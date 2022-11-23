Arkansas Says That May 3, 2023, is the Deadline to Get a REAL ID Driver's License If You Want to Board a Plane

That's right - this is what the Arkansas Dept. of Finance and Administration says on its REAL ID site as it applies to Arkansas residents.

You will need a REAL ID driver's license issued by Arkansas (or another state in which you reside) by May 3, 2023, to board a plane starting then. You will also need it to enter a federal building (other than a post office), or military base - unless you present a passport, passport card, or a Dept. of Defense ID.

This is based on the REAL ID Act of 2005 and the Department of Homeland Security regulations and their website says.

Here is what this means. If you are an Arkansas resident you need a driver's license with a gold circle and white star in the upper-right corner of your driver's license or state ID.

This is what the new REAL ID license from Arkansas looks like:

Arkansas REAL ID Driver's License. Photo by Arkansas DFA

This sample picture of an Arkansas license shows that the DL has a seal and a gold circle star in the upper-right-hand corner of the license.

So you may want to check your DL and see if your Arkansas license has this REAL ID gold circle star. If not, you may want to upgrade and renew your DL to get this new license.

This is because you will need to carry a passport or passport card every time you fly on a plane without a REAL ID license.

By the way, the Arkansas DFA website says you have 6 months and 7 days to get the license before flying or entering a secure federal building. Their time clock is actually off. You have only 5 months and 10 days (from Nov. 23) - until May 3, 2023.

How hard is it to get this new license? Not too bad, but you have to bring documents in person to a driver's license office. Here is what you need.

How to Get an Arkansas REAL ID License or ID

The Arkansas website has a list of links to frequently asked questions that you can click on to get answers to your REAL ID questions.

Here are some of the answers:

1. To get a REAL ID, you need to go to a "Revenue" office. Here is a list of Arkansas cities that have such offices.

2. You can upgrade to REAL ID at any time by having a duplicate license issued at a REAL ID office. The cost for duplication is $10.00 for a driver’s license or $5.00 for a State ID. An applicant must appear in person for the first Real ID issuance. You may not upgrade by requesting an online duplicate license.​

3. An individual applying for a REAL ID must provide more documentation than an individual applying for a regular driver’s license or State ID. These additional document requirements provide a greater level of protection against identity theft and international terrorism.

4. If you are a US citizen you need documents that prove the following:

Proof of Legal Presence (1 document such as a passport, or birth certificate)

Proof of Identity (1 document such as a driver's license or passport, both with pictures)

Proof of Social Security Number (e.g. 1 document such as an SSN card, or a pay stub)

Proof of Arkansas Residence (2 documents, such as 2 utility bills, bank statements, etc.)

5. If you were born outside of the U.S., you need to show:

lawful identity and residence in the U.S, such as

foreign passport,

certificate of birth abroad

VISA, or green card showing lawful U.S. residency, or

DHS and/or U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services forms

Bottom Line - Don't Wait

Given that lines are likely to be long starting in the new year for people who start to realize that they need a REAL ID, you might want to go to an Arkansas Revenue Office now and bring your documents to get this ID.

Keep in mind you don't need a REAL ID to vote or do other lawful U.S. activities. You can even keep your existing driver's license until it is necessary to renew it.

But just make sure to lug around a U.S. passport when you decide to fly, go to a secure federal building or a military base. (And we all know how hard it will be to replace a passport if you lose it - especially if you are traveling).

So your best bet is to just bring the necessary documents and fees and get in line to get a REAL ID Arkansas driver's license now.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.