Mississippi Residents Now Have a Reprieve Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Fly on a Plane

Mark Hake

Mississippi makes it really clear. You will need a REAL ID to fly commercially in the U.S., access military bases, or access secure federal facilities.

But now the deadline for when this will happen has been extended. It used to be May 3, 2023, just a few months from now, as I wrote about last month.

Here is what the Mississippi REAL ID license looks like:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KPHiC_0jmNz9WS00
Mississippi REAL ID driver's license.Photo byMS gov.com

This shows that the REAL ID has a gold star in the upper right-hand corner.

And then, suddenly, on Dec. 5, 2023, the U.S. government, probably motivated by the Biden Administration's loose immigration policies, extended the deadline to May 7, 2025.

The Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Dec. 5. it had extended the deadline by 24 months to May 7, 2025.

" Under the new regulations published to execute this change, states will now have additional time to ensure their residents have driver’s licenses and identification cards that meet the security standards established by the REAL ID Act."
“This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card.

They said this was due to "the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the ability to obtain a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card."

But is that the real reason? It probably relates more to policy reasons than the pandemic. After all, COVID-19 disruptions have been over for two years.

What is Really Going On With the REAL ID Delay?

DHS says that the states need more time. However, there was no indication from any state agency, at least publically, that they needed an extension to the May 3, 2023, deadline.

The truth probably relates to the Biden Administration's loose immigration policy. The federal government may not want to bar undocumented people in the U.S. from flying on planes.

If the May 3, 2023, deadline had gone into effect, no one without a REAL ID or a passport could have flown commercially. Now anyone with a regular ID or driver's license can still get on a plane. And it is fairly easy to get a fake ID or Mississippi driver's license.

This coincides with the Biden Administration's loose enforcement of border regulations in the southern part of the U.S. They can ship people around the U.S. on commercial planes as a result, without proper REAL ID licenses or passports.

The DHS says anyone with a regular I.D. or driver's license can still get through TSA security. Getting a REAL ID requires proof of U.S. citizenship, a green card, a visa, and/or proof of permanent resident status. Now anyone in Mississippi or anywhere in the U.S. without these documents can still fly, up until May 7, 2025.

In effect, the REAL ID Act of 2005 has been defanged and neutered yet again.

How to Get a REAL ID Driver's License (with the Gold Star)

To get a REAL ID Mississippi driver's license you need to present the following four documents in person (no copies)to a DPS location in Mississippi:

  • a Passport or an original birth certificate
  • Social Security card or related documents proving your Social Security number
  • 2 copies of utility bills or other proof of residence (two different forms) in Mississippi

Now you have until May 7, 2025, to get the REAL ID. Just keep in mind that this whole deadline thing seems to have gotten mixed up in the Biden Administration's policy machinations.

*********************************

Don't forget to hit the "Thumbs up" button and also the "Follow" button below. You can also download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. That way you can see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# MS REAL ID# Mississippi# Mississippi drivers license# May 7 2025 deadline# Dept of Homeland Security

Comments / 16

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
9681 followers

More from Mark Hake

Scottsdale, AZ

A Group In Scottsdale Will Make the Largest Private Rainwater Harvesting Site in the U.S. in its New Luxury Condos

On Dec. 21, 2022, the group behind the proposed Optima McDowell Mountain Village said it would move ahead with breaking ground in spring/summer 2023 on its massive 22-acre luxury condo project in North Scottsdale. The project has a unique sustainability footprint, including a rainwater harvesting system.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Residents Now Don't Have to Get a REAL ID Driver's License until May 7, 2025, In Order to Board a Plane

Pennsylvania residents can now wait until May 7, 2025, rather than May 3, 2023, the previous deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID. That was the date when the Dept. of Homeland Security would have required you to show a REAL ID to board a plane (unless you had a passport).

Read full story
55 comments

Epic Games Is Paying the Largest Penalty Ever Fined by the FTC - for How it Duped Kids and Parents in its Fortnite Game

Fortnite, a hugely popular game created by EPIC Games.Photo byFortnite. Epic Games, a massive private company with a $32 billion valuation, has received the FTC’s highest penalty ever — for duping customers, mostly children, and its “dark patterns” and billing practices.

Read full story
1 comments

South Carolina Resident Now Have Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID - Instead of May 3, 2023, In Order to Board a Plane

South Carolina now says its residents have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license. This is a reprieve and extension from the former deadline of May 3, 2023, as I wrote last month.

Read full story
28 comments
Oberlin, OH

Fox News Says Oberlin College Has Paid $36 Million to a Local Bakery After Losing a Defamation Case Against the Business

Oberlin College in Ohio has not announced it on its website or in its News and Events section. But Fox News just reported this week that the liberal arts college, which lost a defamation case sought by a local bakery, has paid out $36 million.

Read full story
3 comments

Tesla Stock Is At New 2-Year Lows As Investors Are Concerned About Elon Musk

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

California Residents Now Have Longer - Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - In Order To Board a Plane

California residents were facing a previous deadline of May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license in order to board a plane or enter a federal building. But on Dec. 5, the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) extended the deadline to May 7, 2025. That gives residents 2 more years to get this done.

Read full story
163 comments
Alabama State

Alabama Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2025, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - a 24 Month Extension - In Order to Fly

Alabama residents now have until May 7, 2025, instead of May 3, 2023, as previously required by the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS), to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID. That is what is needed in order to board a plane in the U.S. at that time.

Read full story
5 comments
Arizona State

Arizona Adult Use Cannabis Sales are up 56.8% So Far in 2022 Over 2021 - Two Years After Legalization

The Arizona Dept. of Revenue figures on adult use of marijuana shows that sales have skyrocketed so far in 2022 through September. The chart below, compiled from data available on the AZ Dept. of Revenue's Cannabis site, shows that adult use sales have risen from $407.3 million in 2021 (through Sept. 2021) to $638.8 million in 2022. These numbers do not include the 16% excise taxes that are required to be charged on top of any sale of either adult use or medical use.

Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

Texas Residents Now Have a 24 Month Extension To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - In Order to Board a Plane in the U.S.

Texas residents now have until May 7, 2025, instead of May 3, 2023, as previously required by the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS), to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID in order to board a plane in the U.S. I wrote about this in my Oct. 29 article, "Texas Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License."

Read full story
100 comments
Georgia State

Georgia Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID License - In Order to Board a Plane - a 2 Year Extension

Georgia residents just got a 2-year extension to get their REAL ID driver's license. The previous deadline was May 3, 2023, less than 5 months away. I wrote about this on Dec. 5: "Georgia Residents Must Have a REAL ID Star on Their Driver's License By May 3, 2023, In Order to Fly on a Plane."

Read full story
54 comments
Florida State

Florida's Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2025 - To Board a Plane With a REAL ID

The Florida countdown on its REAL ID driver's license site just got extended from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025 - 2 years from now. This is based on a statement by the Dept. of Homeland Security on Dec. 5, 2022. DHS decided to extend the deadline to make sure states can get everyone a REAL ID driver's license.

Read full story
28 comments

The May 3, 2023, Deadline to Get a REAL ID Has Been Extended to May 7, 2025 by DHS - So Breathe Easier About Flying

You now have until May 7, 2025, a full 24 months longer than the original May 3, 2023, deadline to get a REAL ID credential (driver's license or ID card). This is based on a statement by the Dept. of Homeland Security on Dec. 5, 2022.

Read full story
2 comments
Arizona State

Arizona Residents Have Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License or ID - In Order To Fly on a Plane

Arizona's Dept. of Transportation on its website says that AZ residents had until May 3, 2023, to get an upgraded driver's license with a gold star in the upper right-hand corner.

Read full story
14 comments
Georgia State

Georgia Residents Must Have a REAL ID Star on Their Driver's License by May 3, 2023, In Order to Fly on a Plane

If you live in Georgia, your driver's license must have a gold or black star in the upper right-hand corner, signifying passing the REAL ID requirements, in order to fly by May 3, 2023. It also is required by May 3, 2023, in order to enter a federal building with security or a military or nuclear facility.

Read full story
74 comments

The Media Is Going Crazy Over the FTX-Sam Bankman-Fried Crypto Collapse and Ship Show

The media is going crazy over the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, the Sam Bankman-Fried sidestepping and the follow-on effects in the cryptocurrency market. There have already been several follow-on bankruptcies, including BlockFi. Some people are aghast that Sam Bankman Fried is still not in jail.

Read full story

Inflation Numbers Due Out on Dec. 13 May Not Really Show Any Improvement

Photo byPhoto by Isaac Smith on UnsplashonUnsplash. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) is set to release the CPI inflation index numbers in a little over a week on Dec. 13 for November 2022. The reality is that they may not really show much improvement for most Americans, despite the fact that prices have tempered their gains in the past several months.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

DeSantis Speaks Out on National and Foreign Affairs Issues Like Apple vs. Musk and the Communist Party in China

Ron DeSantis family.Photo byRon DeSantis Twitter site. This past week Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida started to speak out on national and foreign affairs issues that don't directly affect Florida.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Florida's Countdown To Get a REAL ID by May 3, 2023, Could Lead to Long Lines at the DMV - In Order To Fly Then

Florida's official Motor Vehicle site shows a countdown - only 149 days left - to get a REAL ID driver's license by May 3, 2023. Without it, you can't get on a plane in the U.S. (at least without a passport).

Read full story
52 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy