Another Major YouTube and Amazon FBA Scammer, Kevin David, Gets Shut Down By the FTC

Mark Hake

On Nov. 16, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced that it had taken action to shut down Kevin David. He promoted YouTube scams relating to Amazon FBA (Fulfilled by Amazon) business and cryptocurrency schemes.

The FTC fined Kevin David $2.6 million, whose actual name is Kevin David Hulse, but who used his first two names online and on YouTube. This was down from the total monetary judgment of $53 million, which was partially suspended due to an "inability to pay." In other words, Kevin David Hulse is now out of money. In fact, if the FTC finds out he has more money the whole $53 million will be reinstated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29irv9_0jP3h5Ve00
Scott Shafer - YouTube video on Kevin DavidPhoto byScott Shafer

A YouTube commentator, Scott Shafer, pointed out in his video on the Kevin David scams that other YouTubers like Graham Stephan, Meet Kevin, and Shelby Church previously promoted Kevin David in their own videos. Scott says in his YouTube video that these other YouTubers still have their Kevin David promotions up on their YouTube sites.

Apparently, Amazon FBA, which involves selling products online with Amazon, can be promoted by YouTube scammers. Here are some of the scams that the FTC said Kevin David and his company DK Automation did:

" and its owners made multiple claims about the supposed huge profits consumers could make with their programs, using testimonials that did not reflect the experience of any consumer in the FTC’s investigation.
When they included disclaimers, the complaint alleges that they were in such small type or removed from the claims that they were essentially useless to consumers."
In many cases, the company manipulated online reviews by falsifying positive reviews and flagging negative reviews that resulted in their removal.
In addition, the company agreed to provide refunds to consumers on the condition they remove their complaints.
Finally, the FTC charged that defendants threatened to sue a dissatisfied consumer who spoke about his negative experience with the company and added language to their contracts to prevent consumers from leaving negative reviews.

The Enforcement

In case Kevin David decides to go back into YouTube and do the same thing again, the FTC says he must now back up his scheme's money-making earnings claims to consumers that are deceptive, and he must have information in writing to back up his claims.

In addition, he has to stop deceiving consumers and is prohibited from misleading consumers about the nature of any good or service he sells, including the likelihood of profits, whether testimonials are reflective of a normal consumer’s experience, or any other key information.

Here is another thing that could affect how other YouTubers operate. Kevin David can no longer interfere with reviews or complaints. He cannot take actions that restrict consumers’ ability to file complaints or leave negative reviews, including requiring consumers to sign contracts that limit their ability to complain.

Lastly, the $2.6 million that Kevin David has to pay is destined for refunds to his former customers. If you think you were a scammed customer of Kevin David Hulse, you can contact the FTC to get on the refund list.

This is also likely to be a pretty shocking turn of events for many YouTubers who are pushing money-making schemes. If you feel you know about one of these guaranteed money-making schemes, you should contact the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

***********************

Don't forget to hit the "Thumbs up" button and also the "Follow" button below. You can also download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. That way you can see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Kevin David# YouTube scam# Amazon FBA scams# FTC action# Scott Shafer

Comments / 2

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
7849 followers

More from Mark Hake

Missouri State

Missouri Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane Then Without a Passport

Missouri's Dept. of Revenue says that its residents have until May 3, 2023, "will be required to present a REAL ID-compliant driver license or ID card, or another form of ID accepted by the Transportation Security Administration, to board federally regulated domestic flights."

Read full story
Arizona State

Eight Arizona Counties Have High Community Levels of Covid-19 Says CDC

The Arizona Dept. of Health Services reported yesterday that 8 Arizona counties now have high community levels of Covid-19 based on CDC data. The counties are:. That means that over half of Arizona's 15 counties now have high levels of Covid-19 on a community-level basis.

Read full story
Indiana State

Indiana Says the Countdown Is On - Will Your License Allow You to Fly on May 3, 2023? You Need a REAL ID Then

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has a website that says the countdown is on. There are now 155 days left until May 3, 2023, the deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID that will allow you to ly on a commercial plane then.

Read full story
41 comments
Flagstaff, AZ

Portions of Arizona's I-17 Highway To and From Flagstaff Will Be Closed at Night for Rock Blasting

On Nov. 28, the Arizona Dept. of Transportation announced that a 23-mile portion of heavily used Interstate I-17 will be closed for rock blasting at night. The blasting will close down both sides of the highway going north and south for 1 hour periods at night every week for 2 or 3 nights a week over the next 8 months.

Read full story

The IRS Says Watch Out for Gift Card Scams During Christmas

The IRS says there is a common scam during Christmas. They say that during the holiday season, you should be aware there are gift card scams thieves commonly use this time of year.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

Colorado Says that You Need a REAL ID by May 3, 2023, In Order to Board a Plane Then, Unless You Have a Passport

The Colorado Dept. of Revenue Div. of Vehicles says that you need a REAL ID driver's license or ID in order to board a plane starting on May 3, 2023. This also applies to entering a federal building that requires security, including military bases or nuclear plants.

Read full story
139 comments
Kansas State

Kansas Says May 3, 2023, is the Deadline to Get a REAL ID - In Order To Board a Plane Then

The Kansas Dept. of Revenue Div. of Vehicles says that beginning May 3, 2023, anyone 18 years and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States. So, without a REAL ID driver's license, you will need to carry a passport just to travel on a plane in the U.S.

Read full story
21 comments
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Says Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Fly on a Plane or Other Fed Sites

Oklahoma's Dept. of Public Safety says its residents have until May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license. That is what is needed on May 3, 2023, to get on a plane, enter a federal building with security, or even a military base or nuclear plant. Without it, you will need to lug around a passport everywhere you go on travel in the U.S.

Read full story
102 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Dept. of Transportation Says State Route 143 Will Narrow to One Lane on Monday Nov. 28 through Thursday

Phoenix residents returning from vacation after Thanksgiving will find that S.R. 143 will be narrowed to one lane going southbound. Since 143 is near the Phoenix Skyharbor Airport this may impact travel to and from the airport.

Read full story
Maine State

Maine's Low Key Approach to the May 3, 2023, REAL ID Deadline - When You Will Need a REAL ID to Fly on a Plane

Maine's Bureau of Motor Vehicles (MBMV) has definitely taken a low-key approach to the federal May 3, 2023, deadline - after which you will need a REAL ID driver's license (or a passport) to fly commercially in the U.S.

Read full story
24 comments

West Virginia Says the REAL ID Deadline is May 3, 2023 - To Fly on a Plane in the U.S. Without a Passport

West Virginia's Div. of Motor Vehicles has a large clock counting down a deadline to May 3, 2023. As of Nov. 25, there are only 158 days left to get a REAL ID driver's license.

Read full story
79 comments
Arizona State

Arizona Dept. of Transportation Says No Road Closures This Weekend - But Has Travel Tips

AZ DOT - Thanksgiving Weekend.Photo byAZ DOT. As a result, drivers should allow extra time if possible and be prepared for unscheduled closures or lane restrictions due to crashes, disabled vehicles, or other incidents.

Read full story
Arkansas State

Arkansas Says That May 3, 2023, is the Deadline to Get a REAL ID Driver's License If You Want to Board a Plane

That's right - this is what the Arkansas Dept. of Finance and Administration says on its REAL ID site as it applies to Arkansas residents. You will need a REAL ID driver's license issued by Arkansas (or another state in which you reside) by May 3, 2023, to board a plane starting then. You will also need it to enter a federal building (other than a post office), or military base - unless you present a passport, passport card, or a Dept. of Defense ID.

Read full story
36 comments
Kentucky State

Kentucky Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a Black Star (REAL ID) on the License - In Order to Board Planes Then

Kentucky says that drivers have until May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license - with a black star in the upper right-hand corner - in order to board commercial planes starting then.

Read full story
77 comments
Dallas, TX

Expect Long TSA Lines at Airports This Week, Especially in Dallas DFW Airport

The AAA now expects some 56.4 million people will travel 50 miles or more this week for Thanksgiving. They also expect 8% more people will be flying this seeking compared to last year. This puts it at pre-pandemic levels.

Read full story

Opinion -The Chosen, a Popular Christian Series, Has a New Production Deal, But Little Light on Its Crowdfunding Returns

Dallas Jenkins - Director of The Chosen series - Wikipedia. Dallas Jenkins, the director, and Chief Creative Officer of The Chosen, a very popular evangelical Christian multi-season series about Jesus and his disciples, is using the show's huge popularity to redo his deal with his production backers. The Chosen claims to be the largest crowdfunded media project of all time - all episodes in at least Season 1 were originally funded by the audience. But so far there seems to be little light on its actual returns for its crowd funders.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Tennessee Says May 3, 2023, is the Deadline to Get a REAL ID - In Order to Fly (Without a Passport)

The Tennessee REAL ID website says that May 3, 2023, is the deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license:. "Beginning May 3, 2023, all persons must have a REAL ID license for accessing certain Federal buildings, entering nuclear facilities, and boarding commercial flights within the United States."

Read full story
30 comments
Arizona State

Interest Rates are Falling, But Don't Expect a Rebound in the Arizona Real Estate Market

Interest rates fell below 7.0% this week after soaring for much of 2022. According to Bankrate, the average mortgage rate for 30-year mortgages declined to 6.85% this week from 7.08% the previous week. They take this from a survey of large lenders.

Read full story
4 comments
Louisiana State

Louisiana Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Board a Plane Then (Without a Passport)

Lousiana's Office of Motor Vehicles has a very simple question: "Are You REAL ID Ready?" That's what their website says about the May 3, 2023, deadline for Louisiana Drivers.

Read full story
74 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy