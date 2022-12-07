Arizona Residents Have Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License or ID - In Order To Fly on a Plane

Arizona's Dept. of Transportation on its website says that AZ residents had until May 3, 2023, to get an upgraded driver's license with a gold star in the upper right-hand corner.

Without it, you won't be able to board a plane in the U.S., without carrying a passport, passport card, or military ID. This also applies to entering a secure federal building, military base, or nuclear facility.

However, the Arizona Motor Vehicle Division now says on its website that you have until May 7, 2025. The previous date was May 3, 2023.

This is apparently because of the Dept. of Homeland Security extended the date to May 7, 2025, on Dec. 5 in a statement saying they will give 24 months extra for people to get the REAL ID.

Here is an example of an Arizona REAL ID driver's license - with a gold star in the upper right-hand corner:

Arizona REAL ID driver license. Photo by AZ MVD

This shows a sample driver's license with a gold circle and white star in the middle of it in the upper right-hand corner. This signifies that the license holder has met the requirements of presenting all the necessary documents that comply with the REAL ID Act of 2005. For more information on the REAL ID Act, you can visit the Department of Homeland Security website.

Arizona calls this a "Travel ID." No other state is calling their REAL ID license a travel ID. I have been writing a series of articles on all other state's driver's license requirements for the REAL ID. None of them are calling this a "travel ID." Arizona's travel ID is simply a REAL ID driver's license or a separate ID credential, both of which have a gold circle white star in the upper right-hand corner.

You can only get this REAL ID license or ID, which costs $25, if you go to the AZ MVD and present the required documents.

How to Get a REAL ID in Arizona

First, to speed up your path to getting the REAL ID, it's best to set up an appointment to visit the AZ MVD. Or else you can go to the interactive website at https://www.AZMVDNow.gov/home to see what your particular requirements are - in order to get the REAL ID.

Otherwise, you will have to stand in line at the MVD office. You cannot get the REAL ID online - you have to visit an MVD office location.

Here is what Arizona says you need to bring:

"Because the Arizona Travel ID is compliant with the federal standards, you will need to provide extra documentation like a birth certificate, social security number and proof of Arizona residency."

Arizona does not go into the details very well. Other states' websites are clearer. For example, Florida has a well-displayed website that shows all the document requirements:

For U.S. Citizens:

Valid, unexpired U.S. passport

Original or Certified copy of a birth certificate

Consular Report of Birth Abroad

Certificate of Naturalization issued by DHS

Certificate of Citizenship

If you have had a name change bring the following:

Court ordered name change document

Marriage certificate, issued by the courts and/or

Divorce decree, issued by the courts

Florida says that the bottom line is that you must show " a clear trail of name changes originating with the birth name to the current name."

For Non-Citizens:

Valid, unexpired Permanent Resident Card – I-551 for Lawful Permanent Residents

Valid Passport for non-immigrants except for asylum applicants and refugees

Other government-issued documents showing your full name

Department of Homeland Security document showing proof of lawful presence

If your name has changed by marriage/divorce, you must have your name changed on your Citizen and Immigration Services (CIS) documents.

Both Citizens and Non-Citizens will need to bring:

Your Social Security Card or proof of your social security number.

A list of documents that provide proof of the social security number can be found on the What to Bring page.

Two documents that show your principal residence

A list of these kinds of documents can be found on the What to Bring page

It's Best to Not Wait Until 2025 - When Long Lines Could Pile Up

Many people will start to realize that the deadline to get a REAL ID, could come up more quickly than they realize if you don't think about taking care of getting a REAL ID.

As a result, now is the best time to either set up an appointment or go to the AZ MVD office to upgrade to a REAL ID license with a gold star in the upper right-hand corner.

