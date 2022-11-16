Frontier Airlines Owes $222 million in Refunds Along With Other Airlines for a Total of $600 Million

Mark Hake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U5P34_0jD7X4LF00
Frontier Airlines - Nov. 15 Presentation

The U.S. Dept. of Transportation said on Nov. 14 that Frontier Airlines owes $222 million in refunds to its customers along with $2.2 million in penalties. Five other airlines, all outside the U.S., also owe refunds and penalties totaling more than $600 million, including Frontier Airlines.

The refunds were due to canceled or significantly changed flights. The U.S. Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg, said:

“When a flight gets canceled, passengers seeking refunds should be paid back promptly. Whenever that doesn’t happen, we will act to hold airlines accountable on behalf of American travelers and get passengers their money back.”

The fines assessed today and the required refunds provided are: 

  • Frontier – $222 million in required refunds paid and a $2.2 million penalty 
  • Air India – $121.5 million in required refunds paid and a $1.4 million penalty 
  • TAP Portugal – $126.5 million in required refunds paid and a $1.1 million penalty 
  • Aeromexico – $13.6 million in required refunds paid and a $900,000 penalty 
  • El Al – $61.9 million in required refunds paid and a $900,000 penalty 
  • Avianca – $76.8 million in required refunds paid and a $750,000 penalty 

As for Frontier Airlines, the Washington Post said that the Phoenix-based airline said in a statement (not available on their website) that " it issued “goodwill refunds” of nearly $100 million since the pandemic began in cases where passengers were not legally entitled to their money back."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GA4DW_0jD7X4LF00
Photo by Pixabay

Airline Dashboard on Cancellations

Recently the U.S. Transportation Dept. started an "Airline Customer Service Dashboard" which compares all airlines on their policies.

For one, it shows the Airlines' "Commitments for Controllable Cancellations":

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cVN0i_0jD7X4LF00
US DOT - Airline Dashboard

For example, Frontier is the only airline that will not offer complimentary hotel accommodations for any passenger affected by an overnight cancellation. It is also one of four airlines that won't rebook on a partner airline or another airline with which it has an agreement at no additional cost.

In an additional dashboard, the U.S. DOT site shows the commitments for controllable delays. Frontier and the other deficient airlines in the above dashboard carry these policies over to controllable delays.

That puts Frontier on a non-competitive stance compared with larger airlines in this list. Combined with the delays in refunds that the DOT had to fine them for, airline passengers might not be as enthusiastic about booking trips on these airlines.

This means that Frontier might need to make some changes, at least from its public image standpoint.

Profitability Despite Its Policies

Recently, on Oct. 26, Frontier Airlines reported an "improved profitability" of $33 million in adjusted net income for the third quarter ending Sept. 30.

In addition, it said that it achieved total operating revenues of $906 million, 35 percent higher than the corresponding quarter in 2019 and 44 percent higher than the corresponding quarter in 2021.

In July Frontier lost out on its bid to acquire Spirit Airlines, which was eventually bought by JetBlue Airways for $3.8 billion. This cost the company $12 million in Q3, so the actual underlying profitability was even higher on an ongoing basis.

Maybe the company can now afford to catch up with other airlines in terms of its cancellation policies, as measured by the U.S. DOT on its dashboard.

**********************

Don't forget to hit the "Thumbs up" button and also the "Follow" button below. You can also download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. That way you can see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Frontier Airlines# airline ticket refund# airline refund# plane trip# plane refund

Comments / 0

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
6725 followers

More from Mark Hake

Arizona State

Interest Rates are Falling, But Don't Expect a Rebound in the Arizona Real Estate Market

Interest rates fell below 7.0% this week after soaring for much of 2022. According to Bankrate, the average mortgage rate for 30-year mortgages declined to 6.85% this week from 7.08% the previous week. They take this from a survey of large lenders.

Read full story
4 comments
Louisiana State

Louisiana Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Board a Plane Then (Without a Passport)

Lousiana's Office of Motor Vehicles has a very simple question: "Are You REAL ID Ready?" That's what their website says about the May 3, 2023, deadline for Louisiana Drivers.

Read full story
47 comments

The IRS Announced that the 2023 Gift Tax Exemption Rises to $17,000, up From $16,000 in 2022

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story
5 comments

North Carolina Says Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Fly on a Plane

North Carolina's Dept. of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV) says that May 3, 2023, is the deadline that the Federal Government will begin enforcing the REAL ID Act of 2005. That means that no one without a REAL ID driver's license or ID (usually with a gold star in the upper right-hand corner) can fly on a commercial plane. Without it, they will have to show a current passport, passport card, or military ID.

Read full story
85 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Travel This Weekend in Phoenix - Limited Restrictions - But Expect Heavy Traffic at Sky Harbor Int'l Airport

The AZ Dept. of Transportation (AZ DOT) has a limited number of freeway closures or lane restrictions this weekend in the Phoenix area. But travel to, from, and at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will be heavy this weekend before Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 24.

Read full story

South Carolina Says Residents Have Until May 3, 2023 To Get a REAL ID Driver License With a Gold Star - To Board a Plane

South Carolina's Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) says that May 3, 2023, is the deadline for drivers to get a DL or ID with a gold star (upper right-hand corner) on the driver's license or ID.

Read full story
70 comments
Mississippi State

Mississippi Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a Gold STAR REAL ID - To Be Able to Board an Airplane in the U.S.

Mississippi residents now have until May 3, 2023, to get a gold star in the upper right-hand corner of their driver's license - in order to board an airplane. This is the Federal requirement under the REAL ID Act of 2005.

Read full story
32 comments

Domino's Cuts 50% Deal With Its Customers - To Show Gratitude

Domino's Pizza, a public company with a $13 billion market valuation, decided that, in order to show gratitude to its customers, it is cutting the price of all its pizzas ordered online.

Read full story
Alabama State

Alabama Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a Star ID - the REAL ID Driver's License - In Order to Fly on Planes

Alabama has named its REAL ID the "Star ID" driver's license. You need to have a Star ID by May 3, 2023, in order to fly on a commercial plane in the U.S. after then. Otherwise, you will need to carry a passport just to get on a plane in the U.S. Or you will need a passport to get into a Federal building or military base.

Read full story
74 comments
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License to Board a Plane Then

Massachusetts residents have until May 3, 2023, to get a driver's license that has a REAL ID insignia in order to board a plane starting then. The insignia is a gold star in the upper right-hand corner.

Read full story
31 comments

AT&T Stock Looks Like Good Value Here With a 5.8% Yield

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story
Maryland State

Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal Buildings

If you live in Virginia, Maryland, or the Washington, D.C. area, you will need to make sure your driver's license or ID has the REAL ID sign on it, in order to board a plane starting May 3, 2023.

Read full story
121 comments
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Says Residents Need a REAL ID by May 3, 2023, To Fly on a Plane in the U.S.

The Wisconsin DMV has a page on its website that says that May 3, 2023, is the deadline to get a driver's license with a REAL ID star in the upper right-hand corner. That is the deadline if you want to fly on a commercial plane, visit a military base or enter a federal building.

Read full story
56 comments

IRS Changes For 2023 Will Raise Savings Limits and Tax Brackets - But Less Than Inflation

The IRS announced major changes in both savings and taxes brackets, including standard deductions for the 2023 tax year. As a result, taxpayers have a chance with these higher limits to recoup some of the huge dents that inflation has been making in their take-home pay.

Read full story
10 comments

The IRS Is on a Hiring Spree - Announcing 700 New Positions "To Help Taxpayers In Person"

The IRS announced today it is hiring 700 new employees "to help taxpayers in person" at Taxpayer Assistance Centers across the country. This is in addition to the 4,000 people recently hired to fill critical customer service representative positions.

Read full story
4 comments
Michigan State

Michigan Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, To Get Either a REAL ID or an Enhanced ID Driver's License

Michigan is telling its residents that they have until May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID or an Enhanced ID (which is also a REAL ID) driver's license or similar document in order to fly commercially in the U.S. They will also need this to enter a federal facility to comply with U.S. Federal law.

Read full story
82 comments
California State

With Powerball's $1.9 Billion Jackpot Set For Monday, People Are Trying New Ways To Win

There were no jackpot winners in Saturday's $1.6 billion Powerball lottery. It was already set to be the largest prize on record if it had been won. Now with the next drawing on Monday, November 7, the Powerball jackpot is estimated to reach $1.9 billion, according to the California State Lottery. The new estimate lump sum amount is expected to be $929,100,000.

Read full story
2 comments

Today's Powerball Jackpot Will Likely Exceed $1.6 Billion

Today's Powerball jackpot could be over $1.6 billion, making it the highest jackpot ever for Powerball, eclipsing the $1.586 billion jackpot in 2016. This is the 40th attempt to find a winner. The longest-ever drawing period was 41 tries on Oct. 4, 2021.

Read full story
Nevada State

Nevada Says Less Than 6 months to get your REAL ID - The deadline is May 3, 2023

Nevada's REAL ID website page says this: Do You Have the REAL ID Star?. " Check your Nevada Driver's License or ID Card. If it has a gold star in the upper right corner, you're good to go! You already have a Real ID."

Read full story
44 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy