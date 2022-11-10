IRS Changes For 2023 Will Raise Savings Limits and Tax Brackets - But Less Than Inflation

The IRS announced major changes in both savings and taxes brackets, including standard deductions for the 2023 tax year. As a result, taxpayers have a chance with these higher limits to recoup some of the huge dents that inflation has been making in their take-home pay.

However, as will be seen below, the inflation adjustments do not seem to be catching up with the actual rates of inflation that Americans are experiencing.

Savings Contribution Limits

The IRS has raised the amounts that taxpayers can contribute to their savings plans annually for next year. On Oct. 21 the IRS announced that annual 401(k) contribution limits will be $22,500 and IRA limits will be $6,500.

The 401(k) limits are $2,000 higher, up from $2,000, and the IRA limit is up $500, from $6,000. The 401(k) changes also include 403(b) plans, most 457 plans, and the federal government's Thrift Savings Plan.

Taxpayers can deduct contributions to a traditional IRA if they meet certain conditions. This means that investors can save more of their paychecks.

The income ranges for determining eligibility to make deductible contributions to traditional Individual Retirement Arrangements (IRAs), to contribute to Roth IRAs, and to claim the Saver's Credit all increased for 2023.

Moreover, for those taxpayers who can make "catch-up" contributions, which is a technical subject best understood by reviewing the IRS catch-up contribution rules, the limits increased to $7,500 per year for IRAs and $30,000 for 401(k) plans.

Tax Law Changes

On top of this on Oct. 18, the IRS announced it had raised the tax brackets for the 2023 tax year. This is due to the effect of inflation on employees' income. These changes will go into effect when people file their taxes in 2024 for the 2023 tax year.

As a result, for people making the same level of income, their tax bill in 2023 could be lower.

Standard Deduction for the 2023 Tax Year

For example, according to reports for single taxpayers and married people filing separately, the standard deduction goes to $13,850 for 2023, up by $900 from $12,950 for the 2022 tax year.

In addition, for heads of households, the standard deduction will be $20,800, up by 1,400 from the 2022 tax year.

For married couples filing jointly for the 2023 tax year, the standard deduction rises to $27,700, up $1,800 from $25,900 for the 2022 tax year.

Effectively the changes mean that for single taxpayers and married people filing separately, the deduction has risen by 6.95%. For married payers, the adjustment is also 6.95%.

Keep in mind however that inflation so far is running at well over 8% during 2022. On Nov. 10, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that the CPI index for the last 12 months to Oct. 31 was 7.7% before seasonal adjustment. If this continues in 2023, as some suspect, the standard deduction is not being raised high enough.

In fact, Social Security retirement benefits are set to rise 8.7% in 2023, which is well over the 6.95% raise in the standard deduction for taxpayers. In other words, the government is keenly aware of this inflation effect but has not kept up with the standard deduction increase.

Tax Brackets for the 2023 Tax Year

The IRS has kept this roughly 7% increase for inflation adjustments for the 2023 tax year.

For example, at the lowest tax rate, 10%, the IRS now says this applies for the 2023 tax year for individual single taxpayers with incomes of $11,000 or less, up by $725 or up 7.01% from $10,275 for the 2022 year.

The 10% tax rate bracket for married couples filing jointly now applies to them if their income is $22,000 or less, up by $1,450 from $20,550 for the 2022 tax year.

The 12% tax bracket is for individual single taxpayers with incomes over $11,000 ($22,000 for married couples filing jointly). This is 7.01% up from the $10,275 threshold in the 2022 tax year ($20,550 for married couples filing jointly).

The next tax bracket is 22%. But the inflation adjustment has risen here as well for 2023. It will apply for incomes over $44,725 ($89,450 for married couples filing jointly).

This is up from incomes over $41,775 ($83,550 for married couples filing jointly) for the 2022 tax year. So again the hike is 7.06% for individuals and married couples filing jointly.

Other changes are as follows:

24% for incomes over $95,375 ($190,750 for married couples filing jointly) in 2023. This is up from $89,075 ($178,150 for married couples filing jointly) for the 2022 tax year;

for incomes over ($190,750 for married couples filing jointly) in 2023. This is up from ($178,150 for married couples filing jointly) for the 2022 tax year; 32% for incomes over $182,100 ($364,200 for married couples filing jointly), up from $170,050 ($340,100 for married couples filing jointly) for 2022;

for incomes over ($364,200 for married couples filing jointly), up from ($340,100 for married couples filing jointly) for 2022; 35% for incomes over $231,250 ($462,500 for married couples filing jointly), up from $215,950 ($431,900 for married couples filing jointly). This increase is actually slightly higher at 7.08%.

for incomes over ($462,500 for married couples filing jointly), up from ($431,900 for married couples filing jointly). This increase is actually slightly higher at 7.08%. For the tax year 2023, the top tax rate remains 37% for individual single taxpayers with incomes greater than $578,125 ($693,750 for married couples filing jointly). This is up from $539,900 ($647,850 for married couples filing jointly) in 2022. This increase is also 7.08%.

Here is a Summary table showing the changes in the 2023 tax year compared to the 2022 tax year:

2023 vs. 2022 Marginal Rate brackets - Mark Hake, CFA

Bottom Line

The bottom line here is that the 2023 tax year inflation, savings contribution, and standard deduction limits are trailing the actual price increases most Americans are experiencing.

For example, the CPI inflation rate is now 7.7% as of October, but the standard deduction went up by just 6.95%. In addition, the savings contributions limits went up by just 7.0%.

Meanwhile, the tax brackets, which are supposed to be indexed to inflation, rose by just 7.06% and 7.08% in the higher marginal income tax rate ranges.

