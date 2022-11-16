Frontier Airlines Owes $222 million in Refunds Along With Other Airlines for a Total of $600 Million

The U.S. Dept. of Transportation said on Nov. 14 that Frontier Airlines owes $222 million in refunds to its customers along with $2.2 million in penalties. Five other airlines, all outside the U.S., also owe refunds and penalties totaling more than $600 million, including Frontier Airlines.

The refunds were due to canceled or significantly changed flights. The U.S. Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg, said:

“When a flight gets canceled, passengers seeking refunds should be paid back promptly. Whenever that doesn’t happen, we will act to hold airlines accountable on behalf of American travelers and get passengers their money back.”

The fines assessed today and the required refunds provided are:

Frontier – $222 million in required refunds paid and a $2.2 million penalty

Air India – $121.5 million in required refunds paid and a $1.4 million penalty

TAP Portugal – $126.5 million in required refunds paid and a $1.1 million penalty

Aeromexico – $13.6 million in required refunds paid and a $900,000 penalty

El Al – $61.9 million in required refunds paid and a $900,000 penalty

Avianca – $76.8 million in required refunds paid and a $750,000 penalty

As for Frontier Airlines, the Washington Post said that the Phoenix-based airline said in a statement (not available on their website) that " it issued “goodwill refunds” of nearly $100 million since the pandemic began in cases where passengers were not legally entitled to their money back."

Airline Dashboard on Cancellations

Recently the U.S. Transportation Dept. started an "Airline Customer Service Dashboard" which compares all airlines on their policies.

For one, it shows the Airlines' "Commitments for Controllable Cancellations":

For example, Frontier is the only airline that will not offer complimentary hotel accommodations for any passenger affected by an overnight cancellation. It is also one of four airlines that won't rebook on a partner airline or another airline with which it has an agreement at no additional cost.

In an additional dashboard, the U.S. DOT site shows the commitments for controllable delays. Frontier and the other deficient airlines in the above dashboard carry these policies over to controllable delays.

That puts Frontier on a non-competitive stance compared with larger airlines in this list. Combined with the delays in refunds that the DOT had to fine them for, airline passengers might not be as enthusiastic about booking trips on these airlines.

This means that Frontier might need to make some changes, at least from its public image standpoint.

Profitability Despite Its Policies

Recently, on Oct. 26, Frontier Airlines reported an "improved profitability" of $33 million in adjusted net income for the third quarter ending Sept. 30.

In addition, it said that it achieved total operating revenues of $906 million, 35 percent higher than the corresponding quarter in 2019 and 44 percent higher than the corresponding quarter in 2021.

In July Frontier lost out on its bid to acquire Spirit Airlines, which was eventually bought by JetBlue Airways for $3.8 billion. This cost the company $12 million in Q3, so the actual underlying profitability was even higher on an ongoing basis.

Maybe the company can now afford to catch up with other airlines in terms of its cancellation policies, as measured by the U.S. DOT on its dashboard.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.