Travel This Weekend in Phoenix - Limited Restrictions - But Expect Heavy Traffic at Sky Harbor Int'l Airport

The AZ Dept. of Transportation (AZ DOT) has a limited number of freeway closures or lane restrictions this weekend in the Phoenix area. But travel to, from, and at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will be heavy this weekend before Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 24.

Moreover, this is a good time to remind yourself that you need a gold star on your driver's license by May 3, 2023, in order to travel by plane in the U.S. (without carrying a passport). This is known as the REAL ID and the deadline is May 3, 2023, to get a renewed license or ID with this gold star.

Highway Restrictions This Weekend

The AZ DOT says that the Westbound Loop 303 will be closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 21) for construction.

The second closure is on I-10 in Buckeye on Watson Road in both directions from I-10.

You can see these two areas on the map above.

In addition, Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane in both directions overnight between Verrado Way and Miller Road in Buckeye from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 19) for a widening project.

This could also help drivers since the traffic could be light this weekend ahead of the Thanksgiving week traffic when many people are traveling by plane.

Sky Harbor Traffic and Activity

Weather is expected to be clear this weekend with no major precipitation in the Phoenix area. That will leave the highways clear during the restrictions listed above.

However, travel to, from, and at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will be heavy. Analysts expect traffic at the airport to be high in the few days leading up to Thanksgiving, Nov. 24.

And, unfortunately, you must wear a mask both in the airport and on the planes.

Arizona REAL ID Requirements by May 3, 2023

Don't forget that by May 3, 2023, you must have a gold star on the upper right-hand corner of your driver's license to fly on a plane starting then. You can read about this deadline in this NewsBreak article, "You Have Until May 3, 2023, To Get a Star on Your Arizona Driver's License or Other ID."

The REAL ID Act of 2005 requires all commercial plane flyers to have a gold star in the upper right-hand corner of their ID or driver's license.

This can be obtained by going to the AZ MVD and bringing four documents:

A passport or birth certificate (original documents)

Social Security card (or a pay stub document showing your SSN)

Proof of AZ residence (2 copies) - bring utility bills, bank statements, telephone bills, etc.

By having the gold star on your driver's license by May 3, 2023, you will not have to bring other identification to the TSA checkpoint, such as a passport, passport card, or military ID. This requirement starts on May 3, 2023, so it is best to get this taken care of before then.

