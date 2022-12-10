Georgia Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID License - In Order to Board a Plane - a 2 Year Extension

Georgia residents just got a 2-year extension to get their REAL ID driver's license. The previous deadline was May 3, 2023, less than 5 months away. I wrote about this on Dec. 5: "Georgia Residents Must Have a REAL ID Star on Their Driver's License By May 3, 2023, In Order to Fly on a Plane."

This is how the Georgia REAL ID driver's license looks:

Georgia REAL ID license with black star. Photo by Georgia DDS

But now the Federal government and the Dept. of Homeland Security have changed the deadline, with a statement made on Dec. 5. They announced that they extended the deadline by 24 months to get a REAL ID driver's license to May 7, 2025.

" Under the new regulations published to execute this change, states will now have additional time to ensure their residents have driver’s licenses and identification cards that meet the security standards established by the REAL ID Act."

“This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card.

The DHS says this is necessary due to "the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the ability to obtain a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card."

What Is Really Going On

The truth is probably much different than this. The fact is Covid-19 clamp downs stopped almost 2 years ago. People have had plenty of time to get the REAL ID driver's license, although longer lines might have occurred starting in early 2023 at DMV offices.

It is probably much more likely that the federal government did not want to prevent undocumented people in the U.S. from being able to fly on planes. After all, the Biden Administration has had very loose enforcement of the border regulations in the southern part of the U.S.

By enforcing the provisions of the REAL ID Act of 2005 starting on May 3, 2023, no one without documents that require them to show proof of U.S. citizenship, including green cards, visas, and permanent resident status would have been able to board planes or enter federal buildings.

As a result, now anyone with a regular driver's license can still enter an airport screening area and board a plane. You do not have to have a gold or black star in the upper right-hand corner of your driver's license or I.D. credential.

How To Get a Georgia REAL ID License

Georgia residents can go to the Dept. of Driver Services to get information on obtaining an upgrade to their license with a black star in the upper right-hand corner.

To get a REAL ID you must bring the following types of documents to a Georgia Dept. of Driver Services location:

Identity Document (one document) - An original or certified document to prove WHO YOU ARE such as a certified Birth Certificate, US Passport, Certificate of Naturalization, I-551, etc.

(one document) An original or certified document to prove WHO YOU ARE such as a certified Birth Certificate, US Passport, Certificate of Naturalization, I-551, etc. Social Security Number must be provided on the required online License/ID/Permit Form.

must be provided on the required online License/ID/Permit Form. Georgia residency (two documents) - showing where you live (e.g. utility bill, phone bill). These documents must show a street address dated within the past six (6) months. This can include your existing driver's license for one of the documents.

(two documents) - showing where you live (e.g. utility bill, phone bill). These documents must show a street address dated within the past six (6) months. This can include your existing driver's license for one of the documents. Non-Citizens - see Secure ID/Real ID Document list for other required documents.

The full list of documents for each of these categories can be seen here.

For non-US citizens, they can check this PDF file here about the documents they should bring.

The Deadline is Now Extended

Lines will not now get long starting the new year, as the new deadline is now less than 5 months away (now it is 2 years) to upgrade to the Georgia REAL ID driver's license.

But this also makes now a good time to set up an appointment at a Georgia DDS office and bring the documents for a Georgia REAL ID upgrade.

