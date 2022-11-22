Kentucky Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a Black Star (REAL ID) on the License - In Order to Board Planes Then

Kentucky says that drivers have until May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license - with a black star in the upper right-hand corner - in order to board commercial planes starting then.

That is the result of the Federal Government's deadline for implementing the REAL ID Act of 2005. Without a REAL ID license, you will have to show a passport, or a passport card, or a Dept. of Defense ID, just to board a plane, or even to enter a secure Federal building or a military base.

Here is what Kentucky Driver's License looks like with a black star REAL ID in the upper right-hand corner:

Kentucky sample REAL ID driver's license - with black star Photo by drive.Ky.gov

This shows that the sample driver's license with the black circle and white star in the upper right-hand corner is acceptable as a Federal ID - allowing the person to get past the TSA security at airports and to enter Federal buildings with security (i.e., not post-offices, or museums, etc.), and military bases.

Interestingly, Kentucky is one of only a few states that opted to use a black circle and star on their licenses to show the REAL ID. Most all other states have a gold circle and white star in the same place. Some think that the gold circle white star tends to stand out a little better than the black circle and white star.

However, it might also be cheaper to produce those licenses than the gold star ones. Nevertheless, the REAL ID Act of 2005 did not specify whether the REAL ID had to be gold (or black).

The Kentucky Driver's License office is encouraging Kentucky residents to prepare for these upcoming changes and "save valuable time."

By the way, there is a list of other acceptable forms of ID under the REAL ID Act. Kentucky lists this whole group of IDs on this page.

But travelers should know that most guards at the TSA airports are probably going to be looking for the gold or black stars on licenses, or else a passport, or passport card. Who knows if an uninformed security guard will have a problem with some of the more arcane forms of ID on this list that are TSA-acceptable?

How to Get a REAL ID License in Kentucky

Kentucky requires residents to make a physical visit to Driver Licensing Regional Offices, along with a presentation of original documents (no copies) that prove the following:

(1) proof of identity (1 document needed like a passport or birth certificate),

(2) proof of social security (1 document like a Social Security card), and

(3) proof of residency (2 documents needed - like 2 utility bills).

Kentucky provides a complete list of documents in each of these categories that can be brought (see the list here).

That is not it. You will not immediately receive the REAL ID license. It will come in the mail. You get a 30-day temporary license that is printed at the Regional Office until the final REAL ID license arrives in the mail.

By the way, not all states are doing this. Some provide immediate REAL ID licenses. This could cause some issues for people that wait 30 days before May 3, 2023. The reason is it is not clear that any particular airport will accept these temporary IDs, even though they are REAL ID compatible.

Kentucky also has a poster that shows the difference between a standard and a REAL ID:

Kentucky - REAL ID vs. Standard driver's license Photo by drive.Ky.gov

This poster shows that you do not need to have a REAL ID to vote or do other age-restricted activities which you can do with a standard ID.

Don't Wait - Be Prepared

Therefore, just to avoid this potential problem, you should either bring a passport with you if you have a temporary ID from Kentucky or else some other form of acceptable ID (as shown above on the TSA list).

But, for all intents and purposes, you might as well schedule an appointment well in advance of 30 days before the May 3, 2023, deadline. That is especially the case starting next year when there could start to be long lines as people go to the Regional Offices to get these REAL IDs.

Also, these new REAL IDs will cost some money. They are available in 4 and 8-year periods and the cost is the same as driver's license renewals for those two periods.

However, applicants may only renew their current credentials within six months of the expiration date. If they are not within their renewal period, they can request a new REAL ID credential, maintaining the same expiration date as their current card.

So you might not want to wait to get this done.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.