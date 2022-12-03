Phoenix, AZ

Top Toys Sought For Christmas 2022 in Phoenix and Tampa

Mark Hake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LuDb1_0jWZG48Y00
Photo byPhoto by cottonbro studio

Some of the top toys to buy may depend on what part of the U.S. you are in. Some toys in Phoenix may not sell the same as those desired in Tampa.

For example, Marissa Silva, editor-in-chief for the Toy Insider recently told Fox 13 Tampa Bay that these toys were her favorites:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36hF4h_0jWZG48Y00
Photo byCoComelon

1. Cocomelon Ultimate Learning Bus. This is an interactive learning toy that children can push and pull. Prices seem to range from $21.69 to $51.00 in an online search.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pw4Ue_0jWZG48Y00
Ryan's World Mighty Titan Mystery EggPhoto byRyan's World

2. Ryan’s World Mighty Titan Mystery Egg. It is a giant egg with 25 surprises inside such as figurines and stickers featuring Ryan’s World characters. Target has a selection of Ryan's World products that range from $41.99 to $44.99.

3. Disney Tablets. She recommends ones that are seven inches, ‘kid-safe’, and allow parents to limit screen time.

But the same company, Toy Insider, had a senior editor James Zahn who spoke to 3TV CBS 5 in Phoenix and gave the following toy hits:

1. Monster Jam Monster Garage at $49.99. Zahn said, " Kids love monster trucks, and from Spinmaster, they have the Monster Jam garage set here.

2. Disney Junior’s Alice’s Wonderland Bakery and Oven Set at $39.99. Pretty much self-explanatory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B0UmK_0jWZG48Y00
K'Nex Cyber-XPhoto byK'NEX CyberX

3. K’nex Cyber-X at $17.99 to $59.99. This is for slightly older kids 8 and up. They can build this and learn about mechanics from it.

In fact, Toy Insider's own website shows various videos from different parts of the country, displaying news stories of toys they recommend in those markets.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that toy companies are betting on last-minute sales to save the year for them. There is apparently a huge glut of inventory in toys sitting on shelves all across the U.S.

That could account for the different tastes of children in various parts of the nation. They may see large numbers of toys in Target and Walmart in one area that are different in another.

And, after all, don't children often let their parents know what they really want for Christmas?

******************************

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

