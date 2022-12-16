Tesla Stock Is At New 2-Year Lows As Investors Are Concerned About Elon Musk

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Tesla stock (TSLA) has fallen to below $152 per share as of midday Friday, Dec. 16, a 2-year low. The stock was last at this level in mid-November 2020.

Tesla Inc. Photo by Photo by Craig Adderley

Investors seem to be concerned about Elon Musk, the CEO of both Twitter and Tesla, Inc. He recently sold shares in TSLA stock this week for about $3.58 billion.

Musk's sales totaled 21.95 million shares, or about 4.94% of his holdings prior to the sales. He now holds 423.622 million shares, according to a recent Form 4 filing with the SEC.

Investors in the stock don't like this. Their fear is that the CEO of Tesla needs to keep selling his shares in order to fund losses at Twitter. The social media company is now private and it's not clear what its financial situation is since Musk took it private.

For example, there are reports that a number of key advertisers have left the site and this is hampering the company's efforts to turn around. As a result, Musk will likely have to fund the ongoing losses until the company can stop burning cash flow.

In addition, Musk is acting as the CEO or major shareholder in several other high-profile companies, including SpaceX, The Boring Company, Neuralink, and Open AI.

Each of these companies requires his attention to various degrees, but probably none other more closely than Tesla. Fortunately, though, Tesla is now very profitable.

For example, last quarter it delivered over 343,000 electric vehicles and produced an operating free cash flow (FCF) of $3.3 billion. That means it does not need to raise any kind of financing. In fact, the company has accumulated $21.1 billion in cash and marketable securities.

But analysts on Wall Street are concerned about the diversion of Musk's time and thought assets with Twitter. For example, Seeking Alpha had this quote from a major analyst:

"It doesn't put a lot of confidence in the business, or speak volumes for where his attention is at," noted IG Markets analyst Tony Sycamore.

Another analyst said they are concerned that Musk sees Tesla stock as his personal ATM machine to fund losses at Twitter. They are worried that this diversion from the much larger company Tesla.

However, these same analysts were very bearish on Tesla stock when the company was not profitable, growing quickly and using up lots of cash. That could be the same situation that Twitter is in right now, especially if Musk can turn the company around with new products and cash flow production.

Many short investors have lost money betting against Musk in the past. They might want to wait before doing that again in the present situation.

