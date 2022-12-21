Pennsylvania Residents Now Don't Have to Get a REAL ID Driver's License until May 7, 2025, In Order to Board a Plane

Mark Hake

Pennsylvania residents can now wait until May 7, 2025, rather than May 3, 2023, the previous deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID. That was the date when the Dept. of Homeland Security would have required you to show a REAL ID to board a plane (unless you had a passport).

We talked about this in a previous article on Nov. 2 about the REAL ID deadline: "Pennsylvania DMV Says Residents Have Until May 3 to Get a REAL ID Drivers License."

Here is what the Pennsylvania REAL ID driver's license looks like:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pf6WO_0jqcQNK700
PA REAL ID driver's license.Photo byDmv.pa.gov

It shows that there is a gold circle white star in the upper right-hand corner of the driver's license.

The gold circle white star driver's license meets the requirements of the Federal Government (without a passport or passport card) in order to board an airplane starting on May 7, 2025, in the U.S. or enter Federal Buildings or military institutions in the U.S.

The DHS Extension of the REAL ID Deadline to May 7, 2025

The Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Dec. 5. it extended the deadline by 24 months to May 7, 2025.

" Under the new regulations published to execute this change, states will now have additional time to ensure their residents have driver’s licenses and identification cards that meet the security standards established by the REAL ID Act."
“This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card.

They said the reason was due to "the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the ability to obtain a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card."

But that may not be the real reason. There were likely more policy reasons than the pandemic. After all, COVID-19 disruptions have been over for two years.

What Is the True Cause REAL ID Deadline Postponement?

The DHS says that U.S. states need more time to implement the REAL ID Act of 2005. However, no state agency, at least publically, has said that they needed an extension to the May 3, 2023, deadline.

The truth is the Biden Administration has a very loose immigration policy. The federal government may not want to bar undocumented people in the U.S. from flying on planes. That is what would happen if the prior May 3, 2023, deadline had gone into effect.

No one without a REAL ID or a passport can fly commercially once the REAL ID deadline starts. Now anyone with a regular ID or driver's license can still get on a plane. It's easy to get a fake ID or Pennsylvania driver's license.

Loose Immigration Policies

The Biden Administration is loosely enforcing border regulations in the southern part of the U.S. The result is hordes of undocumented people are entering the U.S.

The federal government may need or want to ship people around the U.S. on commercial planes. Without the REAL ID deadline being in effect, those with regular licenses or passports, or perhaps even lesser documents (as determined by the TSA) will be able to fly.

The DHS says anyone with a regular I.D. or driver's license can still get through TSA security. Getting a REAL ID requires proof of U.S. citizenship, a green card, a visa, and/or proof of permanent resident status. Now anyone in Pennsylvania or anywhere in the U.S. without these documents can still fly, up until May 7, 2025.

In effect, the REAL ID Act of 2005 has been neutered yet again.

How to Get a Pennsylvania REAL ID Driver's License

The PA DMV says that to apply for a REAL ID driver's license you can go to this page. Then scroll down to this section in the site: "Prepare for REAL ID - Gather Your Documents."

Here are the documents you need to present to the PA DMV:

  • Proof of identity: Original or certified copy of a birth certificate filed with the state office of vital records with a raised/embossed seal — issued by an authorized government agency — or valid, unexpired U.S. Passport or passport card.
  • Proof of Social Security number: Social Security card in current legal name.
  • Two proofs of current, physical PA address: Examples include current, unexpired PA license or ID, PA vehicle registration, auto insurance card, or utility bill with the same name and address.
  • Proof of all legal name changes (if applicable): Certified marriage certificate, court order, or divorce decree issued by your county's family court.

Non-US Citizens in Pennsylvania Can Still Apply

But if you are not a US citizen (but in the U.S. lawfully), you still can apply for a REAL ID, with the following documents:

  • Unexpired Employment Authorization Card (EAD) issued by DHS; Forms I-766 or Form 1-688B
  • Valid, Unexpired Permanent Resident Card I-551 Permanent Resident Card (Green Card) Issued by DHS or INS
  • Unexpired foreign passport with an unexpired U.S. visa affixed, and an I-94 indicating temporary evidence of permanent residence.

Some non-U.S. citizens may be required to present additional documentation. Additional information for non-U.S. citizens can be found on PennDOT's REAL ID Information for non-U.S. Citizens page.

Everyone can apply to get a REAL ID that has a gold star in the upper right-hand corner of the license or ID. That way the holder can get on commercial flights starting May 7, 2025.

****************************

Don't forget to hit the "Thumbs up" button and also the "Follow" button below. You can also download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. That way you can see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# PA DMV# PA drivers license# PA REAL ID# May 7 2025 deadline# Pennsylvania

Comments / 83

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
10395 followers

More from Mark Hake

Today’s Voice Technology Allows Seniors to Improve Their Lives

Photo byPhoto by Matthew Ball on UnsplashonUnsplash. Voice technology, such as virtual assistants like Amazon's Alexa or Google Home, can be useful for older people to improve their lives in a number of ways. Seniors can use the devices to shop, simplify daily tasks, provides news and information, and stay connected with others.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

The Rise of Co-Living Spaces in Phoenix: A New Trend in Real Estate

In recent years, the concept of co-living has gained popularity as a more affordable and flexible housing option for individuals and families. Co-living spaces, which are typically furnished apartments or houses shared by multiple people, offer a sense of community and shared amenities like gyms, pools, and common areas.

Read full story
2 comments
Maryland State

If You Live in Maryland or Washington, D.C. You Now Have Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID In Order To Board a Plane

The Maryland.gov and Washington D.C. REAL ID-related websites now say that you have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license. This will allow you to board planes and enter Federal buildings starting on that date.

Read full story

Data Shows U.S. Workers Work Longer In Their Life for Good Reason

People are working longer at older ages these days. There are several reasons for this. Increased life expectancy: People are living longer than they used to, and as a result, they may choose to work longer in order to have a longer retirement. According to the World Health Organization, the global average life expectancy has increased from around 65 years in the 1960s to over 72 years in 2020.

Read full story
21 comments

It Might Be Difficult to Make a Living Online, But It Can Be Done

The internet has revolutionized the way we work and do business. It's opened up a world of possibilities for people looking to make money online. But how easy is it to actually make money online in today's digital landscape? This article explores some of the most common ways to make money online. It discusses the difficulties involved in each method.

Read full story

New Mexico Residents Now Have to Get a REAL ID by May 7, 2025 In Order to Fly on a Plane - a 24 Month Extension

New Mexico MVD now says on its website that the NM REAL ID deadline is May 7, 2025. It used to be May 3, 2023. But the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) postponed the implementation of the REAL ID Act of 2005. On Dec. 5, 2022, the DHS extended the "full enforcement" deadline to May 7, 2025, over 2 years and 4 months from now.

Read full story
18 comments
Virginia State

Virginia's DMV says VA Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2025, to Get a REAL ID - In Order to Board a Plane

Virginia residents now have a 24-month extension from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license. That will allow them to board a plane starting on May 7, 2025, or even enter Federal buildings. That is important for Virginia residents who work in the D.C. area.

Read full story
41 comments

It Might Be Better to Open Presents on New Year's Eve - But Many Do It on Christmas Morning

Photo byPhoto by Kira auf der Heide on UnsplashonUnsplash. Some people prefer to open their presents on Christmas morning, while others prefer to wait until New Year's Eve.

Read full story

New York Residents Now Have a 24-month Extension from the DHS to Get a REAL ID - In Order to Be Allowed to Board a Plane

New York residents now have a postponed or extended deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license. It used to be May 3, 2023. But now the new deadline, according to NY's DMV, is May 7, 2025.

Read full story
66 comments

Mastercard Gets Clipped By the FTC - Forced to Allow Merchants to More Easily Process Non-Mastercard Debit Cards

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) ordered an end to illegal Mastercard tactics with its merchants on Dec. 23. The FTC said it was stopping Mastercard from blocking competing debit card networks on its system.

Read full story
7 comments
Louisiana State

Residents in Louisiana Have an Extension to May 7, 2025, to Get a Real ID - to Be Allowed to Board a Plane

Louisiana residents no longer have a deadline of May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID. This requirement was discussed in my story on Nov. 19, but now the deadline has been extended by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Read full story
13 comments
Florida State

The Choice To Get a Puppy vs. a Kitten in Florida

Puppy and kitten.Photo byPhoto by Krista Mangulsone on UnsplashonUnsplash. Both puppies and kittens can be wonderful companions, and it's important to choose the one that is right for you and your lifestyle.

Read full story
Arizona State

It's Not That Hard to Get a Kitten in Arizona

Sometimes you want to have a companion and don't want to have a puppy for some reason particular to you. If you live in Arizona, or any other state for that matter, you can get a kitten fairly easily.

Read full story
1 comments

Residents in North Carolina Now Have Until May 7, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver License to Be Able to Board a Flight

Residents in North Carolina now have an extension until May 7, 2025, instead of the earlier deadline of May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license. This is a 24-month extension that the Dept. of Homeland Security recently granted to all U.S. drivers and states offering a REAL ID.

Read full story
103 comments
Scottsdale, AZ

A Group In Scottsdale Will Make the Largest Private Rainwater Harvesting Site in the U.S. in its New Luxury Condos

On Dec. 21, 2022, the group behind the proposed Optima McDowell Mountain Village said it would move ahead with breaking ground in spring/summer 2023 on its massive 22-acre luxury condo project in North Scottsdale. The project has a unique sustainability footprint, including a rainwater harvesting system.

Read full story
5 comments

Epic Games Is Paying the Largest Penalty Ever Fined by the FTC - for How it Duped Kids and Parents in its Fortnite Game

Fortnite, a hugely popular game created by EPIC Games.Photo byFortnite. Epic Games, a massive private company with a $32 billion valuation, has received the FTC’s highest penalty ever — for duping customers, mostly children, and its “dark patterns” and billing practices.

Read full story
1 comments

South Carolina Resident Now Have Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID - Instead of May 3, 2023, In Order to Board a Plane

South Carolina now says its residents have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license. This is a reprieve and extension from the former deadline of May 3, 2023, as I wrote last month.

Read full story
28 comments
Oberlin, OH

Fox News Says Oberlin College Has Paid $36 Million to a Local Bakery After Losing a Defamation Case Against the Business

Oberlin College in Ohio has not announced it on its website or in its News and Events section. But Fox News just reported this week that the liberal arts college, which lost a defamation case sought by a local bakery, has paid out $36 million.

Read full story
3 comments
Mississippi State

Mississippi Residents Now Have a Reprieve Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Fly on a Plane

Mississippi makes it really clear. You will need a REAL ID to fly commercially in the U.S., access military bases, or access secure federal facilities. But now the deadline for when this will happen has been extended. It used to be May 3, 2023, just a few months from now, as I wrote about last month.

Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy