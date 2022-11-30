Eight Arizona Counties Have High Community Levels of Covid-19 Says CDC

Photo by AZ DHS

The Arizona Dept. of Health Services reported yesterday that 8 Arizona counties now have high community levels of Covid-19 based on CDC data. The counties are:

Apache

Cochise

Gila

Greenlee

La Paz

Navajo

Yuma

Pima

That means that over half of Arizona's 15 counties now have high levels of Covid-19 on a community-level basis.

However, as of Nov. 30, Maricopa county, the state's most populous, now is at a Medium level. As the map above shows the interior of Arizona still is not at a High level.

The High level means that CDC recommends wearing masks in indoor settings. With medium, CDC recommends "

If you are at high risk for severe illness , talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions

, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

with COVID-19 vaccines Get tested if you have symptoms

The AZ Dept. of Health says that Covid-19 levels are rising across the nation in recent weeks. They say that this makes it "more important than ever to make sure your vaccine protection is up to date by getting the Omicron booster."

However, the CDC website says that many people in the United States have some protection, or immunity, against COVID-19 due to vaccination, previous infection, or both. This immunity, combined with the availability of tests and treatments, has greatly reduced the risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19 for many people.

The CDC allows you to check your county's level of risk at this site. They say that COVID-19 Community Levels help individuals and communities decide which prevention actions to take based on the latest information.

In addition, the AZ Dept. of Health says that they recommend assessing your risk and the risk of those around you when deciding on masks and other steps that reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases. Their website for more info on masks is http://azhealth.gov/Masks.

*****************

Don't forget to hit the "Thumbs up" button and also the "Follow" button below. You can also download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. That way you can see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.