The May 3, 2023, Deadline to Get a REAL ID Has Been Extended to May 7, 2025 by DHS - So Breathe Easier About Flying

Mark Hake

You now have until May 7, 2025, a full 24 months longer than the original May 3, 2023, deadline to get a REAL ID credential (driver's license or ID card). This is based on a statement by the Dept. of Homeland Security on Dec. 5, 2022.

" WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced its intent to extend the REAL ID full enforcement date by 24 months, from May 3, 2023 to May 7, 2025."
“This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card. DHS will also use this time to implement innovations to make the process more efficient and accessible.

This means that you now don't need a REAL ID to get on a commercial flight at a U.S. airport by May 3, 2023, without carrying a passport. You have until May 7, 2025, to get your REAL ID.

The reason why DHS did this is based on Covid-19 and its effects on state DMVs.

" REAL ID progress over the past two years has been significantly hindered by state driver’s licensing agencies having to work through the backlogs created by the pandemic."

Apparently, a number of states have a huge backlog of people that still need to get the REAL ID upgrade on their driver's licenses. They need more time to get people to come into the DMV locations and present their documents. This might have led to long lines to DMV locations across the U.S..

What the REAL ID Looks Like

The REAL ID driver's license has a gold star in the upper right-hand corner.

For example, here is the Florida driver's license with a REAL ID gold star:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aLD6H_0jabdQ7O00
Photo byFlorida REAL ID driver license.

This is typical of many other states, although some actually have a black star in the upper right-hand corner. For example, Georgia has a black star in the upper right-hand corner of its license.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JOpOZ_0jabdQ7O00
Photo byGeorgia Dept. of Driver Services

The Indiana driver's license also has a black star in the upper right-hand corner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cbl4r_0jabdQ7O00
Photo byIndiana driver license.

This is not it. Some 5 different states also have "Enhanced" IDs (EDLs) and driver's licenses. This allows their residents to travel back to the U.S. with just this Enhanced ID, not a passport, from Canada, Mexico, and some Caribbean states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OLcve_0jabdQ7O00
Photo byNY Enhanced DL with U.S. flag.

These licenses have a U.S. flag in the upper-right-hand corner. The states that now issue EDLs to their residents are New York, Michigan, Minnesota, Vermont, and Washington state. These states' driver's licenses allow people to travel to and from these countries without even a passport.

The bottom line is now there is no longer a deadline that seems to be approaching. However, most people should probably go through the process of getting the REAL ID upgrade.

How to Get a REAL ID in your State

The requirements for documentation in every state are the same. For most people you need four documents:

  1. Your passport or birth certificate
  2. Your Social Security card or a pay stub with your SSN on it
  3. 2 Proof of residence documents and one of them can be your existing license. Just bring a utility statement or a bank statement.
  4. If you have changed your name from marriage, divorce, etc. just bring the legal name change documents showing the paper trail.

You have to do this in person. But most states allow you to set up appointments online so you don't have to wait in line at the DMV. For example, here is the Florida DMV locations site.

In addition, most states have an online REAL ID site and an interactive guide that will tell you in your particular situation whether you need to upgrade your driver's license to a REAL ID license.

The bottom line is there is no longer an upcoming deadline to get your REAL ID. You have until May 7, 2025.

