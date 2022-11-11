Wisconsin Says Residents Need a REAL ID by May 3, 2023, To Fly on a Plane in the U.S.

Mark Hake

The Wisconsin DMV has a page on its website that says that May 3, 2023, is the deadline to get a driver's license with a REAL ID star in the upper right-hand corner. That is the deadline if you want to fly on a commercial plane, visit a military base or enter a federal building.

Here is a picture of the REAL ID star in the upper right-hand corner of the license or ID:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bMegl_0j7ZvBeN00
Wisconsin REAL ID

This shows that the star in the upper right-hand corner designates this as a REAL ID license. Drivers should check their licenses to see if they have an updated REAL ID if they want to fly on a plane without having to carry a passport.

The Wisconsin DMV says that an upgrade to a REAL ID license has no additional fee for drivers who have to renew their license as expiration is approaching. They define this as any license expiring before 2023 starts.

If your license expires after the beginning of 2023, they consider this a duplicate card, and the DMV charges a fee for a duplicate card.

How to Get a REAL ID Driver's License

Wisconsin has an extensive list of acceptable documents that can qualify to provide for a "compliant" REAL ID card.

An original document or certified copy (not a photocopy, fax or scan) from each category is required. Some documents may be used for more than one category, whereas some will only satisfy the requirements of a single category. The document categories include:

  • Proof of Name and Date of Birth
  • Proof of legal residence in the U.S.
  • Proof of Identity
  • Proof of Name Change
  • Proof of Address
  • Provide your Social Security Number

Legal Residence Documents

For example, here is a list of documents that can be used for Proof of Legal Presence:

1. Valid U.S. passport or passport card

2. U.S. State or local government-issued certificate of birth (certified copy only; birth registration and hospital certificates are not acceptable). In accordance with Puerto Rican law, as of October 30, 2010, Wisconsin will not accept any Puerto Rican birth certificate certified before July 1, 2010. More information at www.pr.gov.

3. If you obtained U.S. citizenship through the adoption process (Child Citizenship Act of 2000), and you do not possess a valid U.S. passport, you may provide evidence of U.S. citizenship with the following documents (please note that a Certification of Birth Facts is not an acceptable document): » Proof of finalized adoption and, » Foreign passport from your country of birth (valid or expired), which may include the temporary I-551 stamp or, » I-551 Permanent Resident card from the time that you entered the U.S.

4. Consular Report of Birth Abroad

5. Valid I-551, Permanent Resident card issued by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Note: Non-expiring I-551 documents issued from 1977 to 1989 are acceptable.

6. U.S. Certificate of Naturalization (federal form N-550)

7. U.S. Certificate of Citizenship (federal form N-560)

8. Unexpired foreign passport with a valid unexpired U.S. visa affixed accompanied by the approved I-94 form documenting your most recent admittance into the U.S.

9. Unexpired employment authorization document (federal form I-688B or I-766) which is successfully verified through the DHS/USCIS Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements Program (SAVE).

Bottom Line

It seems easier to get the REAL ID license than having to carry a passport just to fly within the U.S. So Wisconsin residents may want to get the REAL ID car upgrade well before May 3, 2023, as the rush to get the documents may cause long lines at the DMV closer to the deadline.

