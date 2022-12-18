Mississippi Residents Now Have a Reprieve Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Fly on a Plane

Mississippi makes it really clear. You will need a REAL ID to fly commercially in the U.S., access military bases, or access secure federal facilities.

But now the deadline for when this will happen has been extended. It used to be May 3, 2023, just a few months from now, as I wrote about last month.

Here is what the Mississippi REAL ID license looks like:

Mississippi REAL ID driver's license. Photo by MS gov.com

This shows that the REAL ID has a gold star in the upper right-hand corner.

And then, suddenly, on Dec. 5, 2023, the U.S. government, probably motivated by the Biden Administration's loose immigration policies, extended the deadline to May 7, 2025.

The Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Dec. 5. it had extended the deadline by 24 months to May 7, 2025.

" Under the new regulations published to execute this change, states will now have additional time to ensure their residents have driver’s licenses and identification cards that meet the security standards established by the REAL ID Act."

“This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card.

They said this was due to "the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the ability to obtain a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card."

But is that the real reason? It probably relates more to policy reasons than the pandemic. After all, COVID-19 disruptions have been over for two years.

What is Really Going On With the REAL ID Delay?

DHS says that the states need more time. However, there was no indication from any state agency, at least publically, that they needed an extension to the May 3, 2023, deadline.

The truth probably relates to the Biden Administration's loose immigration policy. The federal government may not want to bar undocumented people in the U.S. from flying on planes.

If the May 3, 2023, deadline had gone into effect, no one without a REAL ID or a passport could have flown commercially. Now anyone with a regular ID or driver's license can still get on a plane. And it is fairly easy to get a fake ID or Mississippi driver's license.

This coincides with the Biden Administration's loose enforcement of border regulations in the southern part of the U.S. They can ship people around the U.S. on commercial planes as a result, without proper REAL ID licenses or passports.

The DHS says anyone with a regular I.D. or driver's license can still get through TSA security. Getting a REAL ID requires proof of U.S. citizenship, a green card, a visa, and/or proof of permanent resident status. Now anyone in Mississippi or anywhere in the U.S. without these documents can still fly, up until May 7, 2025.

In effect, the REAL ID Act of 2005 has been defanged and neutered yet again.

How to Get a REAL ID Driver's License (with the Gold Star)

To get a REAL ID Mississippi driver's license you need to present the following four documents in person (no copies)to a DPS location in Mississippi:

a Passport or an original birth certificate

Social Security card or related documents proving your Social Security number

2 copies of utility bills or other proof of residence (two different forms) in Mississippi

Now you have until May 7, 2025, to get the REAL ID. Just keep in mind that this whole deadline thing seems to have gotten mixed up in the Biden Administration's policy machinations.

