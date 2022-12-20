Epic Games Is Paying the Largest Penalty Ever Fined by the FTC - for How it Duped Kids and Parents in its Fortnite Game

Fortnite, a hugely popular game created by EPIC Games. Photo by Fortnite

Epic Games, a massive private company with a $32 billion valuation, has received the FTC’s highest penalty ever — for duping customers, mostly children, and its “dark patterns” and billing practices.

Parents complained to the company about the huge charges their children were racking up on credit cards but the company made it hard to stop.

On Dec. 19, 2022, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said it had imposed a whopping $520 million penalty on Epic Games, a private company with a $32 billion valuation at its last funding in April. Epic Games is the creator and owner of Fortnite a massively popular, some say the most popular game.

The FTC detailed a list of dark patterns and billing practices that the company had done, despite more than one million customer complaints.

Photo by Photo by Ralston Smith on Unsplash

Epic Games’ Violations

Here are some of the issues that the FTC brought up about Fortnite:

Epic ignored more than one million user complaints and repeated employee concerns that “huge” numbers of users were being wrongfully charged. In fact, Epic’s changes only made the problem worse, the FTC alleged. Using internal testing, Epic purposefully obscured cancel and refund features to make them more difficult to find.

The company has deployed a variety of dark patterns aimed at getting consumers of all ages to make unintended in-game purchases. Fortnite’s counterintuitive, inconsistent, and confusing button configuration led players to incur unwanted charges based on the press of a single button. For example, players could be charged while attempting to wake the game from sleep mode, while the game was in a loading screen, or by pressing an adjacent button while attempting simply to preview an item. These tactics led to hundreds of millions of dollars in unauthorized charges for consumers.

Photo by Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters on Unsplash

Children and other users who play Fortnite can purchase in-game content such as cosmetics and battle passes using Fortnite’s V-Bucks. Some parents complained that their children had racked up hundreds of dollars in charges before they realized Epic had charged their credit card without their consent.

The FTC alleged that Epic locked the accounts of customers who disputed unauthorized charges with their credit card companies. Consumers whose accounts have been locked lose access to all the content they have purchased, which can total thousands of dollars. Even when Epic agreed to unlock an account, consumers were warned that they could be banned for life if they disputed any future charges.

The FTC alleged that Epic violated the COPPA Rule by collecting personal information from children under 13 who played Fortnite, a child-directed online service, without notifying their parents or obtaining their parents’ verifiable consent.

The FTC alleges that its default settings, along with Epic’s role in matching children and teens with strangers to play Fortnite together, harmed children and teens. Children and teens have been bullied, threatened, harassed, and exposed to dangerous and psychologically traumatizing issues such as suicide while on Fortnite.

As a result of the FTC action, Epic Games will pay a $275 million penalty for violating children’s privacy law, change default privacy settings, and pay $245 million in refunds for tricking users into making unwanted charges.

Gaming Industry Under Scrutiny With the FTC

The FTC says it has brought similar claims against companies such as Amazon, Apple, and Google for billing consumers millions of dollars for in-app purchases made by children while playing mobile app games without obtaining their parents’ consent.

In January Microsoft (MSFT) agreed to buy Activision Blizzard (ATVI) which makes the Call of Duty game for $69 billion or $95 per share.

Photo by Photo by Sean Do on Unsplash

However, on Dec. 8, 2022, the FTC sued to block the deal citing the fact that Microsoft has a record of trying to suppress competitors and rival consoles to its Xbox gaming console, which is growing quickly in subscriptions and cloud gaming revenue.

As a result, ATVI stock is now down to $75.88, or $59 billion in market value, even though Microsoft is expected to resist the FTC’s efforts to block the deal.

The bottom line seems to be that the FTC is cracking down on practices it doesn’t like in the gaming and console industry. This has now led to the largest-ever fine imposed by the FTC in any one penalty action. Expect to see more fireworks by the Biden Administration in this arena.

******************************

Don't forget to hit the "Thumbs up" button and also the "Follow" button below. You can also download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. That way you can see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.