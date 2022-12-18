Fox News Says Oberlin College Has Paid $36 Million to a Local Bakery After Losing a Defamation Case Against the Business

Photo by Photo by Pixabay

Oberlin College in Ohio has not announced it on its website or in its News and Events section. But Fox News just reported this week that the liberal arts college, which lost a defamation case sought by a local bakery, has paid out $36 million.

" Oberlin College in Ohio has paid out over $36 million to Gibson’s Bakery and Food Mart after years of attempting to overturn a jury decision that the college had defamed the local business. "

"In a statement to Fox 8, an Oberlin College spokesperson said that the institution has paid $36.6 million to the bakery. The amount covers the damages awarded, legal fees, and interest accrued."

Earlier this year, Oberlin College lost a major court case. An appeals court upheld a ruling that awarded more than $30 million to a bakery in Oberlin, Ohio. The Bakery had accused Oberlin College of damaging its business and libeling it with false accusations of racism.

A three-judge panel upheld a 2019 ruling by Lorain County Judge John Miraldi. He initially awarded the bakery more than $40 million in punitive and compensatory damages to the Bakery. This was later reduced to $25 million, with $6 million in legal fees.

Gibson’s Bakery sued the college in 2017. They accused it and one of its administrators of hurting its business and libeling it. It was over an incident in which the son of the bakery owner stopped three black Oberlin College students, one of whom was stealing wine bottles from the store, in November 2016.

In 2016, Allyn Gibson, the son of Gibson’s Bakery and Food Mart owners chased down and tackled a Black student who he suspected of stealing a bottle of wine. Two Black students at Oberlin who were friends of the individual who stole the bottle of wine became involved in the physical incident. All three students were arrested, according to court documents, and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges.

The bakery's owners sued Oberlin in 2017, claiming that the school had libeled them and said that their business was harmed by their actions. Now they have won the suit which was upheld by an appeals court in April and the College has paid out the money

But has Oberlin College learned anything from this?

What Oberlin College Says

So far, as I pointed out above, the small-town liberal arts college in northern Ohio (just outside Cleveland) in Oberlin, Ohio, does not seem to have learned much.

For one, the money does not seem to have made much of a dent in its finances. As of June 30, 2021, its endowment was $1.272 billion, according to its own website. Given the market downturn since then, it has not yet announced its 2022 assets. But they are likely down at least 20% to just over $1.01 billion.

Therefore, the $36.6 million payment represents about 3.6% of its likely endowment level right now. Although that is not much from a long-term perspective, it still represents probably about one year's worth of income that the endowment could be expected to generate.

So, its President and Trustees should have paid attention to that damaging payment, one would think. But not so much.

Fox News says that the Gibson Bakery took offense when an Oberlin College official took certain acts against the bakery.

" During a protest, former Oberlin College vice president and dean of students Meredith Raimondo handed out flyers stating that the bakery was a "RACIST establishment with a LONG ACCOUNT of RACIAL PROFILING and DISCRIMINATION," according to court documents."

Here is what the website of Oberlin College, a liberal arts college said at the time of the judgment:

"Oberlin is obviously disappointed that the appeals court affirmed the judgment in its ruling earlier today. We are reviewing the Court’s opinion carefully as we evaluate our options and determine next steps."

It also said, "the issues raised by this case have been challenging." It now wants to stay focused on its core educational mission.

The "next steps" it took were to pay out the money to the bakery. But it has still not taken down a website that points out "Bakery Litigation: 10 Key Facts." Although it talks about "The Threat to Free Speech" as one of these facts, it still has not posted as a fact that it paid out the money to the bakery after it lost the appeals ruling.

This is quite an interesting case. It shows that even in defeat a woke "liberal" college was not willing to admit its error, despite paying out the money for losing a libel case.

************************************

Don't forget to hit the "Thumbs up" button and also the "Follow" button below. You can also download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. That way you can see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.