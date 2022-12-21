Pennsylvania Residents Now Don't Have to Get a REAL ID Driver's License until May 7, 2025, In Order to Board a Plane

Pennsylvania residents can now wait until May 7, 2025, rather than May 3, 2023, the previous deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID. That was the date when the Dept. of Homeland Security would have required you to show a REAL ID to board a plane (unless you had a passport).

We talked about this in a previous article on Nov. 2 about the REAL ID deadline: "Pennsylvania DMV Says Residents Have Until May 3 to Get a REAL ID Drivers License."

Here is what the Pennsylvania REAL ID driver's license looks like:

PA REAL ID driver's license. Photo by Dmv.pa.gov

It shows that there is a gold circle white star in the upper right-hand corner of the driver's license.

The gold circle white star driver's license meets the requirements of the Federal Government (without a passport or passport card) in order to board an airplane starting on May 7, 2025, in the U.S. or enter Federal Buildings or military institutions in the U.S.

The DHS Extension of the REAL ID Deadline to May 7, 2025

The Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Dec. 5. it extended the deadline by 24 months to May 7, 2025.

" Under the new regulations published to execute this change, states will now have additional time to ensure their residents have driver’s licenses and identification cards that meet the security standards established by the REAL ID Act."

“This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card.

They said the reason was due to "the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the ability to obtain a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card."

But that may not be the real reason. There were likely more policy reasons than the pandemic. After all, COVID-19 disruptions have been over for two years.

What Is the True Cause REAL ID Deadline Postponement?

The DHS says that U.S. states need more time to implement the REAL ID Act of 2005. However, no state agency, at least publically, has said that they needed an extension to the May 3, 2023, deadline.

The truth is the Biden Administration has a very loose immigration policy. The federal government may not want to bar undocumented people in the U.S. from flying on planes. That is what would happen if the prior May 3, 2023, deadline had gone into effect.

No one without a REAL ID or a passport can fly commercially once the REAL ID deadline starts. Now anyone with a regular ID or driver's license can still get on a plane. It's easy to get a fake ID or Pennsylvania driver's license.

Loose Immigration Policies

The Biden Administration is loosely enforcing border regulations in the southern part of the U.S. The result is hordes of undocumented people are entering the U.S.

The federal government may need or want to ship people around the U.S. on commercial planes. Without the REAL ID deadline being in effect, those with regular licenses or passports, or perhaps even lesser documents (as determined by the TSA) will be able to fly.

The DHS says anyone with a regular I.D. or driver's license can still get through TSA security. Getting a REAL ID requires proof of U.S. citizenship, a green card, a visa, and/or proof of permanent resident status. Now anyone in Pennsylvania or anywhere in the U.S. without these documents can still fly, up until May 7, 2025.

In effect, the REAL ID Act of 2005 has been neutered yet again.

How to Get a Pennsylvania REAL ID Driver's License

The PA DMV says that to apply for a REAL ID driver's license you can go to this page. Then scroll down to this section in the site: "Prepare for REAL ID - Gather Your Documents."

Here are the documents you need to present to the PA DMV:

Proof of identity: Original or certified copy of a birth certificate filed with the state office of vital records with a raised/embossed seal — issued by an authorized government agency — or valid, unexpired U.S. Passport or passport card.

Original or certified copy of a birth certificate filed with the state office of vital records with a raised/embossed seal — issued by an authorized government agency — or valid, unexpired U.S. Passport or passport card. Proof of Social Security number: Social Security card in current legal name.

Social Security card in current legal name. Two proofs of current, physical PA address: Examples include current, unexpired PA license or ID, PA vehicle registration, auto insurance card, or utility bill with the same name and address.

Examples include current, unexpired PA license or ID, PA vehicle registration, auto insurance card, or utility bill with the same name and address. Proof of all legal name changes (if applicable): Certified marriage certificate, court order, or divorce decree issued by your county's family court.

Non-US Citizens in Pennsylvania Can Still Apply

But if you are not a US citizen (but in the U.S. lawfully), you still can apply for a REAL ID, with the following documents:

Unexpired Employment Authorization Card (EAD) issued by DHS; Forms I-766 or Form 1-688B

Valid, Unexpired Permanent Resident Card I-551 Permanent Resident Card (Green Card) Issued by DHS or INS

Unexpired foreign passport with an unexpired U.S. visa affixed, and an I-94 indicating temporary evidence of permanent residence.

Some non-U.S. citizens may be required to present additional documentation. Additional information for non-U.S. citizens can be found on PennDOT's REAL ID Information for non-U.S. Citizens page.

Everyone can apply to get a REAL ID that has a gold star in the upper right-hand corner of the license or ID. That way the holder can get on commercial flights starting May 7, 2025.

