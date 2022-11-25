West Virginia Says the REAL ID Deadline is May 3, 2023 - To Fly on a Plane in the U.S. Without a Passport

Mark Hake

West Virginia's Div. of Motor Vehicles has a large clock counting down a deadline to May 3, 2023. As of Nov. 25, there are only 158 days left to get a REAL ID driver's license.

Without it, you will not be able to board a commercial plane in the U.S. without carrying a passport, passport card, or Dept. of Defense ID. In fact, you won't be able not only to board a plane, but also enter a federal building (with security - not a post office), or a military base.

Here is what the West Virginia REAL ID driver's license looks like:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26UKcI_0jNSJH4H00
WV REAL ID driver's license.Photo byWV Div. of Motor Vehicles

Note that there is s a gold circle with a white star in the upper right-hand corner. This DL design was introduced in late 2020. There is also an older version that looks like this:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H4ezd_0jNSJH4H00
Older version of REAL ID in WV.Photo byDiv. of Motor Vehicles - WV

This older version has a gold star in the upper right-hand corner. Either way, there is a star in the upper right-hand corner. That signals to the TSA and Homeland Security guards at the airport that you have a REAL ID and can proceed to board a plane (unless you have a passport, etc.).

In fact, some WV driver's licenses have a "Not for Federal ID" on them or "Not for REAL ID" on them. That won't work for getting on an airplane after May 3, 2023.

Here is exactly what the WV Div. of Motor Vehicles says about this deadline:

Federal enforcement of the REAL ID Act is set to begin on May 3, 2023. To board an aircraft or get into some federal buildings, you will need to have a REAL ID-compliant credential.

They indicate that the www.dhs.gov/real-id site shows what other IDs will be acceptable. It also has 2 videos that are worth watching about the significance of the May 3, 2023, deadline.

How To Get a REAL ID in West Virginia

West Virginia has a truly unique program for people who want to get a REAL ID and the WV Div. of Motor Vehicles. All states have a requirement that drivers must bring documents in person to a state official. But WV has a "REAL ID Headstart" program.

You can schedule a Headstart appointment online and then bring your documents at the appointment time. That will save you from waiting in a long line. However, it does cost $3.95 for this pre-enrollment service and that is before you pay the fee for the REAL ID driver's license ($10 on top of the normal renewal fee for a license).

Details on Documents Needed for a REAL ID

The documents you need to bring are the following:

Please visit any Regional Office and be sure to bring proof of identity, proof of Social Security Number, and two proofs of physical residency.
If your name has changed and is different than what is on your proof of identity document, you will need to bring name change documents as well to show the link in names.

WV is not very clear about these documents. Most other states are much clearer, as you can see in this article about Kentucky and its list of documents. By the way, all states have the same document requirements, since this is a function of the Dept. of Homeland Security's rules and the REAL ID Act of 2005.

However, WV does have a FAQ page that gets into some questions about the types of documents that are required. In addition, they do have an "Acceptable Proof Documents" page, which shows the following:

  1. Proof of Identity Documents:
  • An original or certified copy of a United States-issued birth certificate (U.S. Department of State and U.S. Military birth certificates ARE acceptable, hospital birth certificates and Bureau of Census records are NOT acceptable)
    • To obtain a birth certificate, if you were born in West Virginia, contact the Office of Vital Statistics or the County Clerk at the courthouse of the county in which you were born. If you were born in another state, the National Center for Health Statistics has information on how to obtain a birth certificate.
  • Valid, unexpired U.S. Passport or official U.S. Passport card
  • If foreign-born, valid, unexpired Department of Homeland Security (DHS) document(s) or acceptable alternatives as outlined below:
    • Permanent Resident Card (Form I-551) issued by DHS (or INS)
    • Employment authorization document (EAD) issued by DHS, Form I-766 or Form I-688B
    • Certificate of Naturalization issued by DHS, Form N-550 or Form N-570
    • Certificate of Citizenship, Form N-560 or Form N-561, issued by DHS
    • Consular Report of Birth Abroad (CRBA) issued by the U.S. Department of State, Form FS-240, DS-1350 or FS-545
    • Foreign passport with a valid, unexpired U.S. visa affixed accompanied by the approved I-94 form documenting the applicant’s most recent admittance into the United States.

2. Proof of Social Security Documents:

  • Social Security card
  • Original Wage and Tax Statement (W-2) or payroll stub with the applicant’s employer name and employer ID number, as well as the applicant’s name, address, and Social Security number (a photocopy of a W-2 is not acceptable) (You may use the same W-2 as one proof of WV residency, provided it is not more than 18 months old)
  • 1099 form with the applicant’s full Social Security number and name
    Please make sure your Social Security records reflect your full legal name, as reflected on your other documents. DMV must be able to establish a name connection between documents, therefore your full legal name must match your name on file with the Social Security Administration. If an applicant is not eligible for a social security number, then the applicant must submit a denial letter from the Social Security Administration. The Division checks every social security number with the SSA. If you have a problem with the SSA, such as your name or date of birth does not match with records of the DMV, and SSA then you must have the problem corrected before you can be issued a permit, license, or identification card. Your documents will be scanned and returned to you, which will provide DMV with a historical record, and provide you with additional protection, per the Federal Real ID Act of 2005. Please visit the Social Security Administration website for information about obtaining a Social Security number.

3. Proof of Legal Name Changes. DMV must be able to establish a link between any legal name changes.

  • Certified marriage certificate (for each marriage if married more than once, Souvenir documents or Minister’s copies are not acceptable)
    (If you need to obtain one, contact the county courthouse in the county and state in which you were married (click here for a WV directory)); or
  • Original or certified copy of a birth certificate with amended legal name
    • To obtain a birth certificate, if you were born in West Virginia, contact the Office of Vital Statistics. If you were born in another state, the National Center for Health Statistics has information on how to obtain a birth certificate.
  • Court Order with legal name/name change
  • Certified divorce decree(s) with legal name/name change
  • If you are age 50 or over, have satisfied all other documentation requirements, hold a current WV driver’s license or ID card in the name being verified, and have gone through at least one WV license renewal cycle, a signed statement may be submitted in lieu of the name change document such as the marriage certificate or divorce decree.

4. Proof of West Virginia Residency Documents

  • You will be required to provide TWO proofs of West Virginia residency.
  • Documents with a PO Box are not acceptable.
  • Any recurring document cannot be more than 60 days old (such as a utility bill or bank statement).
  • A termination notice from a utility company cannot be used as a proof of residency document.
  • You may not use more than one proof of WV residency document issued by the same company.
  • Married applicants may provide residency documents from this list in their spouse's name when accompanied with a Certified Marriage Certificate.

Here is a partial list of residency documents:

  • WV utility bills (not more than 60 days old, cannot be a termination notice, and cannot be two bills issued by the same company)
  • Tax records with a WV street address
  • WV mortgage documents, WV homeowner insurance documents for a WV residence, or proof of WV home ownership
  • WV W-2 form that is not more than 18 months old (you may use the same W-2 as your proof of Social Security number)
  • WV weapons permit
  • A valid WV vehicle registration card
  • WV Voter’s Registration card
  • See the whole list on this site.

If you are not a U.S. citizen but are in the country legally, bring all your documents proving this to the WV Div. of Motor Vehicles. They will indicate if further documentation or not is needed.

Don't Wait - Don't Procrastinate

This article should show you that it will take some time to go through the whole REAL ID process. Your best bet is to set an appointment beforehand and bring all the necessary documents to your appointment.

If you don't do this, be prepared to wait in line for a good while, especially as the May 3, 2023, deadline approaches next year. So now is actually a good time to take care of this to avoid these long lines.

*************************

Don't forget to hit the "Thumbs up" button and also the "Follow" button below. You can also download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. That way you can see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# West Virginia# WV drivers license# WV REAL ID# May 3 2023# May deadline

Comments / 79

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
7630 followers

More from Mark Hake

Indiana State

Indiana Says the Countdown Is On - Will Your License Allow You to Fly on May 3, 2023? You Need a REAL ID Then

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has a website that says the countdown is on. There are now 155 days left until May 3, 2023, the deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID that will allow you to ly on a commercial plane then.

Read full story
Flagstaff, AZ

Portions of Arizona's I-17 Highway To and From Flagstaff Will Be Closed at Night for Rock Blasting

On Nov. 28, the Arizona Dept. of Transportation announced that a 23-mile portion of heavily used Interstate I-17 will be closed for rock blasting at night. The blasting will close down both sides of the highway going north and south for 1 hour periods at night every week for 2 or 3 nights a week over the next 8 months.

Read full story

The IRS Says Watch Out for Gift Card Scams During Christmas

The IRS says there is a common scam during Christmas. They say that during the holiday season, you should be aware there are gift card scams thieves commonly use this time of year.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

Colorado Says that You Need a REAL ID by May 3, 2023, In Order to Board a Plane Then, Unless You Have a Passport

The Colorado Dept. of Revenue Div. of Vehicles says that you need a REAL ID driver's license or ID in order to board a plane starting on May 3, 2023. This also applies to entering a federal building that requires security, including military bases or nuclear plants.

Read full story
72 comments
Kansas State

Kansas Says May 3, 2023, is the Deadline to Get a REAL ID - In Order To Board a Plane Then

The Kansas Dept. of Revenue Div. of Vehicles says that beginning May 3, 2023, anyone 18 years and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States. So, without a REAL ID driver's license, you will need to carry a passport just to travel on a plane in the U.S.

Read full story
16 comments
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Says Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Fly on a Plane or Other Fed Sites

Oklahoma's Dept. of Public Safety says its residents have until May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license. That is what is needed on May 3, 2023, to get on a plane, enter a federal building with security, or even a military base or nuclear plant. Without it, you will need to lug around a passport everywhere you go on travel in the U.S.

Read full story
101 comments

Another Major YouTube and Amazon FBA Scammer, Kevin David, Gets Shut Down By the FTC

On Nov. 16, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced that it had taken action to shut down Kevin David. He promoted YouTube scams relating to Amazon FBA (Fulfilled by Amazon) business and cryptocurrency schemes.

Read full story
2 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Dept. of Transportation Says State Route 143 Will Narrow to One Lane on Monday Nov. 28 through Thursday

Phoenix residents returning from vacation after Thanksgiving will find that S.R. 143 will be narrowed to one lane going southbound. Since 143 is near the Phoenix Skyharbor Airport this may impact travel to and from the airport.

Read full story
Maine State

Maine's Low Key Approach to the May 3, 2023, REAL ID Deadline - When You Will Need a REAL ID to Fly on a Plane

Maine's Bureau of Motor Vehicles (MBMV) has definitely taken a low-key approach to the federal May 3, 2023, deadline - after which you will need a REAL ID driver's license (or a passport) to fly commercially in the U.S.

Read full story
24 comments
Arizona State

Arizona Dept. of Transportation Says No Road Closures This Weekend - But Has Travel Tips

AZ DOT - Thanksgiving Weekend.Photo byAZ DOT. As a result, drivers should allow extra time if possible and be prepared for unscheduled closures or lane restrictions due to crashes, disabled vehicles, or other incidents.

Read full story
Arkansas State

Arkansas Says That May 3, 2023, is the Deadline to Get a REAL ID Driver's License If You Want to Board a Plane

That's right - this is what the Arkansas Dept. of Finance and Administration says on its REAL ID site as it applies to Arkansas residents. You will need a REAL ID driver's license issued by Arkansas (or another state in which you reside) by May 3, 2023, to board a plane starting then. You will also need it to enter a federal building (other than a post office), or military base - unless you present a passport, passport card, or a Dept. of Defense ID.

Read full story
36 comments
Kentucky State

Kentucky Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a Black Star (REAL ID) on the License - In Order to Board Planes Then

Kentucky says that drivers have until May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license - with a black star in the upper right-hand corner - in order to board commercial planes starting then.

Read full story
77 comments
Dallas, TX

Expect Long TSA Lines at Airports This Week, Especially in Dallas DFW Airport

The AAA now expects some 56.4 million people will travel 50 miles or more this week for Thanksgiving. They also expect 8% more people will be flying this seeking compared to last year. This puts it at pre-pandemic levels.

Read full story

Opinion -The Chosen, a Popular Christian Series, Has a New Production Deal, But Little Light on Its Crowdfunding Returns

Dallas Jenkins - Director of The Chosen series - Wikipedia. Dallas Jenkins, the director, and Chief Creative Officer of The Chosen, a very popular evangelical Christian multi-season series about Jesus and his disciples, is using the show's huge popularity to redo his deal with his production backers. The Chosen claims to be the largest crowdfunded media project of all time - all episodes in at least Season 1 were originally funded by the audience. But so far there seems to be little light on its actual returns for its crowd funders.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Tennessee Says May 3, 2023, is the Deadline to Get a REAL ID - In Order to Fly (Without a Passport)

The Tennessee REAL ID website says that May 3, 2023, is the deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license:. "Beginning May 3, 2023, all persons must have a REAL ID license for accessing certain Federal buildings, entering nuclear facilities, and boarding commercial flights within the United States."

Read full story
30 comments
Arizona State

Interest Rates are Falling, But Don't Expect a Rebound in the Arizona Real Estate Market

Interest rates fell below 7.0% this week after soaring for much of 2022. According to Bankrate, the average mortgage rate for 30-year mortgages declined to 6.85% this week from 7.08% the previous week. They take this from a survey of large lenders.

Read full story
4 comments
Louisiana State

Louisiana Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Board a Plane Then (Without a Passport)

Lousiana's Office of Motor Vehicles has a very simple question: "Are You REAL ID Ready?" That's what their website says about the May 3, 2023, deadline for Louisiana Drivers.

Read full story
74 comments

The IRS Announced that the 2023 Gift Tax Exemption Rises to $17,000, up From $16,000 in 2022

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story
6 comments

North Carolina Says Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Fly on a Plane

North Carolina's Dept. of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV) says that May 3, 2023, is the deadline that the Federal Government will begin enforcing the REAL ID Act of 2005. That means that no one without a REAL ID driver's license or ID (usually with a gold star in the upper right-hand corner) can fly on a commercial plane. Without it, they will have to show a current passport, passport card, or military ID.

Read full story
95 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy