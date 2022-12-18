California Residents Now Have Longer - Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - In Order To Board a Plane

California residents were facing a previous deadline of May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license in order to board a plane or enter a federal building. But on Dec. 5, the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) extended the deadline to May 7, 2025. That gives residents 2 more years to get this done.

The timing of this extension is certainly suspect. It seems to coincide with the loose immigration policy of the Biden Administration. This is because, without a passport or REAL ID, starting on May 3, 2023, no undocumented person was going to be able to fly in the U.S.

This is what the California REAL ID driver's license looks like:

California REAL ID driver's license. Photo by CA.Gov

It shows that there is a white star in the upper right-hand corner of the driver's license, inside the picture of a bear. This is a little different than most other states, which have a gold circle and white star in that area.

To get a REAL ID license a person has to submit documents to California DMV officials (in person) proving their lawful U.S. identity and presence, their Social Security card, and their lawful California residence.

The DHS Decision to Extend the REAL ID Deadline

The DHS announced on Dec. 5, 2022, it had extended the deadline by 24 months to May 7, 2025.

" Under the new regulations published to execute this change, states will now have additional time to ensure their residents have driver’s licenses and identification cards that meet the security standards established by the REAL ID Act."

“This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card.

Apparently, this was necessary due to "the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the ability to obtain a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card."

However, one suspects this is not the real reason. It probably relates more to policy reasons than the pandemic. After all, COVID-19 disruptions have been over for a good while now.

The Most Likely Reason DHS Extended the REAL ID Deadline

The DHS says people need more time. But they have had plenty of time to get a REAL ID driver's license. The truth probably relates to policy decisions on a grander scale, likely related to immigration.

The federal government may not want to bar undocumented people in the U.S. from flying on planes. Under the old deadline, they would have been excluded without documents. This coincides with the Biden Administration's loose enforcement of border regulations in the southern part of the U.S.

Now there is a long period until May 3, 2025, and restrictions on flying without documentation are easier. And who knows if they will extend once again? Now no one without documents that require them to show proof of U.S. citizenship, including green cards, visas, and permanent resident status will be denied entry onto a plane or into federal buildings.

Now anyone with a regular driver's license or just a picture I.D. can still enter an airport screening area and board a plane. You do not have to have a gold or black star in the upper right-hand corner of your driver's license or I.D. credential.

The DHS says anyone with a regular I.D. or driver's license can still get through TSA security. Getting a REAL ID requires proof of U.S. citizenship, a green card, a visa, and/or proof of permanent resident status. Now anyone in California or anywhere in the U.S. without these documents can still fly, up until May 7, 2025.

In effect, the REAL ID Act of 2005 has been defanged and neutered yet again.

How to Get a California REAL ID

The CA DMV provides a checklist of documents you will need to get a REAL ID. This list is available on their REAL ID Checklist website.

The CA.gov website also has a "Fast Facts" fact sheet poster that simplifies the requirements.

The website says that you need an identity document, such as a birth certificate or U.S. passport, indicating you have a valid U.S. identity and presence. In addition, you need to show two documents that show your California residence. Lastly, you need a Social Security card, although California says exceptions may apply (which they do not list).

The REAL ID Checklist also shows various documents that meet these requirements. The Social Security card requirement, in particular, could be one reason the Biden Administration may have wanted to extend the deadline. Undocumented aliens that the U.S. government has let into the U.S. may only have documents showing they are scheduled for an asylum hearing. Whether that meets the CA gov requirement for a Social Security card is not clear at this time.

Here is the bottom line: the May 7, 2025, REAL ID deadline extension is good news for people who do not presently have a California REAL ID license or I.D.

*************************************

Don't forget to hit the "Thumbs up" button and also the "Follow" button below. You can also download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. That way you can see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.