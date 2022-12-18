South Carolina Resident Now Have Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID - Instead of May 3, 2023, In Order to Board a Plane

South Carolina now says its residents have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license. This is a reprieve and extension from the former deadline of May 3, 2023, as I wrote last month.

Here is what South Carolina's DMV says about the deadline:

" Beginning May 7, 2025, your South Carolina driver's license or identification card must have a gold star to show it's a REAL ID in order to use it as your identification to board a domestic, commercial flight, enter a secure federal building, or visit a military installation* . Purchase yours today and avoid longer lines in the future."

Here is what a South Carolina REAL ID driver's license looks like:

South Carolina REAL ID driver's license. Photo by SDMV.gov

This shows that the gold circle white star is in the upper right-hand corner of the SC driver's license.

There is a gold star in the upper right-hand corner. It meets the requirements of the Federal Government (without a passport or passport card) in order to board an airplane starting on May 7, 2025, in the U.S. or enter Federal Buildings or military institutions in the U.S.

The DHS Extension and Why It Happened

The Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Dec. 5. it had extended the deadline by 24 months to May 7, 2025.

" Under the new regulations published to execute this change, states will now have additional time to ensure their residents have driver’s licenses and identification cards that meet the security standards established by the REAL ID Act."

“This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card.

This was apparently due to "the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the ability to obtain a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card."

But it's hard to believe that is the real reason the DHS did this. The real reason probably relates more to policy reasons than the pandemic. After all, COVID-19 disruptions have been over for two years.

What is Really Going On With the REAL ID Delay?

DHS says that the states need more time. However, there was no indication from any state agency, at least publically, that they needed an extension to the May 3, 2023, deadline.

The truth probably relates to the Biden Administration's loose immigration policy. The federal government may not want to bar undocumented people in the U.S. from flying on planes.

No one without a REAL ID or a passport can fly commercially once the deadline occurs. But with the extension now anyone with a regular ID or driver's license can still get on a plane. And it is fairly easy to get a fake ID or South Carolina driver's license.

The Biden Administration is loosely enforcing border regulations in the southern part of the U.S. They apparently want hordes of undocumented people to enter the U.S. As a result, they may need or want to ship people around the U.S. on commercial planes. Those without proper REAL ID licenses or passports will be able to fly now that the REAL ID deadline has been extended.

The DHS says anyone with a regular I.D. or driver's license can still get through TSA security. Getting a REAL ID requires proof of U.S. citizenship, a green card, a visa, and/or proof of permanent resident status. Now anyone in South Carolina or anywhere in the U.S. without these documents can still fly, up until May 7, 2025.

In effect, the REAL ID Act of 2005 has been defanged and neutered yet again.

How to Get a REAL ID Driver's License (with the Gold Star)

To get a REAL ID South Carolina driver's license you need to present the following four documents in person (no copies)to a DMV location in South Carolina:

a Passport or an original birth certificate

Social Security card or related documents proving your Social Security number

2 copies of utility bills or other proof of residence (two different forms) in South Carolina

Now you have until May 7, 2025, to get the REAL ID. Just keep in mind that the Biden Administration's policy machinations have kept

