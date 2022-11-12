Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal Buildings

If you live in Virginia, Maryland, or the Washington, D.C. area, you will need to make sure your driver's license or ID has the REAL ID sign on it, in order to board a plane starting May 3, 2023.

The federal government as a deadline of May 3, 2023, for all of the U.S. to fly commercially in the U.S. unless you show a passport. You also won't be able to enter a Federal Building, which is quite important in the Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. area, given how many federal workers and buildings in the metro DC area.

This applies to military bases as well. Without the REAL ID, you will have to show a passport or similar ID.

The real ID has a star in the upper right-hand corner of the driver's license. For example, above is an example of the Virginia REAL ID driver's license.

The Maryland DMV site also has some similar examples:

The Washinton DC driver's license has a black star (with no dark circle behind it) signifying the REAL ID:

So you need to check your license today to see if your license has either a white star with a black background in the upper right-hand corner or, if you are in D.C., a black star, in the upper right-hand corner.

You have until May 3, 2023, to get your license renewed with these stars in the upper right-hand corner.

How to Get the REAL ID

Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. DMV offices all have similar requirements. Essentially you need to prove who you are and your age, prove your Social Security number and prove where you live. You will have to make a physical visit to the offices with the original documents.

You can go to the Virginia REAL ID website here, the Maryland REAL ID site here, or the D.C. REAL ID site here to look at what is needed.

The bottom line seems to be this (taken from the MDOT fact sheet):

1. Bring your original birth certificate or your passport for proof of identity and age;

2. Bring your original Social Security card, a W-2 form, or an SSA 1099 form (for Social Security proof;

3. Bring 2 copies of residence bills, such as a utility and a bank statement, or even your car registration statement.

Maryland has a list of documents and a scheduler to see what you need to bring.

In most cases, you should check online first whether your license already has the REAL ID sign. Maryland has a site where you can go online and see if you need to get a REAL ID.

You may have to pay an extra fee if your renewal date is after 2023 starts. Otherwise, the DMVs tend to not charge for the upgraded license since you have to renew it anyway.

The D.C. site also has a section that says that those who are not U.S. citizens can apply as well. They can be issued a license for up to 18 months, and it will have the REAL ID star on it.

Virginia's fact sheet shows what U.S. citizens and non-U.S. citizens need to bring for the REAL ID.

Bottom Line: Be Prepared

If you don't take care of this well before May 3, 2023, which is essentially just 4 months into next year and less than 6 months from today, there could be long lines and no appointment schedule dates open before the deadline.

This is because there are so many federal workers in the Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. area, and they may all be rushing to get into their DMVs before the deadline starts to loom closer.

Then you will have to lug around your passport and other documents potentially just to enter Federal buildings and get on a plane to fly commercially in the U.S. And who wants to do that?

