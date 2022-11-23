Arkansas Says That May 3, 2023, is the Deadline to Get a REAL ID Driver's License If You Want to Board a Plane

Mark Hake

That's right - this is what the Arkansas Dept. of Finance and Administration says on its REAL ID site as it applies to Arkansas residents.

You will need a REAL ID driver's license issued by Arkansas (or another state in which you reside) by May 3, 2023, to board a plane starting then. You will also need it to enter a federal building (other than a post office), or military base - unless you present a passport, passport card, or a Dept. of Defense ID.

This is based on the REAL ID Act of 2005 and the Department of Homeland Security regulations and their website says.

Here is what this means. If you are an Arkansas resident you need a driver's license with a gold circle and white star in the upper-right corner of your driver's license or state ID.

This is what the new REAL ID license from Arkansas looks like:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ln3sr_0jLWUPzK00
Arkansas REAL ID Driver's License.Photo byArkansas DFA

This sample picture of an Arkansas license shows that the DL has a seal and a gold circle star in the upper-right-hand corner of the license.

So you may want to check your DL and see if your Arkansas license has this REAL ID gold circle star. If not, you may want to upgrade and renew your DL to get this new license.

This is because you will need to carry a passport or passport card every time you fly on a plane without a REAL ID license.

By the way, the Arkansas DFA website says you have 6 months and 7 days to get the license before flying or entering a secure federal building. Their time clock is actually off. You have only 5 months and 10 days (from Nov. 23) - until May 3, 2023.

How hard is it to get this new license? Not too bad, but you have to bring documents in person to a driver's license office. Here is what you need.

How to Get an Arkansas REAL ID License or ID

The Arkansas website has a list of links to frequently asked questions that you can click on to get answers to your REAL ID questions.

Here are some of the answers:

1. To get a REAL ID, you need to go to a "Revenue" office. Here is a list of Arkansas cities that have such offices.

2. You can upgrade to REAL ID at any time by having a duplicate license issued at a REAL ID office. The cost for duplication is $10.00 for a driver’s license or $5.00 for a State ID. An applicant must appear in person for the first Real ID issuance. You may not upgrade by requesting an online duplicate license.​

3. An individual applying for a REAL ID must provide more documentation than an individual applying for a regular driver’s license or State ID. These additional document requirements provide a greater level of protection against identity theft and international terrorism.

4. If you are a US citizen you need documents that prove the following:

  • Proof of Legal Presence (1 document such as a passport, or birth certificate)
  • Proof of Identity (1 document such as a driver's license or passport, both with pictures)
  • Proof of Social Security Number (e.g. 1 document such as an SSN card, or a pay stub)
  • Proof of Arkansas Residence (2 documents, such as 2 utility bills, bank statements, etc.)

5. If you were born outside of the U.S., you need to show:

Bottom Line - Don't Wait

Given that lines are likely to be long starting in the new year for people who start to realize that they need a REAL ID, you might want to go to an Arkansas Revenue Office now and bring your documents to get this ID.

Keep in mind you don't need a REAL ID to vote or do other lawful U.S. activities. You can even keep your existing driver's license until it is necessary to renew it.

But just make sure to lug around a U.S. passport when you decide to fly, go to a secure federal building or a military base. (And we all know how hard it will be to replace a passport if you lose it - especially if you are traveling).

So your best bet is to just bring the necessary documents and fees and get in line to get a REAL ID Arkansas driver's license now.

**********************

Don't forget to hit the "Thumbs up" button and also the "Follow" button below. You can also download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. That way you can see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Arkansas# Arkansas REAL ID# Arkansas drivers license# REAL ID# REAL ID documents

Comments / 31

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
7323 followers

More from Mark Hake

Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Dept. of Transportation Says State Route 143 Will Narrow to One Lane on Monday Nov. 28 through Thursday

Phoenix residents returning from vacation after Thanksgiving will find that S.R. 143 will be narrowed to one lane going southbound. Since 143 is near the Phoenix Skyharbor Airport this may impact travel to and from the airport.

Read full story
Maine State

Maine's Low Key Approach to the May 3, 2023, REAL ID Deadline - When You Will Need a REAL ID to Fly on a Plane

Maine's Bureau of Motor Vehicles (MBMV) has definitely taken a low-key approach to the federal May 3, 2023, deadline - after which you will need a REAL ID driver's license (or a passport) to fly commercially in the U.S.

Read full story
20 comments

West Virginia Says the REAL ID Deadline is May 3, 2023 - To Fly on a Plane in the U.S. Without a Passport

West Virginia's Div. of Motor Vehicles has a large clock counting down a deadline to May 3, 2023. As of Nov. 25, there are only 158 days left to get a REAL ID driver's license.

Read full story
71 comments
Arizona State

Arizona Dept. of Transportation Says No Road Closures This Weekend - But Has Travel Tips

AZ DOT - Thanksgiving Weekend.Photo byAZ DOT. As a result, drivers should allow extra time if possible and be prepared for unscheduled closures or lane restrictions due to crashes, disabled vehicles, or other incidents.

Read full story
Kentucky State

Kentucky Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a Black Star (REAL ID) on the License - In Order to Board Planes Then

Kentucky says that drivers have until May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license - with a black star in the upper right-hand corner - in order to board commercial planes starting then.

Read full story
77 comments
Dallas, TX

Expect Long TSA Lines at Airports This Week, Especially in Dallas DFW Airport

The AAA now expects some 56.4 million people will travel 50 miles or more this week for Thanksgiving. They also expect 8% more people will be flying this seeking compared to last year. This puts it at pre-pandemic levels.

Read full story

Opinion -The Chosen, a Popular Christian Series, Has a New Production Deal, But Little Light on Its Crowdfunding Returns

Dallas Jenkins - Director of The Chosen series - Wikipedia. Dallas Jenkins, the director, and Chief Creative Officer of The Chosen, a very popular evangelical Christian multi-season series about Jesus and his disciples, is using the show's huge popularity to redo his deal with his production backers. The Chosen claims to be the largest crowdfunded media project of all time - all episodes in at least Season 1 were originally funded by the audience. But so far there seems to be little light on its actual returns for its crowd funders.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Tennessee Says May 3, 2023, is the Deadline to Get a REAL ID - In Order to Fly (Without a Passport)

The Tennessee REAL ID website says that May 3, 2023, is the deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license:. "Beginning May 3, 2023, all persons must have a REAL ID license for accessing certain Federal buildings, entering nuclear facilities, and boarding commercial flights within the United States."

Read full story
30 comments
Arizona State

Interest Rates are Falling, But Don't Expect a Rebound in the Arizona Real Estate Market

Interest rates fell below 7.0% this week after soaring for much of 2022. According to Bankrate, the average mortgage rate for 30-year mortgages declined to 6.85% this week from 7.08% the previous week. They take this from a survey of large lenders.

Read full story
4 comments
Louisiana State

Louisiana Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Board a Plane Then (Without a Passport)

Lousiana's Office of Motor Vehicles has a very simple question: "Are You REAL ID Ready?" That's what their website says about the May 3, 2023, deadline for Louisiana Drivers.

Read full story
74 comments

The IRS Announced that the 2023 Gift Tax Exemption Rises to $17,000, up From $16,000 in 2022

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story
6 comments

North Carolina Says Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Fly on a Plane

North Carolina's Dept. of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV) says that May 3, 2023, is the deadline that the Federal Government will begin enforcing the REAL ID Act of 2005. That means that no one without a REAL ID driver's license or ID (usually with a gold star in the upper right-hand corner) can fly on a commercial plane. Without it, they will have to show a current passport, passport card, or military ID.

Read full story
95 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Travel This Weekend in Phoenix - Limited Restrictions - But Expect Heavy Traffic at Sky Harbor Int'l Airport

The AZ Dept. of Transportation (AZ DOT) has a limited number of freeway closures or lane restrictions this weekend in the Phoenix area. But travel to, from, and at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will be heavy this weekend before Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 24.

Read full story

South Carolina Says Residents Have Until May 3, 2023 To Get a REAL ID Driver License With a Gold Star - To Board a Plane

South Carolina's Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) says that May 3, 2023, is the deadline for drivers to get a DL or ID with a gold star (upper right-hand corner) on the driver's license or ID.

Read full story
71 comments
Mississippi State

Mississippi Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a Gold STAR REAL ID - To Be Able to Board an Airplane in the U.S.

Mississippi residents now have until May 3, 2023, to get a gold star in the upper right-hand corner of their driver's license - in order to board an airplane. This is the Federal requirement under the REAL ID Act of 2005.

Read full story
37 comments

Domino's Cuts 50% Deal With Its Customers - To Show Gratitude

Domino's Pizza, a public company with a $13 billion market valuation, decided that, in order to show gratitude to its customers, it is cutting the price of all its pizzas ordered online.

Read full story

Frontier Airlines Owes $222 million in Refunds Along With Other Airlines for a Total of $600 Million

The U.S. Dept. of Transportation said on Nov. 14 that Frontier Airlines owes $222 million in refunds to its customers along with $2.2 million in penalties. Five other airlines, all outside the U.S., also owe refunds and penalties totaling more than $600 million, including Frontier Airlines.

Read full story
Alabama State

Alabama Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a Star ID - the REAL ID Driver's License - In Order to Fly on Planes

Alabama has named its REAL ID the "Star ID" driver's license. You need to have a Star ID by May 3, 2023, in order to fly on a commercial plane in the U.S. after then. Otherwise, you will need to carry a passport just to get on a plane in the U.S. Or you will need a passport to get into a Federal building or military base.

Read full story
75 comments
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License to Board a Plane Then

Massachusetts residents have until May 3, 2023, to get a driver's license that has a REAL ID insignia in order to board a plane starting then. The insignia is a gold star in the upper right-hand corner.

Read full story
31 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy