Oberlin, OH

Fox News Says Oberlin College Has Paid $36 Million to a Local Bakery After Losing a Defamation Case Against the Business

Mark Hake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21suL4_0jmsPwkB00
Photo byPhoto by Pixabay

Oberlin College in Ohio has not announced it on its website or in its News and Events section. But Fox News just reported this week that the liberal arts college, which lost a defamation case sought by a local bakery, has paid out $36 million.

" Oberlin College in Ohio has paid out over $36 million to Gibson’s Bakery and Food Mart after years of attempting to overturn a jury decision that the college had defamed the local business. "
"In a statement to Fox 8, an Oberlin College spokesperson said that the institution has paid $36.6 million to the bakery. The amount covers the damages awarded, legal fees, and interest accrued."

Earlier this year, Oberlin College lost a major court case. An appeals court upheld a ruling that awarded more than $30 million to a bakery in Oberlin, Ohio. The Bakery had accused Oberlin College of damaging its business and libeling it with false accusations of racism.

A three-judge panel upheld a 2019 ruling by Lorain County Judge John Miraldi. He initially awarded the bakery more than $40 million in punitive and compensatory damages to the Bakery. This was later reduced to $25 million, with $6 million in legal fees.

Gibson’s Bakery sued the college in 2017. They accused it and one of its administrators of hurting its business and libeling it. It was over an incident in which the son of the bakery owner stopped three black Oberlin College students, one of whom was stealing wine bottles from the store, in November 2016.

In 2016, Allyn Gibson, the son of Gibson’s Bakery and Food Mart owners chased down and tackled a Black student who he suspected of stealing a bottle of wine. Two Black students at Oberlin who were friends of the individual who stole the bottle of wine became involved in the physical incident. All three students were arrested, according to court documents, and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges.

The bakery's owners sued Oberlin in 2017, claiming that the school had libeled them and said that their business was harmed by their actions. Now they have won the suit which was upheld by an appeals court in April and the College has paid out the money

But has Oberlin College learned anything from this?

What Oberlin College Says

So far, as I pointed out above, the small-town liberal arts college in northern Ohio (just outside Cleveland) in Oberlin, Ohio, does not seem to have learned much.

For one, the money does not seem to have made much of a dent in its finances. As of June 30, 2021, its endowment was $1.272 billion, according to its own website. Given the market downturn since then, it has not yet announced its 2022 assets. But they are likely down at least 20% to just over $1.01 billion.

Therefore, the $36.6 million payment represents about 3.6% of its likely endowment level right now. Although that is not much from a long-term perspective, it still represents probably about one year's worth of income that the endowment could be expected to generate.

So, its President and Trustees should have paid attention to that damaging payment, one would think. But not so much.

Fox News says that the Gibson Bakery took offense when an Oberlin College official took certain acts against the bakery.

" During a protest, former Oberlin College vice president and dean of students Meredith Raimondo handed out flyers stating that the bakery was a "RACIST establishment with a LONG ACCOUNT of RACIAL PROFILING and DISCRIMINATION," according to court documents."

Here is what the website of Oberlin College, a liberal arts college said at the time of the judgment:

"Oberlin is obviously disappointed that the appeals court affirmed the judgment in its ruling earlier today. We are reviewing the Court’s opinion carefully as we evaluate our options and determine next steps."

It also said, "the issues raised by this case have been challenging." It now wants to stay focused on its core educational mission.

The "next steps" it took were to pay out the money to the bakery. But it has still not taken down a website that points out "Bakery Litigation: 10 Key Facts." Although it talks about "The Threat to Free Speech" as one of these facts, it still has not posted as a fact that it paid out the money to the bakery after it lost the appeals ruling.

This is quite an interesting case. It shows that even in defeat a woke "liberal" college was not willing to admit its error, despite paying out the money for losing a libel case.

************************************

Don't forget to hit the "Thumbs up" button and also the "Follow" button below. You can also download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. That way you can see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Oberlin# Oberlin College# Free speech# woke liberals# racism

Comments / 3

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
9842 followers

More from Mark Hake

Florida State

The Choice To Get a Puppy vs. a Kitten in Florida

Puppy and kitten.Photo byPhoto by Krista Mangulsone on UnsplashonUnsplash. Both puppies and kittens can be wonderful companions, and it's important to choose the one that is right for you and your lifestyle.

Read full story
Arizona State

It's Not That Hard to Get a Kitten in Arizona

Sometimes you want to have a companion and don't want to have a puppy for some reason particular to you. If you live in Arizona, or any other state for that matter, you can get a kitten fairly easily.

Read full story
1 comments

Residents in North Carolina Now Have Until May 7, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver License to Be Able to Board a Flight

Residents in North Carolina now have an extension until May 7, 2025, instead of the earlier deadline of May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license. This is a 24-month extension that the Dept. of Homeland Security recently granted to all U.S. drivers and states offering a REAL ID.

Read full story
66 comments
Scottsdale, AZ

A Group In Scottsdale Will Make the Largest Private Rainwater Harvesting Site in the U.S. in its New Luxury Condos

On Dec. 21, 2022, the group behind the proposed Optima McDowell Mountain Village said it would move ahead with breaking ground in spring/summer 2023 on its massive 22-acre luxury condo project in North Scottsdale. The project has a unique sustainability footprint, including a rainwater harvesting system.

Read full story
2 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Residents Now Don't Have to Get a REAL ID Driver's License until May 7, 2025, In Order to Board a Plane

Pennsylvania residents can now wait until May 7, 2025, rather than May 3, 2023, the previous deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID. That was the date when the Dept. of Homeland Security would have required you to show a REAL ID to board a plane (unless you had a passport).

Read full story
70 comments

Epic Games Is Paying the Largest Penalty Ever Fined by the FTC - for How it Duped Kids and Parents in its Fortnite Game

Fortnite, a hugely popular game created by EPIC Games.Photo byFortnite. Epic Games, a massive private company with a $32 billion valuation, has received the FTC’s highest penalty ever — for duping customers, mostly children, and its “dark patterns” and billing practices.

Read full story
1 comments

South Carolina Resident Now Have Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID - Instead of May 3, 2023, In Order to Board a Plane

South Carolina now says its residents have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license. This is a reprieve and extension from the former deadline of May 3, 2023, as I wrote last month.

Read full story
28 comments
Mississippi State

Mississippi Residents Now Have a Reprieve Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Fly on a Plane

Mississippi makes it really clear. You will need a REAL ID to fly commercially in the U.S., access military bases, or access secure federal facilities. But now the deadline for when this will happen has been extended. It used to be May 3, 2023, just a few months from now, as I wrote about last month.

Read full story
16 comments

Tesla Stock Is At New 2-Year Lows As Investors Are Concerned About Elon Musk

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

California Residents Now Have Longer - Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - In Order To Board a Plane

California residents were facing a previous deadline of May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license in order to board a plane or enter a federal building. But on Dec. 5, the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) extended the deadline to May 7, 2025. That gives residents 2 more years to get this done.

Read full story
163 comments
Alabama State

Alabama Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2025, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - a 24 Month Extension - In Order to Fly

Alabama residents now have until May 7, 2025, instead of May 3, 2023, as previously required by the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS), to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID. That is what is needed in order to board a plane in the U.S. at that time.

Read full story
5 comments
Arizona State

Arizona Adult Use Cannabis Sales are up 56.8% So Far in 2022 Over 2021 - Two Years After Legalization

The Arizona Dept. of Revenue figures on adult use of marijuana shows that sales have skyrocketed so far in 2022 through September. The chart below, compiled from data available on the AZ Dept. of Revenue's Cannabis site, shows that adult use sales have risen from $407.3 million in 2021 (through Sept. 2021) to $638.8 million in 2022. These numbers do not include the 16% excise taxes that are required to be charged on top of any sale of either adult use or medical use.

Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

Texas Residents Now Have a 24 Month Extension To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - In Order to Board a Plane in the U.S.

Texas residents now have until May 7, 2025, instead of May 3, 2023, as previously required by the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS), to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID in order to board a plane in the U.S. I wrote about this in my Oct. 29 article, "Texas Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License."

Read full story
100 comments
Georgia State

Georgia Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID License - In Order to Board a Plane - a 2 Year Extension

Georgia residents just got a 2-year extension to get their REAL ID driver's license. The previous deadline was May 3, 2023, less than 5 months away. I wrote about this on Dec. 5: "Georgia Residents Must Have a REAL ID Star on Their Driver's License By May 3, 2023, In Order to Fly on a Plane."

Read full story
54 comments
Florida State

Florida's Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2025 - To Board a Plane With a REAL ID

The Florida countdown on its REAL ID driver's license site just got extended from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025 - 2 years from now. This is based on a statement by the Dept. of Homeland Security on Dec. 5, 2022. DHS decided to extend the deadline to make sure states can get everyone a REAL ID driver's license.

Read full story
28 comments

The May 3, 2023, Deadline to Get a REAL ID Has Been Extended to May 7, 2025 by DHS - So Breathe Easier About Flying

You now have until May 7, 2025, a full 24 months longer than the original May 3, 2023, deadline to get a REAL ID credential (driver's license or ID card). This is based on a statement by the Dept. of Homeland Security on Dec. 5, 2022.

Read full story
2 comments
Arizona State

Arizona Residents Have Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License or ID - In Order To Fly on a Plane

Arizona's Dept. of Transportation on its website says that AZ residents had until May 3, 2023, to get an upgraded driver's license with a gold star in the upper right-hand corner.

Read full story
14 comments
Georgia State

Georgia Residents Must Have a REAL ID Star on Their Driver's License by May 3, 2023, In Order to Fly on a Plane

If you live in Georgia, your driver's license must have a gold or black star in the upper right-hand corner, signifying passing the REAL ID requirements, in order to fly by May 3, 2023. It also is required by May 3, 2023, in order to enter a federal building with security or a military or nuclear facility.

Read full story
74 comments

The Media Is Going Crazy Over the FTX-Sam Bankman-Fried Crypto Collapse and Ship Show

The media is going crazy over the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, the Sam Bankman-Fried sidestepping and the follow-on effects in the cryptocurrency market. There have already been several follow-on bankruptcies, including BlockFi. Some people are aghast that Sam Bankman Fried is still not in jail.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy