawful U.S. citizenship or a lawful right to be in the U.S. and a Social Security card as well as a valid VA driver's license.

However, Virginia makes it clear you do not need a REAL ID for the time being. They provide the following table:

Col. 1 Standard License, Col. 2 REAL ID Photo by VA DMV

This shows that the first column is for a standard license and the second column for a REAL ID. In other words, the last three rows are what you can do with a REAL ID in addition to what a regular driver's license allows you to do in VA.

Why the Extension to the REAL ID Deadline?

Starting on May 7, 2025, the U.S. government will enforce the REAL ID Act. You will need a REAL ID, U.S. passport, or another federally approved identification to board airline flights in the U.S. (without a passport or military ID) or enter secure federal buildings, including military or nuclear facilities.​

On Dec. 5, 2022, DHS said the deadline was extended to May 7, 2025.

" Under the new regulations published to execute this change, states will now have additional time to ensure their residents have driver’s licenses and identification cards that meet the security standards established by the REAL ID Act."

“This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card.

This was said to be due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the "lingering" lack of ability to obtain a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card.

But who believes this? There has been plenty of time to get over COVID-19. The prior May 3, 2023, REAL ID deadline might have caused a spike in the DMV offices, but it could have been handled.

The real reason probably relates more to policy reasons than the pandemic. Something else is going on here.

What Is ReallyGoing On Here

The truth probably is the Biden Administration is promoting a loose immigration policy. They may not want to bar undocumented people or new migrants in the U.S., who may have minimal or no rights to be here, from flying on planes.

As a result, the Biden Administration is loosely enforcing border policy in the southern part of the U.S. They apparently want many undocumented people to enter the U.S. under the asylum regulations.

This means they may want people to move around the U.S. on commercial planes. With the new extended REAL ID deadline, anyone with any kind of ID can fly. That's what Biden wants.

Now anyone with a regular I.D. or driver's license can still get through TSA security. Those are easy to fake.

However, to get a REAL ID you have to prove U.S. citizenship, a green card, a visa, and/or proof of permanent resident status, along with a Social Security card. If the May 3, 2023, deadline had gone into effect many of these new migrants would not have been able to enter federal buildings, much less fly.

Now anyone in Virginia or anywhere in the U.S. without these documents can still fly, enter secure Federal buildings and military bases, up until May 7, 2025.

In the end, this means that anyone with a regular ID or driver's license will still be able to board a plane in the U.S. without a problem.

This is a boon to those who are undocumented or not well-documented. Apparently that is the new Biden policy.

By extending the REAL ID Act of 2005 implementation to May 7, 2025, means it will be over 20 years before the Biden Administration allows this law to go into effect in the U.S. This is despite the fact that all U.S. states are ready for it.

