Arizona Dept. of Transportation Says State Route 143 Will Narrow to One Lane on Monday Nov. 28 through Thursday

Phoenix residents returning from vacation after Thanksgiving will find that S.R. 143 will be narrowed to one lane going southbound. Since 143 is near the Phoenix Skyharbor Airport this may impact travel to and from the airport.

As a result, drivers should be prepared to merge safely while a section of southbound State Route 143 is narrowed to one lane between University Drive and Interstate 10.

Project crews are in the process of building new bridges that will improve traffic flow between I-10 and SR 143.

Here is a picture of the overhead of the section that will be worked on.

S.R. 143 Road closures Nov. 28 - Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by AZ DOT

This road closure might be unexpected for some drivers. However, it will not start until 8 pm Monday night - so the majority of Thanksgiving travel will likely be over by then. It will last until 11:59 pm Thursday night.

People should remember to slow down in merged areas. The merged lanes will have signs showing the maximum speed.

1-10 Broadway Curve Project. Photo by ADOT

The I-10 Broadway Improvement Project runs along 11 miles of Interstate 10 between Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) and I-17 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The diagram below shows that there will also be work on US 60 and SR 143, including the southern end of the SR 143 bridge over the Salt River.

I-10 Broadway Curve Project. Photo by ADOT

This is actually the largest urban freeway reconstruction project for ADOT. The project is designed to do the following:

Widening I-10 to six general purpose lanes and two high-occupancy vehicles (HOV) lanes in each direction between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and I-17, and adding a fourth general purpose lane in each direction between Ray Road and US 60

Adding Collector-Distributor roads parallel to I-10 between Baseline Road and 40th Street to separate through traffic on I-10 from local traffic entering or exiting the highway

Rebuilding the I-10 interchange with SR 143 to improve traffic flow and create direct connections to and from SR 143 for drivers in the I-10 HOV lanes

Replacing the Broadway Road bridge over I-10

Replacing the 48th Street bridges over I-10

Widening the I-10 bridges over the Salt River

Building two bridges for pedestrians and bicyclists over I-10 between Baseline and Broadway roads (at Alameda Drive and the Western Canal) and improving the Sun Circle Trail crossing at Guadalupe Road

Building sound and retaining walls where warranted.

For this project, the Design-Build (DB) team is known as the Developer. The Developer is a joint venture of Pulice Construction Inc., FNF Construction Inc., and Flatiron Constructors, Inc., known as Broadway Curve Constructors. The project designers are T.Y. Lin International Group, Stanley Consultants, and Aztec Engineering.

