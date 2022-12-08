Florida's Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2025 - To Board a Plane With a REAL ID

The Florida countdown on its REAL ID driver's license site just got extended from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025 - 2 years from now.

This is based on a statement by the Dept. of Homeland Security on Dec. 5, 2022. DHS decided to extend the deadline to make sure states can get everyone a REAL ID driver's license.

It probably also coincides with this Administration's loose border policy. This is because no one without a lawful U.S. presence and REAL ID that shows a valid state residency, Social Security number, and a lawful U.S. identity credential, including a birth certificate, passport, visa, or green card, would have been able to get on a plane, enter a federal building or a nuclear facility.

Now the deadline is 880 days from now on Florida's countdown website. Prior to this Florida residents had to go in person to a DMV site and present documents, as I wrote recently in my article with all the requirements.

The REAL ID Act of 2005 goes into effect then. To board a flight you must have a REAL ID (or else a passport or military ID). You also will not be able to enter federal buildings with security or a military base.

If your driver's license does not have a white star or a gold circle with a white star in the upper right-hand corner, you do not have a REAL ID-compliant D.L.

Here is what it looks like:

Florida REAL ID Photo by Florida DMV

This shows there is a gold circle with a white star in the upper right-hand corner. A better sample picture is the license below:

Photo by Florida DHSMV

This shows more clearly the gold circle star in the upper right-hand corner.

The bottom line here is that the Florida Motor Vehicles locations may not have long lines leading up to the old May 3, 2023, deadline. With the deadline pushed out to May 7, 2025, states have more time to get lawfully documented people a REAL ID.

But one wonders really if this Administration wants to exclude undocumented people from being able to fly on a plane even starting May 7, 2025.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.