Residents in North Carolina Now Have Until May 7, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver License to Be Able to Board a Flight

Residents in North Carolina now have an extension until May 7, 2025, instead of the earlier deadline of May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license. This is a 24-month extension that the Dept. of Homeland Security recently granted to all U.S. drivers and states offering a REAL ID.

Getting that REAL ID will allow North Carolina residents to board a commercial flight, and enter federal buildings and/or military and nuclear facilities. Without it, you have to have a passport or some other documentation, as I explained in my earlier article.

Here is what the North Carolina REAL ID driver's license looks like:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NOfEh_0jreMsXB00
NC Real ID driver's license sample.Photo byNCDOT.gov

This shows that there is a gold circle and a white star in the middle in the upper right-hand corner.

That means that the driver has passed the REAL ID documentation challenge and will be able to fly commercially once the REAL ID deadline, now May 7, 2025, goes into effect.

Why Did the DHS Postpone the REAL ID Deadline?

Beginning May 7, 2025, federal agencies will enforce the REAL ID Act. This means you must have a REAL ID, U.S. passport, or another federally approved identification to board commercial flights. It also applies to entering secure federal buildings, including military or nuclear facilities.​

DHS said on Dec. 5. the deadline was extended to May 7, 2025.

" Under the new regulations published to execute this change, states will now have additional time to ensure their residents have driver’s licenses and identification cards that meet the security standards established by the REAL ID Act."
“This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card.

DHS says this was due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the ability to obtain a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card.

This is hard to believe. There has been plenty of time for people to get over COVID-19 and then go to their DMV and get a REAL ID. The real reason probably relates more to policy reasons than the pandemic. After all, COVID-19 disruptions have been over for two years.

What is the Real Reason for the REAL ID Delay?

DHS says that the states need more time. However, no state agency, at least publically, says they need an extension from the prior deadline.

The truth probably relates to the Biden Administration's loose immigration policy. The federal government may not want to bar undocumented people in the U.S. from flying on planes.

No one without a REAL ID or a passport can fly commercially once the deadline occurs. But with the extension now anyone with a regular ID or driver's license can still get on a plane. And it is fairly easy to get a fake ID or North Carolina driver's license.

The Biden Administration is loosely enforcing border regulations in the southern part of the U.S. They apparently want hordes of undocumented people to enter the U.S. As a result, they may need or want to ship people around the U.S. on commercial planes. Those without proper REAL ID licenses or passports will be able to fly now that the REAL ID deadline has been extended.

The DHS says anyone with a regular I.D. or driver's license can still get through TSA security. Getting a REAL ID requires proof of U.S. citizenship, a green card, a visa, and/or proof of permanent resident status. Now anyone in North Carolina or anywhere in the U.S. without these documents can still fly, up until May 7, 2025.

In effect, the REAL ID Act of 2005 has been defanged and neutered yet again. This is the second time that the federal government has extended the deadline for states to comply with the act. The previous deadline was in October 2020, which was also pushed back. Critics of the REAL ID Act argue that it is a form of voter suppression because the requirements of citizenship and proof of residency can be too burdensome for some people. It is unclear what will happen if states do not comply with the act by 2025.

The most recent extension means that the U.S. government will not be enforcing the REAL ID Act until well into the future, likely beyond the term of President Joe Biden. In the end, this means that anyone with a regular ID or driver's license will still be able to board a plane in the U.S. without a problem.

The DHS is simply not enforcing the law -- at least not until 2025. This has been a boon to those who are undocumented, as well as to those who do not have access to the documents required to obtain a REAL ID.

How To Get a REAL ID in North Carolina

To get a REAL ID driver's license in North Carolina, you will need to visit a North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office and bring the following documents:

  1. Proof of identity, such as a valid passport or birth certificate
  2. Proof of a social security number, such as a social security card or W-2 form
  3. Two documents that prove North Carolina residency, such as a utility bill or bank statement
  4. If you have a name change, you'll need to bring a document that shows the name change, such as a marriage certificate or divorce decree

You will also need to pass a vision test and a written knowledge test, and pay the required fee.

It's a good idea to make an appointment at the DMV ahead of time to avoid long wait times. You can do this online or by calling the DMV.

For more information about the REAL ID program and what documents you need to bring to the DMV, you can visit the North Carolina DMV website or contact them directly.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

