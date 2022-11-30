Missouri Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane Then Without a Passport

Missouri's Dept. of Revenue says that its residents have until May 3, 2023, "will be required to present a REAL ID-compliant driver license or ID card, or another form of ID accepted by the Transportation Security Administration, to board federally regulated domestic flights."

It also applies to entering federal buildings other than post offices, that require security, such as secure federal buildings, military bases, and nuclear facilities.

Without a REAL ID driver's license or a passport, passport card, or a Dept. of Defense ID, when boarding a plane in the U.S., you will be denied entry.

Here is what a Missouri REAL ID driver's license looks like:

Missouri REAL ID Driver's License. Photo by Missouri Dept. of Revenue

It clearly shows that there is a gold circle star in the upper right-hand corner. This signifies that the D.L. or I.D. is REAL ID-compliant and will allow you to board a plane starting on May 3, 2023.

This is a result of the REAL ID Act of 2005 requires that all states require that Driver's Licenses or IDs from states screen REAL ID applicants for proof of U.S. citizenship, or have a lawful presence in the U.S., plus a Social Security number, as well as 2 proofs of residence in the particular state.

Missouri has a special brochure that shows all the issues, benefits, and requirements for a REAL ID in Missouri, as well as how to get one.

Here is one chart from that brochure that is especially helpful:

Photo by Mo.gov

It shows the distinction between on non- REAL ID and a REAL ID. The bottom portion of the "Military Policy Change" got cut off above. Here is the full footnote:

" * MILITARY POLICY CHANGE The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) recently finalized an update to its DoD-wide installation security policy and is in the process of no longer accepting noncompliant marked cards across all of its facilities and installations. This means the military is in the process of no longer accepting driver licenses or nondriver identification cards marked as being noncompliant with REAL ID for the purposes of accessing a military base. This policy change impacts DoD installations in all states, not just Missouri.

Prior to May 3, 2023, military bases will accept licenses and ID cards marked as being REAL ID-compliant or Missouri licenses and ID cards issued prior to March 25, 2019, which have no REAL ID marking, compliant or noncompliant. In Missouri, a license or ID card that is noncompliant with REAL ID will have “Not for REAL ID Purposes” in the upper right-hand corner. Anyone attempting to access a military base with a Missouri-issued license or ID card marked as “Not for REAL ID Purposes” may be denied entry."

The point is that military bases are becoming more strict about allowing entry without a REAL ID driver's license or ID card, just like airports will be starting on May 3, 2023.

How to Get a REAL ID Driver's License in Missouri

It's actually not that hard to do. The easiest thing is to book an appointment with a licensing office and then bring the documents that are required:

Identity (one acceptable document to verify full legal name and date of birth);

Lawful Status in the United States (one acceptable document to verify United States citizenship or immigration status);

Social Security Number (one acceptable document);

Missouri Residency (two acceptable documents verifying your Missouri residential address); and

Additional items, such as a certified marriage license or court order, may be required to verify a new or prior name change if your name is different from the name on your identity and date of birth verification document.

Missouri has a complete list of acceptable documents on this site as a pdf brochure. In addition, there is an interactive guide online, that allows you to specifically work through your own situation and what documents you must bring, given your situation with the state of Missouri.

In addition, there is a FAQ section at the bottom of the REAL ID page. For example, you can look up the cost of the REAL ID on this FAQ. Here is a shortcut: it is the same as for a license or ID card that is noncompliant with REAL ID. This page shows the fees.

Bottom Line: Don't Procrastinate

As it gets closer to the spring, and with people planning their vacations, the lines to get a REAL ID will likely get longer. And there is also a delay factor on receiving the actual REAL ID. Here is what Missouri says about the delay factor:

" IMPORTANT: When applying for a REAL ID-compliant license or ID card, please allow time for its processing and mailing (typically 10-15 days). If you need to fly on May 3, 2023, and you wait to renew until April 30, 2023, you will not receive your REAL ID-compliant license or ID card in time to fly. Consider renewing no later than April 1, 2023, if you will need to fly on or soon after May 3, 2023, to allow sufficient time for delivery of your license or ID card."

The state recommends renewing before April 1. That means lines and appointment availability before April 1 will likely heat up.

As a result, now is probably a good time to get started on getting the Missouri REAL ID driver's license or ID credentials.

