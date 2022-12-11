Texas Residents Now Have a 24 Month Extension To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - In Order to Board a Plane in the U.S.

Mark Hake

Texas residents now have until May 7, 2025, instead of May 3, 2023, as previously required by the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS), to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID in order to board a plane in the U.S. I wrote about this in my Oct. 29 article, "Texas Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License."

This is what the Texas REAL ID driver's license looks like:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Gwvi_0jf2P7Gb00
Texas REAL ID Driver's License.Photo byTexas Dept. of Public Safety

Here is another example.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jLwtK_0jf2P7Gb00
Texas REAL ID driver's license.Photo byTX Dept. of Public Safety

Both of these show that there is a gold circle with a white star in the middle in the upper right-hand corner.

On Dec. 5, 2022, the DHS announced that it had extended the deadline by 24 months to May 7, 2025.

" Under the new regulations published to execute this change, states will now have additional time to ensure their residents have driver’s licenses and identification cards that meet the security standards established by the REAL ID Act."
“This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card.

The DHS says this is necessary due to "the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the ability to obtain a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card."

However, one suspects this is not the real reason this extension was granted to all states. After all, COVID-19 has been over on a mass disruptive scale for a good time now.

What May Really Be The Reason for the Extension

The truth is probably much different than this. People have had plenty of time to get the REAL ID driver's license, although longer lines might have occurred starting in early 2023 at DMV offices.

The federal government may want to prevent undocumented people in the U.S. from being able to fly on planes. After all, it is no secret that the Biden Administration has had very loose enforcement of the border regulations in the southern part of the U.S.

By enforcing the provisions of the REAL ID Act of 2005 starting on May 3, 2023, restrictions on flying without documentation will be eased. Now no one without documents that require them to show proof of U.S. citizenship, including green cards, visas, and permanent resident status would have been denied entry onto a plane or into federal buildings.

As a result, now anyone with a regular driver's license can still enter an airport screening area and board a plane. You do not have to have a gold or black star in the upper right-hand corner of your driver's license or I.D. credential.

How To Get a Texas REAL ID Driver's License

Nothing has changed, however, on how to get a Texas REAL ID driver's license. You still have to go into a Texas Dept. of Public Safety office and bring documents that essentially prove you are a valid U.S. citizen or have a lawful presence in the U.S.

You can still use your current, unexpired Texas driver's license or ID to drive and for non-federal ID purposes like voting, and applying for federal benefits such as Social Security or Veteran's benefits.

When it’s time to renew your driver's license or ID, you’ll get one that is REAL ID-compliant. Just keep in mind that if you don't do this by May 3, 2023, you won't be able to board a commercial plane without a passport.

To get a REAL-ID-compliant Texas driver's license or ID, you need the following

  • An original or certified copy of a Birth Certificate or an unexpired U.S. Passport Book or Card
  • Social Security Card
  • Current Texas Vehicle Registration or Title
  • Current Car Insurance Policy or Car Insurance Statement
  • If your name changed, legal documents showing proof of name change from your birth name

There is also a Texas.gov interactive site that shows documents that you must in your own situation.

The cost is addressed here on the site showing the full cost of getting a REAL ID-compliant driver's license in Texas.

*****************************

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

