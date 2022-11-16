Domino's Cuts 50% Deal With Its Customers - To Show Gratitude

Mark Hake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LSHcA_0jDNcg7C00
Photo by Maksim Goncharenok

Domino's Pizza, a public company with a $13 billion market valuation, decided that, in order to show gratitude to its customers, it is cutting the price of all its pizzas ordered online.

The company calls it a way to show appreciation for its customers in a press release dated Nov. 14.

An ad for the deal online says that the 50% off discount is only for the week of November 14 through Sunday, November 20.

But Thanksgiving is on Thursday, Nov. 24. - so the discount deal will not last through Thanksgiving week.

"November is U.S. National Gratitude Month and Domino's wants to say thank you to its customers by giving them a great deal on the pizza they love," said Frank Garrido, Domino's executive vice president of U.S. operations and support.

Pizza Hut seems to be offering a 50% discount on selected pizzas but has not gone as far as Domino's offering it on all items ordered online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uJIiL_0jDNcg7C00
Domino's Pizza - Investor Relations Presentation

Domino's Can Afford It

Domino's can clearly afford to offer this. Its latest quarterly earnings report shows that the company made a 2% gain in same-store sales.

In addition, the company posted a 4.7% gain in year-over-year (YoY) sales worldwide during its latest quarter. The company said it delivered one of three pizzas during the pandemic.

In September the company started a 20% discount on everything and the 50% off during this week is an extension of that deal.

During the Q3 conference call, the company's CEO Russel Weiner said it was offering 20% off of everything to show that it is on the side of consumers, in light of their concerns about inflation.

As a result, the 50% off discount will garner further attention to the company and its "anti-inflation" brand consciousness with consumers.

The company has couched it in terms of "gratitude," but its real effect has been to make consumers think its products are now cheaper than before in a world where everything is more expensive.

That could end up helping them in the long, even though prices will go back up to where they were e even prior to the September 20% discount prior to this.

*****************************

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
6723 followers

