A Group In Scottsdale Will Make the Largest Private Rainwater Harvesting Site in the U.S. in its New Luxury Condos

Optima McDowell Mountain Village. Photo by Optima

On Dec. 21, 2022, the group behind the proposed Optima McDowell Mountain Village said it would move ahead with breaking ground in spring/summer 2023 on its massive 22-acre luxury condo project in North Scottsdale. The project has a unique sustainability footprint, including a rainwater harvesting system.

The company, Optima, says that this new project was recently approved by the Scottsdale city government approved the $1 billion project.

Apparently, it will be the largest private rainwater harvesting site like this in the U.S. In fact, it will even provide the city with 2,750 acre-feet of water. That huge amount of water will be deposited into the Scottsdale water system due to the success of its rainwater harvesting system.

These types of systems are starting to crop up in Europe. In fact, Turkey now requires newly constructed buildings to have rainwater harvesting systems on their roofs.

Corner of Scottsdale Rd and Loop 101. Photo by McDowell Mountain Village

The McDowell Mountain Village will be on the southeast corner of Scottsdale Road and the Loop 101 highway exit. The project is set to build six concrete-framed, eight-story buildings that will include 1,330 luxury residences and 36,000 square feet of commercial and retail space. There will be a mix of condos for sale and apartments for rent.

Here is what the company says about how sustainable the site will be:

" The residences within the community are expected to use half as much water as the average Scottsdale multi-family residence and a quarter as much water as the average Scottsdale single-family home. Optima is also providing the City of Scottsdale with 2,750 acre-feet of water that will be deposited into the Scottsdale water system."

In addition, the company says that it is designed to have drip irrigation systems that feed into the rain harvesting and water-saving systems:

"The vertical landscaping system, with its self-containing irrigation and drainage, enables a palette of vibrantly colored plants at the edge of each floor to grow both up and over the edge of the building."

Inside the Optima McDowell Mountain Village complex. Photo by Optima

In addition, the complex will have a set of other sustainability systems, including:

"75% open space that will be a combination of artificial turf, xeriscape landscaping and native plants; high-performance mechanical systems, solar panels; 100% underground parking to mitigate the heat-island effect, and Optima’s signature vertical landscape system."

It will have six buildings surrounding a central sheltered courtyard with a combination of xeriscape, drip irrigation, and artificial turf.

Optima says it will be its most sustainable project to date. It features the largest private rainwater harvesting system in the U.S., and the next evolution of its own vertical landscaping system and active roof decks.

The company is now offering presale interest for both the condos and preleasing interest for potential renters on its website. It does not indicate on the site when the complex will officially open.

************************

Don't forget to hit the "Thumbs up" button and also the "Follow" button below. You can also download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. That way you can see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.