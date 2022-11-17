South Carolina Says Residents Have Until May 3, 2023 To Get a REAL ID Driver License With a Gold Star - To Board a Plane

Mark Hake

South Carolina's Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) says that May 3, 2023, is the deadline for drivers to get a DL or ID with a gold star (upper right-hand corner) on the driver's license or ID.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05PYbx_0jEf1UOx00
South Carolina DMV - REAL ID sample driver's license

That shows that it is a REAL ID since there is a gold star in the upper right-hand corner. It meets the requirements of the Federal Government (without a passport or passport card) in order to board an airplane starting on May 3, 2023, in the U.S. or enter Federal Buildings or military institutions in the U.S.

The South Carolina DMV has highlighted this May 3, 2023, deadline on its website, unlike some other states, as described in a recent article in NewsBreak.

South Carolina says getting this new REAL ID driver's license or ID is "optional." But here is its warning:

" However, if you suddenly need to fly on or after May 3, 2023, and you do not have a valid US Passport, military ID, or another federally approved identification, you will need a REAL ID in order to board a domestic, commercial flight." 

The SCDMV site makes it clear that you don't need a REAL ID to do the following:

  • Drive
  • Vote
  • Apply for or receive federal benefits to which you’re entitled (Veterans Affairs, Social Security Administration, etc.)
  • Enter a federal facility that does not require an ID (i.e. a post office)
  • Access a hospital or receive life-saving services
  • Participate in law enforcement proceedings or investigations (serve on a federal jury, testify in federal court, etc.)

In fact, if you have a valid US Passport, military ID, or another federal identification that's accepted to pass airport security, you may use it instead of changing your SC license or ID to a REAL ID. 

How To Get a REAL ID in South Carolina

The SCDMV site says that you must bring original documents to an SCDMV site and make an appointment to purchase the REAL ID.

To get the REAL ID, you must prove the following:

  • Your Identity and Date of Birth - bring a certified original birth certificate or a current passport, any other document needed if you have changed your name
  • Examples:  Marriage license, divorce decree, or court order issued by your county's probate or family court
    You must show a complete name change history that links your birth certificate name to your present-day name. If you have a valid US Passport or US Passport Card with your current, legal name, you may use that as your name change document. More information on how to change your name.
  • Your Social Security number - bring your Social Security card or a document, including a pay stub with your SSN on it
  • Your Residency in South Carolina - bring two (2) original utility bills, cell phone bills, etc., or 2 copies of any items on this proof of residency checklist.

Bottom Line - Don't Procrastinate

This is not hard to do, but it is a definite hassle. But it could be worth it in order to allow you to board planes and enter Federal buildings without a lot of delay or questions at a federal security checkpoint.

In addition, the closer it gets to May 3, 2023, the longer the wait will be to get an appointment or wait in line at the SCDMV in order to do the REAL ID upgrade.

That is why you should check your driver's license right now and see if it has a gold star in the upper right-hand corner. If you don't remember bringing these documents into the SCDMV to get a REAL ID, you may want to schedule an appointment and bring the documents needed to get the REAL ID driver's license.

